U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,226.25
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,814.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,185.75
    +20.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.50
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.70
    -0.34 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    +0.29 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5110
    -0.0580 (-3.70%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.40 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2870
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,713.09
    -1,030.68 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.14
    -33.74 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.43
    -31.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,093.50
    +75.17 (+0.26%)
     

Global Corporate Sustainability Awards (GCSA) launched for 2021

·2 min read

2021 CSR Awards in Asia's Largest Sustainability Forum

Chance for corporates' sustainability impacts to be witnessed through Asia's largest sustainability forum

TAIPEI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced the United States' intention to rejoin the Paris Agreement after his victory in the 2020 US presidential election. The effort in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) continues amidst the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. To recognize sustainability initiatives response to the pandemic, GCSA, organized by Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), specially established the Special Award for Pandemic Response in 2021.

2021 Global Corporate Sustainability Award
2021 Global Corporate Sustainability Award

GCSA embraces the UN SDGs outlined in the UN's 2030 Agenda. GCSA benefits participants through:

  • Evaluation by a judging panel composed of professionals worldwide.

  • Witnessing by over 2,000 people in the grand award ceremony including senior executives of governments and corporations.

  • International media exposure and positive impacts on corporate image.

GCSA offers awards and recognition in 4 major categories in 2021:

  • Outstanding Professional: Recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to sustainable development.

  • Sustainability Reporting: Recognizes organizations for disclosure of sustainability information in transparent and credible manners.

  • Best Practice: Rewards organizations that have the best practices in sustainability.

  • Special Award for Pandemic Response: Recognizes outstanding initiatives in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts caused by the pandemic while reflecting upon UN SDGs.

Submission closes on Tuesday, 31 August 2021. The winners will be notified on 22 October 2021 and the awards ceremony will be held on 17 November 2021 during the 4th Global Corporate Sustainability Forum (GCSF) in Taipei, Taiwan. The winners who are unable to attend the ceremony will have their awards recognized over media platforms and award trophies delivered through post.

For details about GCSA, please visit: www.globalcsaward.org
If further clarifications needed, please visit here or contact the award secretariat (Email: gcsa@taise.org.tw).

Award booklets are as below:

Brief introduction about GCSA

GCSA established in 2018 supports the UN SDGs in sustainable developments. GCSA rewards and recognizes companies, organizations, and individuals for their efforts in achieving sustainability. Since 2018, 51 winners from France, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, and USA achieved this glory.

Media Contact:

Wayne Chu
whchu@ccstw.net
+886-2-2769-8968 ext.508

SOURCE Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Media Advisory - Ministers Lametti and Bennettto Hold Media Availability

    The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, P.C., Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will speak to the media regarding the passing in the Senate of Bill C-15, An Act Respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

  • Strong-Willed Pig: Animal that survived Sichuan earthquake dies

    Zhu Jianqiang, or "Strong-Willed Pig", was seen as a symbol of hope and resilience.

  • After Putin summit, White House considers meeting with China's Xi Jinping

    The White House will consider talks with China's President Xi, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday.Why it matters: Sullivan's remarks come one day after President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They also come as the U.S. increases pressure on the Chinese government to address its human rights issues, including the Uyghur genocide and Hong Kong, and the origins of the coronavirus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • China mourns death of ‘Strong Pig’, hailed for miraculous survival of 2008 earthquake

    A pig that became an unlikely national icon in China after surviving 36 days under rubble in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in 2008 died at the age of 14 on Wednesday, sparking an outpouring of emotion. Zhu Jianqiang, or "Strong Pig", shot to fame after being discovered alive following the 7.9-magnitude earthquake in southwestern Sichuan province on May 12, 2008. The earthquake left nearly 90,000 people dead or missing and the pig's miraculous story, subsisting on a bag of charcoal and r

  • Seattle man died by suicide as a result of cop’s lie, mom says in new lawsuit

    The cop was recorded saying, “It’s a lie, but it’s fun.”

  • TC Energy, Pembina Pipeline team up for 'Alberta Carbon Grid' project

    The project is expected to move the equivalent of 10 per cent of Alberta's annual industrial emissions to storage sites every year.

  • Plug Power Plugging Away at Improving Hydrogen Energy

    Green energy investing is all the rage these days. Indeed, there are many reasons for investors to be bullish on this space. Beside the obvious demand shift that is underway, green energy stocks have received extra attention of late in the political arena. Everything from hydro to wind and solar power are now in the purview of governments around the world. However, one green energy sector that’s been waiting in the wings for quite a while for a boost has been the hydrogen sector. It’s a sector t

  • The price of this promising green energy stock has fallen and now is the time to buy, says UBS

    Now may be the perfect time to buy shares in green energy giant Ørsted, analysts at UBS said on Wednesday, with winds of change picking up, even as the stock has tumbled more than 30% in 2021.

  • Decibel Announces Launch of Premium Brand "Pressed by Qwest" and New Flower, Vape, and Concentrate Products

    Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSX-V: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce the launch of its high-end concentrate brand, "Pressed by Qwest", and new dried flower, pre-roll, vape, and concentrate products.

  • Cryptocurrency Can Still Come Roaring Back. Here’s How.

    Environmental and energy concerns are at the forefront of discussions about cryptocurrency; now, the race to sustainability and accessibility is underway.

  • City in China’s Sichuan Province Orders Crypto Miners to Shut Down for Inspection: Reports

    The news follows forced closures of mining operations elsewhere in China.

  • Grizzly Chases a Black Bear Up a Tree in Glacier National Park

    A grizzly bear was spotted chasing after a black bear in the woods near St. Mary Lake in Glacier National Park on June 13.Molly Meiches, who captured the video while visiting Glacier National Park with her fiancé, told Storyful that she decided to pull over when she saw a crowd of people looking towards the lake and was surprised by what she saw.Stunned by the sight of two bears in such close proximity to the other, Meiches and her fiancé waited around for about an hour and watched as the grizzly meandered up a small ridge and quickly sprinted toward the black bear, who rapidly ascended the tree while the grizzly tried to follow.“To experience – and capture – the moment of the chase was truly incredible, awe-inspiring, and a once in a lifetime moment,” said Meiches.After the chase, Meiches said that the grizzly rested in the shade of a nearby fallen tree and the black bear remained in the tree for several hours.A nearby park ranger told Meiches that he had never seen this type of interaction between a black and grizzly bear, but speculated the grizzly could have been protecting its food source and searching for ground squirrels or ants.Glacier National Park shared the video to their Facebook page and noted that the short, sharp claws of the black bear are ideal for tree climbing whereas the grizzly has longer, duller claws that are poor for climbing. Credit: Mollie Meiches via Storyful

  • U.K. to Import Norway’s Cheap Hydro-Power Along Sub-Sea Cable

    (Bloomberg) -- The first megawatts of electricity will flow between Norway and the U.K. Wednesday along the longest submarine power cable in the world. Once fully operational Britain is expected to import supplies of low carbon power on a regular basis.Tests on the 1,400-megawatt, 450-mile long cable will be complete in time to transport power from Norway’s hydro reserves this winter. In return, Britain will be able to send Norway its excess wind-generated power.“We expect Norway to export fairl

  • California Battery Boom Didn’t Come Fast Enough to Beat the Heat

    (Bloomberg) -- Big batteries intended to save California from blackouts haven’t been added in time to stave off the threat of outages as the state struggles to meet power demand during this year’s first major heat wave.That leaves the Golden State again dependent on conservation pleas to ease demand for tight electricity supplies amid soaring temperatures, an approach that fell short during the hot weather that forced rolling outages in August.Now the most populous state and its $3.1 trillion ec

  • Bill becomes post-tropical as remnants stay south of Newfoundland

    Bill has lost steam in the Atlantic, and is no longer a tropical storm as it heads across cooler waters. The system's remnants will send tropical moisture to Newfoundland on Wednesday.

  • California Warns of Power Shortage as Heat, Fires Arrive Early

    (Bloomberg) -- California faces a white-knuckle evening of possible blackouts with grid officials warning that power supplies may not meet demand as a triple-digit heat wave grips the western U.S.The Golden State could run short of electricity between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. as solar power production fades with sunset, grid managers warned Thursday. All available generation sources were either already in use or expected to be at that time, according to officials, who also urged Californians to turn of

  • 'Living fossil' fish may live for up to a century

    The coelacanth was thought to live for about 20 years, but a new study suggests it's nearer 100.

  • Engineer Builds Automatic Tesla Charger

    An engineer made an automatic, robotic charging arm for his Tesla Model 3 so he doesn't have to plug it in himself when he arrives at home. The post Engineer Builds Automatic Tesla Charger appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Why were all of those dead fish in Brush Creek only killed off east of Troost?

    If flies were buzzing around stinking fish piled up on the Plaza, would it have taken city crews two days to start the cleanup?

  • Biden Weighs Small Cut to Biofuel Targets in Nod to Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is developing targets for biofuel that are likely to be relatively flat or even lower as it seeks to balance the interests of blue-collar refining workers and advance a clean-energy agenda.The Environmental Protection Agency is set to propose renewable fuel requirements within weeks, according to several people familiar with the strategy who asked not to be named before a formal announcement. The targets will dictate how much corn-based ethanol, biodiesel