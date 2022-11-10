U.S. markets open in 8 hours 47 minutes

Global Corporate Training Market Size to Grow by USD 46.22 Bn, 48% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate training market size is expected to grow by USD 46.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules, increased need for skilled employees, and growing popularity of mobile-based training is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as budgetary concerns, lack of effective metrics, and difficulties in developing and distributing digital content will hamper the market growth. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Training Market

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/corporate-training-market-industry-analysis

Corporate Training Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the presence of many MNCs and large organizations. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The US and Canada are the key countries for the corporate training market in North America.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the report, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information about segments

Corporate Training Market: Vendor Landscape

The corporate training market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing global corporate training market is offering numerous revenue-generation opportunities. Regional and international players represent the market equally. The market has recorded the entry of many new players contributing significantly to the revenue generation, considering the potential of the market. Established players are investing heavily in developing and strengthening their training offerings to ensure higher employee retention and improve brand recognition. Collaboration with emerging start-ups allow established players to leverage the advantages offered by their products and enhance their product portfolio. The rapid penetration of mobile devices and increasing digital literacy among employees have encouraged market participants to implement online or web-based training modules to keep learners engaged in the training process. Market vendors are also increasing partnerships with cloud service providers.

Corporate Training Market: Market Driver

The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is driving market growth. Vendors are introducing technologies, solutions, systems, and courses at affordable rates. The shift from conventional training to e-learning helps organizations in saving employees' working hours. The growing popularity of online learning has helped employees in reskilling themselves. All these factors are fueling market growth

Corporate Training Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into technical training and non-technical training. The technical training segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rising need for skilling employees will drive the growth of the segment.

Corporate Training Market: Companies Covered

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Berlitz Corp.

  • Blanchard Training and Development Inc.

  • BTS Group AB

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • City and Guilds Group

  • D2L Corp.

  • DEMOS Group

  • Development Dimensions International Inc.

  • Franklin Covey Co.

  • Interaction Associates Inc.

  • Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • PinPoint Workforce Inc.

  • Richardson Sales Performance

  • Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Skillsoft Ltd.

  • Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

  • Mind Gym Plc

  • John Wiley and Sons Inc.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

Corporate Training Market: What our reports offer

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Corporate Compliance Training Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rise in the continuous monitoring approach is fueling the corporate compliance training market growth. Monitoring has become a basic expectation of ethics and compliance management. The growth of social media, mobile technologies, and big data are exposing illegal transactions and raising ethical questions about the way business is conducted.

Corporate Training Market in US by Product, End-user, Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The emergence of cost-effective e-learning and online training modules is driving market growth. Corporate training is one of the key costs of various organizations. The overall productivity of a company depends significantly on how well its employees, especially new hires, are trained.

Corporate Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 46.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.35

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Berlitz Corp., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., PinPoint Workforce Inc., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Mind Gym Plc, and John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 City and Guilds Group

  • 10.6 D2L Corp.

  • 10.7 Franklin Covey Co.

  • 10.8 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 10.9 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 10.10 NIIT Ltd.

  • 10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Corporate Training Market
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-corporate-training-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-46-22-bn-48-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301671952.html

SOURCE Technavio

