Global Corporate Training Market Size to Grow by USD 46.22 Bn, 48% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate training market size is expected to grow by USD 46.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules, increased need for skilled employees, and growing popularity of mobile-based training is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as budgetary concerns, lack of effective metrics, and difficulties in developing and distributing digital content will hamper the market growth.

Corporate Training Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the presence of many MNCs and large organizations. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The US and Canada are the key countries for the corporate training market in North America.

Corporate Training Market: Vendor Landscape

The corporate training market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing global corporate training market is offering numerous revenue-generation opportunities. Regional and international players represent the market equally. The market has recorded the entry of many new players contributing significantly to the revenue generation, considering the potential of the market. Established players are investing heavily in developing and strengthening their training offerings to ensure higher employee retention and improve brand recognition. Collaboration with emerging start-ups allow established players to leverage the advantages offered by their products and enhance their product portfolio. The rapid penetration of mobile devices and increasing digital literacy among employees have encouraged market participants to implement online or web-based training modules to keep learners engaged in the training process. Market vendors are also increasing partnerships with cloud service providers.

Corporate Training Market: Market Driver

The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is driving market growth. Vendors are introducing technologies, solutions, systems, and courses at affordable rates. The shift from conventional training to e-learning helps organizations in saving employees' working hours. The growing popularity of online learning has helped employees in reskilling themselves. All these factors are fueling market growth

Corporate Training Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into technical training and non-technical training. The technical training segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rising need for skilling employees will drive the growth of the segment.

Corporate Training Market: Companies Covered

Corporate Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 46.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Berlitz Corp., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., PinPoint Workforce Inc., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Mind Gym Plc, and John Wiley and Sons Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

