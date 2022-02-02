U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.75
    +36.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,322.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,234.50
    +239.75 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.00
    +8.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.04
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.27
    -3.56 (-14.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4300
    -0.2520 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,495.33
    +148.77 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.61
    +3.61 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.38
    +59.60 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Global Corporate Wellness Market Report 2021: Market Revenue Exceeded $50 Billion in 2020 and is Expected to Rise to $100 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Wellness Market Research Report - Global Industry Revenue Estimation Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate wellness market revenue stood at $51 billion in 2020, and it is expected to rise to $100 billion by 2030

The market will progress at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2030 (forecast period). The market is being driven by the rising focus of people on health and wellbeing, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, because of work stress and long working hours, and employees increasingly seeking various wellness perks from companies.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion people aged 18 years and above were overweight and more than 650 million people were obese globally. Owing to sedentary lifestyles and lack of physical activity, the prevalence of obesity is increasing rapidly.

As per a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine under the U.S.'s National Institutes of Health, one out of every three individuals across the world suffer from various chronic diseases. Additionally, the growing awareness about health and wellbeing among the youth is also expected to propel the corporate wellness market to new heights.

Depending on service type, the market is classified into fitness, health screening, health risk assessment, nutrition and weight management, stress management, and smoking cessation. Out of these, the health risk assessment category held the largest share in the market in the years gone by. Health risk assessment, also popularly known as health and wellbeing assessment or health risk appraisal, is a typical screening tool, which is generally used as the initial step in multi-component health promotion programs at various workplaces around the world.

When end-user is taken into consideration, the corporate wellness market is categorized into large-scale organizations, medium-scale organizations, and small-scale organizations. Out of these, the large-scale organizations category contributed the highest revenue to the market in the past. Owing to their larger workforces, these companies are compelled to implement corporate wellness programs. Moreover, these companies are secure and strong financially and thus, they can easily make huge investments in corporate wellness programs.

Across the globe, the North American region dominated the corporate wellness market in the past. This was because of the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases, owing to poor eating habits and sedentary lifestyles of people in the region. Additionally, employers in the region are rapidly launching various wellness initiatives to mitigate health issues among employees, which is also fueling the expansion of the regional market.

In recent years, the players operating in the industry, such as ComPsych Corporation, Well Nation, Athletes' Performance Inc., Provant Health Solutions LLC, Fitbit Inc., Beacon Health Options Inc., and Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd., have focused on partnerships in order to augment their revenue.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Analysis Period
1.4 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.5 Market Size Breakdown by Segment
1.6 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/Kols

Chapter 5. Market Indicators
5.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
5.2 Global Trend Affecting Wellness at Work
5.3 Future of Work

Chapter 6. Definition of Market Segments
6.1 By Service
6.1.1 Health Risk Assessment
6.1.2 Fitness
6.1.3 Smoking Cessation
6.1.4 Health Screening
6.1.5 Nutrition & Weight Management
6.1.6 Stress Management
6.1.7 Others
6.2 By End User
6.2.1 Small-Scale Organizations
6.2.2 Medium-Scale Organizations
6.2.3 Large-Scale Organizations

Chapter 7. Industry Outlook
7.1 Market Dynamics
7.1.1 Trends
7.1.1.1 Promotion of Mental Well-Being at Workplaces
7.1.1.2 Growing Reign of Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
7.1.1.3 Extension of Wellness Programs To Family
7.1.2 Drivers
7.1.2.1 Rise In the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
7.1.2.2 Evolution of Value Proposition
7.1.2.3 Corporate Wellness Programs Fill In For Limiting Healthcare Systems
7.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers On Market Forecast
7.1.4 Restraints
7.1.4.1 Wariness Regarding Misuse of Data
7.1.4.2 Constant Struggle For Employee Engagement and Participation
7.1.5 Impact Analysis of Restraints On Market Forecast
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 On Corporate Wellness Market
7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry
7.3.4 Threat of New Entrants
7.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 8. Policy and Regulatory Landscape In Major Countries
8.1 U.S.
8.2 Canada
8.3 Germany
8.4 U.K.
8.5 France
8.6 Japan
8.7 Australia
8.8 Mexico
8.9 U.A.E.

Chapter 9. Global Market Size and Forecast
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Revenue, by Service Type (2015-2030)
9.3 Market Revenue, by End User (2015-2030)
9.4 Market Revenue, by Region (2015-2030)

Company Profiles

  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

  • Sodexo SA

  • Wellness Corporate Solutions

  • Cerner Corporation

  • ComPsych Corporation

  • Premise Health Holding Corp.

  • Anthem Inc.

  • Virgin Pulse

  • Fitbit Inc.

  • Provant Health Solutions

  • Wellsource Inc.

  • Exos

  • Aduro LLC

  • Vitality Group LLC

  • Corporate Fitness Works Inc.

  • Castlight Health Inc.

  • LifeWorks Inc.

  • TotalWellness

  • Marathon Health LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wctxn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billi

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Musk Says His Tweet About Taking Tesla Private Was ‘Entirely Truthful’

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk says his 2018 tweet about plans to take Tesla Inc. private was “entirely truthful” and that investors who claim the missive was a fraud are wrong. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Anavex CEO Says 'Inaccurate Impression' Clouded Rett Drug's Promise

    Anavex Life Sciences on Tuesday touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) were tumbling 16.7% to $146.40 in premarket trading Wednesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours on Tuesday. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Rose Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 7.5% Tuesday as tech stocks continued to rebound after their worst month of trading since March 2020, when COVID-19 worries pummeled the market. The Nasdaq Composite only rose about 0.75% for the day. The Fed is now likely to start raising its benchmark fed funds rate in March.

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • Facebook parent Meta to report Q4 earnings as Apple’s privacy changes bite

    Facebook parent company Meta will reports its Q4 results after the bell on Wednesday.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.