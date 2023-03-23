Global Corrosion Monitoring Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Corrosion Costs in Oil and Gas Production Industries Augments Demand for Corrosion Monitoring Solutions

Company Logo

Global Market for Corrosion Monitoring

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corrosion Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Corrosion Monitoring estimated at US$280.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$564.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Corrosion Coupons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$182.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrical Resistance segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Corrosion Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$122.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.8 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $280.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $564.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Corrosion Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Corrosion Monitoring Systems Crucial to Extending Service Life of Critical Industrial Equipment and Assets

Challenge of Ageing Infrastructure in Process Manufacturing Industries Highlights Pressing Need for Corrosion Monitoring

An Overview of Corrosion Monitoring Techniques

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Corrosion Costs in Oil and Gas Production Industries Augments Demand for Corrosion Monitoring Solutions

Stable Growth in Global Oil Production Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Crude Oil and Liquid Fuels Production (In Million Barrels per Day) for the Years 2018, 2018, 2020, & 2021

Rising Shale Gas Exploration Activities Provides Further Growth Opportunities: Global Commercial Shale Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day) for the Years 2020 and 2040

Increasing Need for Corrosion Mitigation in Modern Day Refineries Fuels Market Prospects

Sustained Global Demand for Transportation Fuels Amplifies Refining Throughput, Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities in the Market: Transportation Sector Fuel Consumption (in quadrillion Btu) by Type for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040

Growing Use of Reinforced Concrete in Modern Structures Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Emerging Preference for Non-intrusive Corrosion Monitoring Technologies

Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for Corrosion Monitoring in Hazardous Industrial Environments

Technological Advancements and Innovations Vital to Future Market Growth

Wider Deployment of IoT Drives Opportunities for Development of Intelligent Sensing Solutions

Next Generation Predictive Corrosion Management Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fl41wu

