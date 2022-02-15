U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Global Corrugated Boxes Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read



DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corrugated Boxes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 193.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 225 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.44% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Corrugated boxes are made by assembling three layers of corrugated cardboard sheets. These sheets assist in trapping air between them which acts as a cushion for protecting the contents of the box. In comparison with other forms of packaging, corrugated boxes offer numerous advantageous properties which include strength, lightweight, flexibility, high durability and aesthetic value. Additionally, these boxes are environment-friendly in nature as they are manufactured without the use of any harmful chemicals and can be easily recycled

Corrugated boxes are widely utilized in the packaging of food and beverages, chemicals, glassware and ceramics, paper, electronics, textiles, personal care and household products. The growth in these end use industries has propelled the demand for corrugated boxes worldwide. Moreover, the e-commerce industry is experiencing strong growth on account of the convenience offered by online shopping such as free shipping options, and hassle-free delivery and return policies. As online retailers use product-specific corrugated boxes to keep items safe from mechanical stress, it is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, in order to launch improved corrugated boxes, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities. They are also coming up with customized packaging to widen their consumer base

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of several small and large manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the key players operating in the market are:

  • International Paper Company

  • Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd

  • WestRock Company

  • Smurfit Kappa Group plc

  • Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global corrugated boxes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global corrugated boxes industry?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global corrugated boxes industry?

  • What are the major materials used in the global corrugated boxes industry?

  • What are the key end use segments in the global corrugated boxes industry?

  • What are the price trends of corrugated boxes?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global corrugated boxes industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global corrugated boxes industry?

  • What is the structure of the global corrugated boxes industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global corrugated boxes industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global corrugated boxes industry?

  • What are the key requirements for setting up a corrugated box manufacturing plant?

  • How are corrugated boxes manufactured?

  • What are the various unit operations involved in a corrugated box manufacturing plant?

  • What is the total size of land required for setting up a corrugated box manufacturing plant?

  • What are the machinery requirements for setting up a corrugated box manufacturing plant?

  • What are the raw material requirements for setting up a corrugated box manufacturing plant?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Corrugated Boxes Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.4.3 Price Trends
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Breakup by Material Used
5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions

7 Performance by Material Used
7.1 Recycled Corrugates
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Virgin Corrugates
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Performance by End-Use
8.1 Food Products and Beverages
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Paper Products
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Electrical and Electronic Goods
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Personal Care and Household Goods
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Chemicals
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Glassware and Ceramics
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Textile Goods
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Structure
9.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

10 Corrugated Box Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land, Location and Site Development
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Machinery
11.4 Machinery Pictures
11.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.11 Other Capital Investments

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Taxation and Depreciation
13.5 Income Projections
13.6 Expenditure Projections
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis

14 Key Players Profiles
14.1 International Paper Company
14.1.1 Company Overview
14.1.2 Company Description
14.1.3 Financial Performance
14.2 Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.
14.2.1 Company Overview
14.2.2 Company Description
14.2.3 Financial Performance
14.3 WestRock Company
14.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.2 Company Description
14.3.3 Financial Performance
14.4 Smurfit Kappa Group plc
14.4.1 Company Overview
14.4.2 Company Description
14.4.3 Financial Performance
14.5 Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.
14.5.1 Company Overview
14.5.2 Company Description
14.5.3 Financial Performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmthu0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-corrugated-boxes-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301482443.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

