Global Corrugated Boxes Market to Reach $80.8 Billion by 2026
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corrugated Boxes Market by Type, Material (Linerboard, Medium), Printing Ink( Water-based, UV-curable, Hot melt-based, Solvent-based), Printing Technology (Digital, Flexography, Lithography), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The corrugated boxes market size is projected to grow from USD 67.6 billion in 2021 to USD 80.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6%. Growth in the corrugated boxes market can primarily be attributed to the growing involvement of corrugated boxes in the food & beverages sector, industrial sector and electronic sector among.
Corrugated boxes are often used as shipping containers. They are sturdy, handy, and lightweight, owing to which they are used in a wide range of applications. The corrugated boxes market is witnessing demand owing to the rise in the online retail industry. The growing food & beverages, electronic, textile, home & personal care, glassware & ceramics, chemicals, and paper & paper products industries have contributed significantly towards the growth of the corrugated boxes market. However, factors such as greenhouse gas emissions during production and rising raw material costs inhibit the growth of the market. Emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and India offer opportunities for market growth.
Premium Insights
Emerging Economies Offering Attractive Growth Opportunities for Corrugated Boxes Market
Asia-Pacific Projected to Lead Corrugated Boxes Market from 2021 to 2026
China and Slotted Boxes Segment Accounted for the Highest Shares
Corrugated Boxes Market in China and India to Grow at Highest CAGRs from 2021 to 2026
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Sustainability Accompanied with Increase in Online Shopping Across Central & Eastern Europe to Drive Market
Growth of Packaging Industry in Asia-Pacific
Recyclability of Corrugated Boxes
Restraints
Significant Competition from Flexible Plastic Packaging
Supply-Side Restraints
Increase in Prices of Raw Materials
Demand-Side Restraints
Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives
Opportunities
Smurfit Kappa is Incorporating Digitalization in Corrugated Industry by Developing a New Range of Paper
Market Penetration of Different Applications in Emerging Nations
Emergence of Shelf-Ready Packaging Technology
Challenges
Adherence to Environmental Standards During Production
Inability in Enabling Eco-Friendly Online Shopping Could Affect Companies' Sales
