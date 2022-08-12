U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

Global Corrugated Boxes Market to Reach $80.8 Billion by 2026

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corrugated Boxes Market by Type, Material (Linerboard, Medium), Printing Ink( Water-based, UV-curable, Hot melt-based, Solvent-based), Printing Technology (Digital, Flexography, Lithography), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The corrugated boxes market size is projected to grow from USD 67.6 billion in 2021 to USD 80.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6%. Growth in the corrugated boxes market can primarily be attributed to the growing involvement of corrugated boxes in the food & beverages sector, industrial sector and electronic sector among.

Corrugated boxes are often used as shipping containers. They are sturdy, handy, and lightweight, owing to which they are used in a wide range of applications. The corrugated boxes market is witnessing demand owing to the rise in the online retail industry. The growing food & beverages, electronic, textile, home & personal care, glassware & ceramics, chemicals, and paper & paper products industries have contributed significantly towards the growth of the corrugated boxes market. However, factors such as greenhouse gas emissions during production and rising raw material costs inhibit the growth of the market. Emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and India offer opportunities for market growth.

Premium Insights

  • Emerging Economies Offering Attractive Growth Opportunities for Corrugated Boxes Market

  • Asia-Pacific Projected to Lead Corrugated Boxes Market from 2021 to 2026

  • China and Slotted Boxes Segment Accounted for the Highest Shares

  • Corrugated Boxes Market in China and India to Grow at Highest CAGRs from 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics
Drivers

  • Sustainability Accompanied with Increase in Online Shopping Across Central & Eastern Europe to Drive Market

  • Growth of Packaging Industry in Asia-Pacific

  • Recyclability of Corrugated Boxes

Restraints

  • Significant Competition from Flexible Plastic Packaging

  • Supply-Side Restraints

  • Increase in Prices of Raw Materials

  • Demand-Side Restraints

  • Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives

Opportunities

  • Smurfit Kappa is Incorporating Digitalization in Corrugated Industry by Developing a New Range of Paper

  • Market Penetration of Different Applications in Emerging Nations

  • Emergence of Shelf-Ready Packaging Technology

Challenges

  • Adherence to Environmental Standards During Production

  • Inability in Enabling Eco-Friendly Online Shopping Could Affect Companies' Sales

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Corrugated Boxes Market, by Material

8 Corrugated Boxes Market, by Printing Ink

9 Corrugated Boxes Market, by Printing Technology

10 Corrugated Boxes Market, by Type

11 Corrugated Boxes Market, by End-Use Industry

12 Corrugated Boxes Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • Mondi Group

  • International Paper

  • Westrock Company

  • Ds Smith

  • Smurfit Kappa Group

  • Rengo Co., Ltd.

  • Cascades Inc.

  • Packaging Corporation of America

  • Georgia-Pacific, LLC

  • Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

  • Federal Industries Corporation

  • Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

  • Icustomboxes

  • Stora Enso

  • Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

  • Sappi

  • Brodrene Hartmann

  • Ufp Technologies

  • Deluxe Packaging

  • Larsen Packaging Products, Inc.

  • Orcon Industries

  • Trident Paper Box Industries

  • Tgi Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

  • Kapco Packaging

  • Avon Pacfo Services Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmiqa3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-corrugated-boxes-market-to-reach-80-8-billion-by-2026--301604942.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

