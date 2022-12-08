U.S. markets closed

Global Corrugated Mailers Market is Set to Cross a Worth of US$ 3.6 Bn in 2022, and further Flourish at a CAGR of 7% to breach US$ 7.1 Bn by year 2032-end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Corrugated Mailer Sales to Rise at 7.0% CAGR Through 2032 Amidst Increasing Penetration of E-commerce Platforms. Growing popularity of recyclable & compostable padded mailers are expected to enhance sales of corrugated mailers across the globe.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corrugated mailers market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.6 Bn in 2022 to US$ 7.1 Bn by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at 7.0% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising usage of corrugated mailers across residential, commercial, and institutional sectors is a key factor driving the global market.

Corrugated mailers are packaging solutions that possess durability and strength along with excellent adhesion which acts as a utility for numerous end-use industries. These lightweight packaging solutions are gaining worldwide popularity due to their increasing usage across thriving e-commerce industry.

Demand for corrugated mailers is increasing as a result of consumer intolerance for plastic and its harmful impact on the environment. The outpouring demand for corrugated mailers from globally renowned courier and postal organizations such as DHL, FedEx, etc. is being influenced by rising cross-border purchasing and population migrating towards urban areas across all the regions.

Get Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15874

The evolution of trends such as improving customer retention, corrugated mailers with modest printing, and strong aesthetics are boosting e-commerce sales. Popular fragile and delicate consumer goods, like electronics, ceramic objects, and glassware are transported in stiff corrugated mailers.

E-commerce platforms, as well as postal and mail service providers, are continuously searching for impactful packaging products that could lower overall package prices and have eye-catching features along with ensuring the protection of goods till delivery. As a result, they are adopting corrugated mailers.

The expansion of the corrugated mailers market is projected to be fuelled by the increase in demand for packaging solutions across several end-use industries. The reason behind the growing popularity of corrugated mailers is benefits including low cost and supreme protection, which are having a direct positive impact on sales.

Key Takeaways from Corrugated Mailers Market

  • Based on product type, the C-flute is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn between 2022 and 2032.

  • By end use, the commercial segment is expected to expand 1.6 times over the upcoming decade.

  • South Asia is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing corrugated mailers market owing to rising demand from institutional and commercial sectors.

  • With growing demand for packaging solutions made up of sustainable raw materials, North America will hold a substantial share of the global market through 2032.

  • China’s corrugated mailers market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 616 Mn by 2032. 

“The remarkable shift in consumer buying patterns resulting in adoption of online shopping is expected to boost the sales of packaging solutions such as corrugated mailers that are compatible with the e-commerce industry and made of sustainable materials,” – says an FMI analyst

Get Customize Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15874

Trends of Biodegradability to Drive the Sales of Corrugated Mailers

Growing environmental concerns and implementation of stringent regulations are prompting packaging giants and end-use industries to shift towards biodegradable packaging solutions. The biodegradable packaging solutions are free from any toxicity, do not harm the environment in any way, and degrade automatically without any effort. On the back of these factors, the demand for biodegradable packaging is rising among the end-use industries which drives the demand for corrugated mailers as they possess the biodegradability feature.

In addition, corrugated mailers that are biodegradable require fewer resources and lower production costs. Unlike fossil-based materials, paper leaves a lesser impact on the environment and is known to have a lower carbon footprint when compared to conventional packaging materials such as plastics, glass, and metals. Thus, these rigid paper containers help in reducing the carbon footprint.

As the packaging trend has evolved from just convenient to convenient and sustainable, the usage of paper in different end-use industries has grown immensely. Thus, the trend of using biodegradable packaging solutions will continue to propel the demand for corrugated mailers during the forecast period.

Who is Winning?

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Pregis LLC, Mondi plc, DS Smith plc, WestRock Company, and International Paper Company are the key players operating in the global corrugated mailers market. Also, some of the noticeable players in the market include Box Market, GWP Group, Accurate Box Company, Inc., VSL Packaging Company USA, and others.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15874

Corrugated Mailers Industry by Category

By Product Type:

  • C Flute

  • B Flute

  • E Flute

  • F Flute

  • Others (N Flute, A Flute)

By Wall Type:

  • Single Wall

  • Double Wall

  • Triple Wall

By End Use:

  • Commercial

  • Institutional

  • Household

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/corrugated-mailers-market

Corrugated Mailers Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global corrugated mailers market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on corrugated mailers based on the product type (C flute, B flute, E flute, F flute, others (N flute, A flute)), wall type (single wall, double wall, triple wall), and end use (commercial, institutional, household) across seven regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Impact of Covid-19

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

Click Here for Corrugated Mailers Market 202 pages TOC Report

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations.

With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:  

Steel Drums & IBCs Market Size: Steel Drums & IBCs Market By Capacity (Steel Drums, IBCs), End Use (Chemicals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Paints, Inks, & Dyes, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2029

Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Share: Rigid Industrial Packaging Market By Product Type (Drums, Rigid IBCs, Pails, Bulk Boxes and Others), Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Paper & Wood and Fiber) & Region - Forecast to 2022 – 2029

Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Trends: Polypropylene Packaging Films Market By Product Type (BOPP, CPP), Application (Tapes, Labels, Wraps), End Use (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Electric & Electronics) & Region - Forecast to 2021- 2031

Rotational Moulding Machines Market Analysis: Rotational Moulding Machines Market By Product Type (Carousel machine, Rock and roll type machine, Shuttle machine), Size (Tanks & Container, Drums & Bins, Carts & Carriers) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2029

Self-adhesive Tear Tape Market Outlook: Self-adhesive Tear Tapes Market by Width (Up to 2.5 mm, 2.6 mm to 5.0 mm, Above 5.0 mm), Material Type (Polypropylene (PP) (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Cast Polypropylene (CPP), Mono Oriented Polypropylene (MOPP)), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE)) & Region- Forecast to 2022-2029

