Global Cosmeceuticals Market 2022: Top Manufacturers in Cosmeceuticals Industry, Competition, Worldwide Revenue, Demanding Products, Application Ranges, Growth Analysis 2028

·5 min read
Proficient Market Insights

Global Cosmeceuticals Market research analysis provides a fundamental review of the industry, including definitions, classifications, applications, and market relationships. The Cosmeceuticals industry research report focuses on important regions and global major leading industries. This research discusses industry statistics, market size, and distribution data.

Pune, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cosmeceuticals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Cosmeceuticals Market research presents a report that sheds light on the market that emphasizes on global and regional aspects in a logical manner. The global business Global Cosmeceuticals Market study encompasses information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and upcoming trends. The report also reports factors that are favourable to manufacturing and production with information such as supply chains, raw material procurements, and transportation routes. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are explained in the market study along with valuable insights such as CAGR, pricing, and individual segment share that can influence the market.

Cosmeceuticals are cosmetic product claimed to have medicinal or drug-like benefits. It is marketed as cosmetics, but reputedly contain biologically active ingredients.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cosmeceuticals Market

The global Cosmeceuticals market size is projected to reach US$ 20360 million by 2028, from US$ 13840 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2028.

Global Cosmeceuticals key players include L’Oreal, P&G, Unilever, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by China, and North America, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Skin Care is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Specialty Stores, followed by Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores, Drugstores, etc.

By Company

  • P&G

  • Shiseido

  • Unilever

  • Beiersdorf

  • L’Oreal

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Estée Lauder

  • Allergan

  • AmorePacific

The Global Cosmeceuticals Market research study has the market’s latest forecasts. Also, a global market size (both in terms of volume and value) and market share broken down for all the regions are assessed individually. The Global Cosmeceuticals Market report has information that can be insightful for our readers such as market applications, segmentation, distribution channels, and ongoing trends. Details of the competitive market cost, global tariffs and rates, and gross margins are also mentioned in the report. The Global Cosmeceuticals Market further offers analytical scenarios about the global demand and also answers the key questions of the market. Revenue generated according to the products offered and estimating the revenues for the forecast period.

A detailed global market study has the specifics about the leading regions in terms of the competitive landscape and market trends The Global Cosmeceuticals Market industry examines market structure that is based on a well-established market methodology extracted from recent developments happening in the market and analysis uncovered from the leading vendors. Overall, the research study contains acute market information that our readers can steer their business needs in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market industry.

Segment by Type

  • Skin Care

  • Hair Care

  • Injectables

  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Specialty Stores

  • Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores

  • Drugstores

  • Others

The Global Cosmeceuticals Market study takes a holistic approach for the market by analyzing the historical data. The study also emphasizes on opportunities in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market sector. This report also studies the factors that have contributed towards the growth of the market during the forecast years as well their impact on market consumption. Additionally, it accounts for the factors that can limit the market growth and affect the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Global Cosmeceuticals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Skin Care

1.2.3 Hair Care

1.2.4 Injectables

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Specialty Stores

1.3.3 Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Drugstores

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Cosmeceuticals Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Cosmeceuticals Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Cosmeceuticals Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Cosmeceuticals Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Cosmeceuticals Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Cosmeceuticals Industry Trends

2.3.2 Cosmeceuticals Market Drivers

2.3.3 Cosmeceuticals Market Challenges

2.3.4 Cosmeceuticals Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cosmeceuticals Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Cosmeceuticals Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Cosmeceuticals Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cosmeceuticals Revenue

3.4 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cosmeceuticals Revenue in 2021

3.5 Cosmeceuticals Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Cosmeceuticals Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Cosmeceuticals Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Cosmeceuticals Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cosmeceuticals Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

Continued…

