Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market By Product, By Dental Systems and Equipment, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market By Product (Dental Systems and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Crowns & Bridges, Dental Veneer, Orthodontic Braces, Others), By Dental Systems and Equipment (Instrument Delivery systems, Dental Chairs, Dental Handpieces, Dental Lasers, Dental Radiology Equipment, Others), By End User (Dental Hospital & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market By Product, By Dental Systems and Equipment, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317601/?utm_source=GNW

Global Cosmetic Dentistry market stood at USD 13118.43 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period. According to a study published in the European Journal of Dentistry, most people overlook their imminent dental problems. These tooth issues grow worse over time, affecting their general health. Millions of people have suffered from persistent toothache because of their failure to recognize it. One of the important trends driving global market size through 2027 is the rising prevalence of oral disorders such as dental caries, lip and oral cavity cancer, and periodontal disease. According to the World Health Organization, malignancies of the oral cavity and lips cause about 500,000 cases and over 180,000 deaths each year, potentially increasing the demand for aesthetic and family dentistry worldwide. The increase in geriatric population and their tooth related problems during aging will drive the demand for more dental surgeries and dental implants to restore the shape of face and speaking ability.
Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries and Dental Tourism.
Growing disposable income in emerging nations as well as the expansion of dental tourism, is positively influencing the growth of the market.Affordability of high-end products has increased the demand for aesthetic implants among the population.

Moreover, high disposable income of various consumers belonging to countries such as China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia is likely to augment the aesthetic implant market.The rise in wages and hence disposable income in developing countries has aided in driving the global demand for aesthetic dentistry.

In fact, dental tourism is becoming a popular choice for individuals who don’t mind travelling to save money on aesthetic dental procedures or who don’t have access to these services at home . Tthe ease and affordability for international travel, to avoid long wait times for certain procedures and improvements in both technology and standards of care in many countries are diverting the interest of the people to adopt dental tourism for high quality of service which are easily available in cheaper rate in many countries than those that are available in their native country.
Technologically Advanced Solutions Will Support the Market Growth
The use of novel materials for dental restorations, the production of more natural-looking teeth is on the rise these days.To modify old processes, many companies are employing technologically advanced materials like bonding agents and dental cements.

To attract more customers, several corporations are investing significant sums of money in the development of minimally invasive tools and treatments, such as dental lasers.In Maxillofacial Surgery lasers are employed in a variety of dental applications, including wound healing, restorative curing and removal, caries prevention, bleaching, diagnostic applications, and growth modulation.

The dental lasers minimize any bleeding, bacterial infections, causes less damage to surrounding gum tissue and is not painful.Dental lasers can be used to prevent or reduce blood loss and patient discomfort during surgical operations such as gum elevation and teeth whitening.

Another developing field of research is adhesive dentistry, which uses composite materials to improve aesthetics and fortify teeth while causing minimal damage to tooth structures. As a result, the number of persons opting for these operations is on the rise.
Increasing consumer awareness to Support Market Growth
The cosmetic dentistry is now an area of practice which is quickly expanding, the increased consumer knowledge of the novel techniques available in cosmetic dentistry is making people aware of the tools and techniques which are being implemented during the dentistry.It has also become a great source of patient referrals.

Patients’ demands have developed beyond simple hygiene to definite beauty enhancement, which has contributed to the shifting dynamics of the business.People are more willing than ever to put money into their own dental health.

Cosmetic dentistry has also gained in popularity because of the younger generation’s desire to look their best to pursue incredible opportunities and personal growth.Dental products and systems accounted for the greatest market share in 2020, owing to the wide range of items used in most aesthetic dentistry procedures.

Orthodontic braces are being designed increasingly regularly to treat dental disfigurements as the number of people opting for aesthetic dentistry grows. Because of CAD and CAM, developing dental prosthesis has become quite simple.
Oral Health Awareness Programmes
Government initiatives in various countries, for instance, the Indian Dental Association’s National Oral Health Program, encourages proactive and equitable distribution of oral health services, as well as a synergistic relationship between the private and governmental sectors. These efforts contribute to increased general and oral health awareness, resulting in increased demand for dental consumables and equipment, as well as a significant increase in the aesthetic dentistry business.
Market Segmentation
The global cosmetic dentistry market is segmented based on product, dental systems and equipment, end user and region.Based on product, the market can be split into Dental Systems and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Crowns & Bridges, Dental Veneer, Orthodontic Braces, Others.

Based on Dental systems and Equipment, the market can be divided into Instrument Delivery systems, Dental Chairs, Dental Handpieces, Dental Lasers, Dental Radiology Equipment, and Others.Based on end user, the market can be segmented into Dental Hospital & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others.

Based on region distribution, the market can be fragmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.North America dominated the market, with United States having the largest market in 2021.

The United States cosmetic dentistry market stood at USD3693.58 million in 2021 on account of the technological advancements and increase in the number of individuals opting for procedures involved in cosmetic dentistry.
Company Profiles
Henry Schein, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Straumann Holdings AG, Planmeca Group, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Roland DG, are among the major market players operating in the global cosmetic dentistry market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Cosmetic Dentistry market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Cosmetic Dentistry Market, By Product:
o Dental Systems and Equipment
o Dental Implants
o Dental Crowns & Bridges
o Dental Veneer
o Orthodontic Braces
o Others
• Cosmetic Dentistry Market, By Dental Systems and Equipment:
o Instrument Delivery systems
o Dental Chairs
o Dental Handpieces
o Dental Lasers
o Dental Radiology Equipment
o Others
• Cosmetic Dentistry Market, By End User:
o Dental Hospital & Clinics
o Dental Laboratories
o Others
• Cosmetic Dentistry Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
Italy
France
Poland
Spain
United Kingdom
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Australia
Malaysia
Vietnam
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Cosmetic Dentistry market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317601/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


