Global Cosmetic Oil Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Amorepacific, Beiersdorf, CHANEL, J&J, Kao, LG Household and Health Care, LOreal, Shiseido, Procter and Gamble, and Unilever
The cosmetic oil market is poised to grow by $1438.49 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.60%
This study identifies the aesthetic and health benefits offered by cosmetic oils as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic oil market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics and rising skin problems due to pollution, hormonal imbalances, genetic disorders, and others.
The report on the cosmetic oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cosmetic oil market analysis includes the source segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic oil market vendors that include Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.
Also, the cosmetic oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Source
Market segments
Comparison by Source
Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mineral oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Source
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amorepacific Group Inc.
Beiersdorf AG
CHANEL Ltd.
Johnson and Johnson Inc.
Kao Corp.
LG Household and Health Care Ltd.
LOreal SA
Shiseido Co. Ltd.
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Unilever Group
