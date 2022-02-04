U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

Global Cosmetic Oil Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Amorepacific, Beiersdorf, CHANEL, J&J, Kao, LG Household and Health Care, LOreal, Shiseido, Procter and Gamble, and Unilever

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Oil Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cosmetic oil market is poised to grow by $1438.49 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.60%

This study identifies the aesthetic and health benefits offered by cosmetic oils as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic oil market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics and rising skin problems due to pollution, hormonal imbalances, genetic disorders, and others.

The report on the cosmetic oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cosmetic oil market analysis includes the source segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic oil market vendors that include Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

Also, the cosmetic oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Source

  • Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mineral oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Source

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amorepacific Group Inc.

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • CHANEL Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Kao Corp.

  • LG Household and Health Care Ltd.

  • LOreal SA

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Unilever Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9a0ae

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


