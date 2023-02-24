Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 693.53 Million By 2030, at a CAGR of 6.77%: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP

[115+ Pages Research Study] According to Polaris Market Research report, the global cosmetic preservatives market size & share expected to generate revenue of USD 693.53 Million By 2030 and estimated to be valued at USD 392 Million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.77% from 2022 to 2030. The top market company profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Ashland Group Holding, BASF, Arkema, Symrise, Evonik Industries, Clariant, International Flavors & Fragrances, Sharon Laboratories, Dow Chemical, Dadia Chemical Industries and others.

New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cosmetic Preservatives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Organic Acids, Phenol Derivatives, Quaternary Compounds, Paraben Esters, and Others); By Application; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global cosmetic preservatives market size & share was valued at USD 392 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 693.53 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period.

What are Cosmetic Preservatives? How Big is Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size & Share?

Overview

Much like sustaining the freshness and safety of the food, cosmetic manufacturers also implement physical and chemical preservation techniques. This involves advancing packaging, processes, and ingredients so that the end products meet all the safety requirements. The rapidly rising demand for the cosmetic preservatives market can be attributed to it acting as a protective barrier to the elements and assisting in controlling thermal regulation and infection.

The growing incorporation of preservatives in cosmetics to upgrade the quality of a product is likely to drive market statistics. The demand for multifunctional cosmetics has led to the incorporation of sophisticated preservatives, which may favor the market size. Supporting government policies is expected to act as an effective tool to educate consumers pertaining to preservative content and its benefits, thereby increasing consumer adoption.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Ashland Group Holding

BASF

Arkema

Symrise

Evonik Industries

Clariant

International Flavors & Fragrances

Sharon Laboratories

Dow Chemical

Dadia Chemical Industries

Salicylates & Chemicals

Brenntag

Finetech Industry

Thor Group

Procter & Gamble

Key factors driving market growth

Safeguarding cosmetics for a longer time to push the market

Growing consumer awareness and inclination towards cosmetic preservatives owing to their capacity to safeguard cosmetics for a long time may positively impact product demand. The cosmetic preservatives market size is expanding due to the easy availability of natural and synthetic preservatives. Increasing product adoption in hair care due to several benefits, such as maintaining product freshness during a long time between the time of manufacture and when the customer finishes using the product, may contribute towards industry expansion.

Earlier synthetic preservatives were customers' first choice due to the product's high efficacy and good shelf life. But rising concerns regarding synthetic chemicals about their safety and carcinogenic nature have promoted natural and organic alternatives that may favor the market. Cosmetic preservatives market sales are soaring as natural preservatives, including natural anti-oxidants, herbal extracts, organic acids, and natural gas, are expected to grow during the forecast.

Recent trends influencing the market

Expansion in e-commerce to drive the market

Rising awareness of the benefits of using skin care products combined with expansion in e-commerce. Besides, the increased product demand for skin care product manufacturing is contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the rise in consumer preference for natural ingredient cosmetic products drives product demand for skincare applications.

The demand for functional cosmetics such as anti-aging and sun care products drives the market demand in the forecast period. Anti-oxidants such as ascorbic acid, vitamin E, and essential oils play an important role in preventing the oxidation of oil-based formulations and active ingredients that drives product demand.

Segmentation assessment

The phenol derivatives segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on the product, the phenol derivatives segment is expected to witness the fastest growth. Cosmetic preservatives market demand is on the rise due to the rising use of phenol derivatives and mainly phenoxyethanol in the production process of various kinds of cosmetics, including skin-lightening creams, lotions, several hair coloring solutions, and sunscreens. All these factors are likely to create pave the way for the growth of the segment at a strong growth rate over the coming years.

The shampoo and conditioner segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on application, the shampoo and conditioner segment accounted for the largest market share. Cosmetic preservatives market trends include global manufacturers of these products using preservatives to increase the shelf life and the quality of their products. In addition, changes in consumer preference towards natural skin care products such as natural antioxidants, plant extracts, organic acids, and essential oils, which need a higher number of cosmetic preservatives in the manufacturing process, are likely to push the growth and demand of the segment.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 693.53 Million Market size value in 2022 USD 410.80 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.77% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Ashland Group Holding Inc., BASF SE, Arkema S.R.I., Symrise AG, Evonik Industries, Clariant AG, Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Sharon Laboratories, The Dow Chemical Company, Dadia Chemical Industries, Brenntag AG, Finetech Industry Limited, Thor Group Ltd., and The Procter & Gamble Company. Segments Covered By Form, By Product, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Maintenance of healthier and hygienic lives to boost the European market

Europe held the largest cosmetic preservatives market share due to high consumer awareness regarding many benefits of cosmetic preservatives, and the importance of maintaining a healthier and hygienic life are a few other factors driving the market growth.

North America is witnessing the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the early adoption of advanced technology, high consumer disposable income, and availability of enhanced and rapid transportation facilities. In addition, the rising prevalence of several hygienic products and the growing incorporation of sunscreen lotions, anti-aging creams, shampoos and conditioners, and face masks are creating lucrative growth opportunities for a global market.

Browse the Detail Report “Cosmetic Preservatives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Organic Acids, Phenol Derivatives, Quaternary Compounds, Paraben Esters, and Others); By Application; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cosmetic-preservatives-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cosmetic preservatives market report based on product, application, type, and region:

By Product Outlook

Organic Acids

Phenol Derivatives

Quaternary Compounds

Paraben Esters

By Application Outlook

Lotions

Facemasks

Sunscreens

Shampoo & Conditioner

Toothpaste

Others

By Type Outlook

Natural Preservatives

Synthetic Preservatives

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

