Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Report 2022: Featuring Candela, Allergan, Merz Pharma, Mentor Worldwide, Lumenis, Sinclair Pharma & Cutera

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Surgery Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cosmetic surgery market is anticipated to increase from US$35.585 billion in 2020 to US$58.569 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.38%.



Cosmetic surgery is a type of medical operation that uses both surgical and non-surgical methods to improve looks. A person may have cosmetic surgery done to reduce, accentuate, lift, or enhance a physical portion. Over the years, the demand for cosmetic surgery has grown significantly, spurred by improvements in surgical techniques, rising affluence, accelerating urbanization, the cultural effects of globalization, and an increase in doctors with specialized training.



An Increase in Licensed Medical Spas to Draw Clientele for Cosmetic Procedures driving the growth of the market



An expansive and appealing aesthetic medicine industry is now operating worldwide as a result of the rise in the number of patients undergoing surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. The number of medical spas that have FDA approval and licensing has greatly expanded as a result of this factor in many various countries. Intense pricing competition brought on by the proliferation of medical spas offering a wide range of services has driven down the price of cosmetic procedures even more.



Technology-advanced Products' Accessibility Will Increase Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Globally



Leading producers of goods and devices on the market noted the profitable expansion and are working to enhance their current market share. Due to the growing demand for advanced products with fewer side effects and post-surgical interventions, market players are focusing on R&D to introduce advanced products.



Key Developments:

June 2022: The introduction of a significant rebranding was announced by Sinclair, a global aesthetics company with its headquarters in London and a fully owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Corporation Limited. The addition of carefully chosen complementary medicines has improved an already exceptional assortment of injectables with the least invasive procedures. The most recent and cutting-edge HA technology is introduced to the market by MaiLi. With Lanluma, physicians can employ an injectable collagen stimulant both on the face and the body, and the new EBD business provides a whole range of cutting-edge energy-based solutions. This constantly growing portfolio, the creation of educational programs through Sinclair College, and a developing global presence are all reflected in the new identity. The brand has undergone a transformation to become contemporary, lively, and premium while preserving its elegance.

Product Offerings:

truSculpt flex: Cutera's truSculpt flex is based on the original Multi-Directional Stimulation (MDS), a brand-new technique for direct muscle stimulation that offers secure and reliable outcomes. MDS employs a bioelectrical impulse that has been shown via studies to give targeted muscle stimulation for the best thigh, glute, and abdominal strengthening, firming and toning results. The abdomen, buttocks, and thigh regions of truSculpt flex are simultaneously stimulated by eight different muscle groups. More treatment space is covered by truSculpt flex than by any other body sculpting device. The exercise plans include interval training, strength training, and a conditioning routine. The truSculpt flex workout is much more intense than standard gym-based activities.

The Lumenis M22TM Modular Aesthetic Laser Multi-Application Platform: A modular multi-application platform called M22TM is used to treat and remove hair from more than 30 different skin diseases. M22TM, which is used by doctors all over the world, enables one to effectively treat a wide range of patients and conditions. It can combine four different technologies in a Modular System. With the M22TM Universal IPL and AOPT combined, advanced users have complete control and can easily customize the parameters for each patient and each condition. Lumenis also has a premium M22 version with the golden line design that offers the aesthetic medical sector precise, secure, and successful light and laser-based therapies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $35.59 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $58.57 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Surgical Procedures

Non-Surgical Procedures

Liposuction

By Body Part

Face and Head

Breast

Body and Extremities

By Geography

North America

USA

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. GLOBAL COSMETIC SURGERY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY TYPE



6. GLOBAL COSMETIC SURGERY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY BODY PART

7. GLOBAL COSMETIC SURGERY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Candela Corporation

Allergan

Merz pharma

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Lumenis

Sinclair Pharma

Cutera

