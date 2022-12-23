U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Report 2022: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures Becoming the New Face of the Industry

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market
Global Cosmetic Surgery Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Surgery Market By type, By gender, By provider & By region-Forecast Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market was valued at USD 45.85 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 59.69 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 3.84% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Along with society's growing desire for enhanced aesthetic value and the growth of medical spas and specialist clinics, demand for cosmetic surgical procedures has increased. A rise in the quantity of cosmetic surgical product approvals is another factor driving the growth of the cosmetic surgery industry.

For instance, the MemoryGel BOOST breast implant from Johnson and Johnson was given FDA approval in January 2021 for female breast augmentation. The market for cosmetic surgery will also be driven by rising technical development and rising consumer awareness of skin care procedures.

Segments covered in this report

The global cosmetic surgery market is segmented based on the type, gender, providers and region. Based on the type, it is segmented into surgical procedures and non-surgical procedures. The surgical procedures further segmented into breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, rhinoplasty, and others.

The non-surgical procedures further segmented into botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, nonsurgical fat reduction, photo rejuvenation, and others. Based on gender, it is segmented into females, and males. Based on providers, it is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, cosmetic surgery centers, and others. Based on region it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Driver

The general public's awareness of aesthetics has grown in recent years, and over the next eight years, this trend is anticipated to significantly fuel demand for cosmetic surgeries and procedures. Other factors that are projected to significantly favor market growth through 2030 include the introduction of novel aesthetic gadgets and a growing emphasis on physical appearance.

Other factors that are anticipated to spur growth in the cosmetic procedures market over the course of the forecast period include the expanding availability of non-surgical cosmetic procedures, rising disposable income, growing emphasis on fitness and health, and rising prevalence of various skin disorders.

Restraint

Unregistered doctors and surgeons are housed in illicit facilities, which has a detrimental effect on the market. Due to patients receiving inferior materials and implants, it increases the likelihood of cosmetic procedures going wrong. An increase in incidences of negative outcomes from aesthetic surgery has been connected to the existence of an unregulated industry, which is anticipated to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trends

The three most popular surgical treatments in the cosmetic surgery industry are liposuction, abdominoplasty, and rhinoplasty. Additionally, the most popular non-surgical procedures in the cosmetic surgery industry are the botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid treatments.

Non-surgical procedures will continue to expand during the projected period because of their reduced pain, low cost, and quick results. To achieve a flawless appearance and improved opinions, people prefer to have cosmetic surgery procedures performed at dermatology clinics, expanding the market for cosmetic surgery at these facilities. The industry is also being driven by the accessibility of different dermatological clinics and their diverse technique portfolio. Due to the rising number of hospitals with licenses to perform cosmetic surgery, the hospital segment will also expand over the course of the forecast period.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

127

Forecast Period

2021 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$45.85 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$59.69 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Parent Market Analysis

Market overview

Market size

Key Market Insights

Covid Impact

Market Dynamics & Outlook

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market by Type

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market by Gender

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market by Providers

Market Size by Region

Key Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (MENTOR) (US)

  • AbbVie Inc. (US)

  • Cutera (US)

  • Merz Pharma (Germany)

  • GALDERMA (Switzerland)

  • Sientra, Inc. (US)

  • Cynosure, Inc. (US)

  • Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, P.C. (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gn6109

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


