Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Size Poised To Reflect USD 72.33 Billion Mark by 2030, At a CAGR Of 4.5% | Beauty & Cosmetics Industry Analysis

[203 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Cosmetic Surgery Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 54.80 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 72.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AbbVie Inc., Evolus Inc., Solta Medical, Cynosure, Revance Therapeutics Inc., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma, Sientra, Inc., Lumenis, Apyx Medical, Candela Medical Corporation, Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC, Alma Lasers, Inc., and others.

Washington, DC, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Cosmetic Surgery Market By Procedures (Invasive Procedures And Non-Invasive Procedures), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Units, Hospitals & Clinics, And Cosmetic Surgical Centers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cosmetic Surgery Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 54.80 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 72.33 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Cosmetic Surgery? How big is the Cosmetic Surgery Industry?

Cosmetic Surgery Market Coverage & Overview:

The global cosmetic surgery industry size was nearly $54.80 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surge to approximately $72.33 Billion by 2030 along with recording the highest growth rate of nearly 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Cosmetic surgery is used in the restoration of damaged skin as well as the removal of wrinkles and blemishes from the skin. Various kinds of cosmetic surgeries are performed on individuals for tightening skin along with improving the appearance of the skin, adjusting facial features, and either adding hair or removing hair. The millennial population, as well as adults & old people, are focusing on looking good and minimizing minor defects occurring on the face or other parts of the body, thereby generating huge demand for cosmetic surgeries. Moreover, the rise in the promotion of cosmetic surgeries by celebrities has paved a way for immense demand for these surgeries across the globe.

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market: Growth Factors

An increase in the fitness consciousness among individuals and the need for looking good has resulted in huge demand for aesthetic skin treatments, thereby leading to the massive growth of the cosmetic surgery market across the globe. Furthermore, aesthetic methods such as the utilization of Botox injections, liposuction, and nose reshaping are gaining popularity across emerging economies, thereby helping the market gain momentum. Other factors adding to the market growth globally are a rise in consumer disposable income, high demand for improving visual appearance, and a rise in the purchase of items used in cosmetic surgeries. Surging demand for cosmetic procedures from men will boost the global market trends.

However, the increase in complications and side effects related to cosmetic surgery and the huge costs of raw materials can impede the growth of the cosmetic surgery industry across the globe. Apart from this, disrupting supply chain activities can further decimate the industry's growth. Safety concerns occur in the psyche of an individual and this can restrict people from undergoing cosmetic surgeries, thereby putting brakes on the global industry demand. Nevertheless, the thriving medical tourism industry in the countries such as India, Mexico, Argentina, and Thailand will create new growth opportunities for the cosmetic surgery market across the globe.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 54.80 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 72.33 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players AbbVie Inc., Evolus Inc., Solta Medical, Cynosure, Revance Therapeutics Inc., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma, Sientra, Inc., Lumenis, Apyx Medical, Candela Medical Corporation, Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC, and Alma Lasers, Inc. Key Segment By Procedures, By End-User, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Cosmetic Surgery Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cosmetic surgery market is divided into procedures, end-user, and regions.

The procedures segment of the cosmetic surgery market is sub-segmented into invasive procedures and non-invasive procedures segments. Furthermore, the non-invasive procedures segment, which accounted for 30% of the global adhesives market share in 2022, is predicted to dominate the procedures segment in the foreseeable future. The segmental growth over 2023-2030 can be credited to the low costs associated with non-invasive surgeries and lesser pain caused due to the use of these surgical methods.

On basis of end-user, the cosmetic surgery industry across the globe is divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical units, and cosmetic surgical centers segments. Moreover, the cosmetic surgical centers segment, which accounted for the major industry share in 2022, will dominate the end-user space in the upcoming years. The segmental growth over the assessment timeline can be attributed to the emergence of new cosmetic surgery units across the globe and thriving medical tourism activities in the emerging economies of Latin America and Asia.

The cosmetic surgery market in the Asia-Pacific zone is projected to register the highest CAGR over the ensuing years. The expansion of the market in the region can be credited to changing fashion trends along with growing awareness among people to look good and improve their physical appearance. In addition to this, the growing demand for products used for performing cosmetic surgeries in the countries such as South Korea, Indonesia India, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and China will proliferate the size growth of the global market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global Cosmetic Surgery market is segmented as follows:

By Procedures

Invasive Procedures

Non-invasive Procedures

By End-User

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Hospitals & Clinics

Cosmetic Surgical Centers

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cosmetic Surgery market include -

AbbVie Inc.

Evolus Inc.

Solta Medical

Cynosure

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Merz Pharma

Sientra Inc.

Lumenis

Apyx Medical

Candela Medical Corporation

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

PC

Alma Lasers Inc.

The term "cosmetic surgery market" refers to the sector of the healthcare industry that is responsible for the delivery of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic operations to those who are interested in enhancing their appearance. The following is a list of major characteristics of the market for cosmetic surgery:

Market Size: The global cosmetic surgery market size was evaluated at $54.80 Billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $72.33 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 4.5% between 2023 and 2030.

Procedures: Breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and facelifts are some of the procedures that are included in the cosmetic surgery market. Other procedures include facelifts and eyelid surgery.

Non-surgical Procedures: Botox injections, dermal fillers, and laser hair removal are some of the non-surgical procedures that fall within the "non-surgical cosmetic surgery" category of the market for cosmetic surgery.

Drivers: The market for cosmetic surgery is driven by a number of factors, including an increased demand for procedures that are only minimally invasive, developments in technology, rising wages that can be spent on discretionary items, and greater awareness about the benefits of cosmetic surgeries.

Regional Markets: The cosmetic surgery industry is mostly concentrated in North America and Europe, with the United States of America being the single most important market in the world. In spite of this, projections indicate that the Asia-Pacific area would experience the fastest CAGR growth over the next few years.

Key Players: AbbVie Inc., Evolus Inc., Solta Medical, Cynosure, Revance Therapeutics Inc., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma, Sientra, Inc., Lumenis, Apyx Medical, Candela Medical Corporation, Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC, and Alma Lasers, Inc.

Regulation: The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China are just a few of the regulatory authorities that oversee cosmetic surgery treatments around the world.

Risks: Cosmetic procedures have the same inherent dangers as any other type of surgical surgery, including the possibility of infection, bleeding, scarring, and difficulties with the anaesthesia. Before undergoing any kind of cosmetic surgical procedure, patients should give careful consideration to both the dangers and the advantages.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cosmetic Surgery market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Cosmetic Surgery market size was valued at around US$ 54.80 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 72.33 billion by 2030.

Based on procedures segmentation, the non-Invasive segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline.

Based on application segmentation, the cosmetic surgical centers segment is slated to contribute majorly towards the global market share over 2023-2030.

On the basis of geography, the North American cosmetic surgery market is projected to account for the highest growth during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cosmetic Surgery industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cosmetic Surgery Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cosmetic Surgery Industry?

What segments does the Cosmetic Surgery Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cosmetic Surgery Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Procedures, By End-User, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Apart from this, the North American cosmetic surgery industry is projected to account for major growth over the forecasting years with the presence of highly-trained professional surgeons in countries such as Canada and the U.S. In addition to this, the use of advanced techniques in the cosmetic surgery industry as well as aesthetic equipment will boost the industry trends in North America.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the first half of 2022, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, a key pharmaceutical firm based in Germany, launched Radiesse + Lidocaine injectable product implant. The new product implant is utilized as a deep injection for expanding soft tissues and helps in improving moderate or severe jawline shape loss in adults. The move will boost the expansion of the cosmetic surgery industry across the globe.

In the first quarter of 2021, Allergan Aesthetics, a division of AbbVie Inc., introduced CoolSculpting Elite. The new product is utilized in treating fat bulges in various body parts. This initiative will enlarge the scope of demand for cosmetic surgeries across the globe.

