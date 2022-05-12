Global Counter Drone Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth of USD 7.62 Billion By 2030

Fior Market Research LLP

The growing assumption of drones is attributed to their reliability, durability, and ability to reach any terrain for a long time, given their long battery life.

Newark, NJ, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by MarketQuest.biz, the global counter-drone market is expected to grow from USD 1.99 billion in 2021 to USD 7.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.09% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The rising instances of illegal migration, human trafficking, animal trafficking, and smuggling of contraband and other illicit substances have heightened the need and urgency to have real-time surveillance of porous borders and different sea routes. Real-time monitoring of the proxy militants and other extremists and their movements must be performed to avoid any disturbances they plan to carry out to maintain peace and tranquillity in the domestic territory. Insurgencies and anti-social gatherings disrupt communal harmony and make surveillance a vital aspect of law and order. Surveillance can be used as a preventive as well as a curative measure. Surveillance for gathering information and monitoring are preventive functions of the surveillance systems. Precision strikes and alert systems are some corrective functions. The number of instances involving cross-border terrorism, illegal immigration, human trafficking, and smuggling has increased the urgency to have 24/7 real-time surveillance systems to prevent them. The rapid advancement in the counter-drone technologies, which allow better visuals, audio quality, improved imaging, precision targeting, and enhanced durability, will drive the growth of the counter-drone market. Research and development of better, more reliable, and durable security systems with enhanced battery life will also contribute to the rising adoption of counter drones for surveillance purposes. Since counter-drones reduce the engagement of humans, thereby reducing the risk of loss of life, they are gaining popularity amongst military establishments across the globe. However, the sophisticated nature of counter drones and the high-tech components used for their production make them expensive. The operation of such sophisticated technologies requires experts. The costly installation and maintenance can hamper the growth of the market. With new product innovations, production costs will come down in the future, opening up lucrative market opportunities for the players in the global counter-drone market.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their position in the global counter-drone market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

DroneShield, a significant market player in the counter-drone industry, partnered with Trakka System. The announcement about the tie-up was made in 2021. The partnership aims at enhancing the production systems of their UAVs and other surveillance products. A synergy between their specializations will help them achieve the objective of designing better unmanned aerial surveillance systems.

Blighter Surveillance System Ltd, another significant player in the counter-drone market, announced the launch of its updated radar systems. The latest radar systems are operable on land, air, and sea surfaces for carrying out unhindered surveillance with enhanced performance.

Market Growth & Trends

The war on Ukraine declared by Russia has changed the security equation in the European continent. Europe is facing its biggest security crisis since the cold war. Similarly, regular skirmishes in the Israel Palestine conflict, which led to a 13-day war in 2021, have heightened the concerns about national security. Similarly, the ongoing wars in West Asia and the African continent have led to an increase in illegal immigration into Europe via land and sea routes. The monitoring of these porous borders to reduce the illegal immigration and protect the territorial integrity of the countries becomes critical. Unmanned surveillance systems are an ideal solution for real time, 24/7 monitoring of borders and coasts. Similarly, contraband, and illicit drug trafficking in the Americas is also a cause of concern for many sovereign nations. With rising internal and external national security concerns, the military spending of countries across the globe has increased exponentially to secure national security interests. New technology, including the niche segment of unmanned devices, vehicles, and systems, is gaining popularity. The rising adoption of drones is attributed to their reliability, durability, and ability to reach any terrain for many hours, given their long battery life. Easy maneuverability and precision targeting with high-quality imaging enable proper monitoring, evaluation, and assessments of foreign or other threats. The inaccessible nature of certain terrains and other associated risks that make it difficult to monitor these vulnerable border openings can be mitigated by using counter drones. Remote deterrence against insurgents or extremists can be carried out without the direct involvement of any military personnel. Targets can be hit remotely with precision using the advanced technologies of counter drones without the direct involvement of military personnel. The instances of loss of lives are drastically reduced while, at the same time, a better security system is put in place.

Key Findings

The type segment is divided into detection & detection and disruption. In 2021, the detection type segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 60% and market revenue of 1.19 billion.

The application segment is divided into military & defense, commercial, & internal security. In 2021, the military & defense segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 67% and market revenue of 1.33 billion.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Counter Drone Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global counter-drone market, with a market share of around 41.20% and 0.81 billion of the market revenue in 2021. North America dominated the counter-drone market owing to the massive military expenditure undertaken by the United States government. The well-established private manufacturers of military equipment who have increased their research and development expenditure to develop better security systems are also contributing to the growth of the region in the counter-drone market. The heightened national security concerns have increased fiscal spending on military and defense. The spending is focused on acquiring new and advanced surveillance systems. Since the USA is a major supplier of military purchases to Europe, West Asia, and the eastern Pacific, thereby, North American region will dominate the global counter-drone market during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Key players operating in the global counter-drone are:

Advanced Radar Technologies

Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited

Dedrone

DroneShield Limited

Enterprise Control Systems Limited

QinetiQ

Elbit Systems Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries

Liteye Systems

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Abzena

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Market Quest has segmented the global counter-drone based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Counter Drone Market by Type:

Detection

Detection and Disruption

Global Counter drone Market by Application:

Military & Defense

Commercial

Internal Security

About the report:

The global counter-drone market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

