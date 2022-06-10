U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

Global Coupling Agents Market to Reach $581.4 Million by 2026

ReportLinker
·28 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coupling Agents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899305/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Coupling agents represent advanced compounds intended to achieve a chemical bonding between two materials, primarily organic and inorganic materials like a polyolefin and other polymer. Available in liquid, granular and powdered forms, coupling agents are known to exhibit superior conformability with resins, polymers and natural or synthetic waxes. Coupling agents promote adhesion and ensure a stable bonding by lowering the interfacial tension between particulate or fibrous inorganic components and organic matrix polymers. These characteristics make the suitable for filled and reinforced plastics. Coupling agents are widely used in applications requiring strong bond between natural polymers and inorganic substrates. Some of the typical applications of these agents include in-filled polymer frameworks such as thermoplastics and thermosets. These agents are commonly used in fiber-reinforced plastics and rubber products that hold important applications with the aerospace & defense and automotive industries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coupling Agents estimated at US$467.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$581.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Sulfur Silane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$169.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vinyl Silane segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Coupling Agents market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $111.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $103.7 Million by 2026

The Coupling Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$103.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$108.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The market is experiencing a continuous expansion on account of rising demand for these products from various end-use industries, supportive regulations and increasing awareness regarding different benefits of using coupling agents. The market also gains from increasing use of sophisticated materials in different end-use industries along with strong focus of automakers on fuel efficiency and road safety. Stringent regulations and ongoing efforts to improve fuel efficiency are anticipated to drive the market demand. In addition, rising awareness pertaining to the use of coupling agents for exploiting energy applications such as solar and wind is bound to benefit the market over the coming years. Moreover, rising adoption of green tires within the automotive industry, product innovations and increasing use in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industries are expected to prevent attractive opportunities for market participants. Over the years, research and development initiatives of manufacturers have led to the rollout of advanced coupling agents with improved processing characteristics and higher efficiencies. Some of the improved characteristics include enhanced shelf stability, filler dispersion, rheology control, and fewer mixing steps and faster cure that allow improved cost savings. Some of the coupling agents are environmentally friendly and offer limited VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions.

Epoxy Silane Segment to Reach $116.2 Million by 2026

In the global Epoxy Silane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$84.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -

  • 3M Company

  • Advanced Polymer, Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Gelest, Inc.

  • Hexpol Compounding HQ sa

  • Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • JNC Corporation

  • Momentive Inc.

  • Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

  • Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Rayton chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Wacker Chemie AG




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899305/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Coupling Agents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Slowdown in Major End-use Sectors and Impact on Silane Coupling
Agents
Automotive Industry
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
Pandemic Impact on the Paints and Coatings Industry
Global Paints and Coatings Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Adhesives & Sealants
Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Coupling Agents: An Introduction
Select Applications of Coupling Agents by End-Use Sector:
A Snapshot
Types of Silane Coupling Agents
Market Outlook
Silane Coupling Agents Market on Upswing following COVID-19
Setback
Asia-Pacific Remains An Important Regional Market
High Production Costs: A Major Challenge
Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ever-increasing Demand placed on Tires by Modern Vehicles to
Drive Growth
Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight
for Passenger Car and Truck Tires
Growing Usage of Green Tires to Steer Demand
Silane Coupling Agents Feel the Heat as Tire Industry Grapples
with COVID-19 Impact
Regulatory Emphasis on Vehicle Fuel Efficiency & Emission
Control Augurs Well for Market Growth
Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Industry to Set Perfect
Stage for Growth
Strong Contribution from Rebound in Asia
Strong Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry to Drive Growth
Recovery in Construction Activity Fuels Paints & Coatings Demand
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 &
2021
Rise in Consumption of Adhesives and Sealants to Drive Demand
for Coupling agents
Global Market for Adhesives in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018,
2020, 2022 and 2024
Silane Coupling Agents Find Increasing Use in Electronic
Applications
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive
Demand for Silicone
US Consumer Electronics Market in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018,
2020 and 2022
Plastic Packaging: A Growing End-Use Vertical
Focus on Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials to Restrain Growth
Efforts to Spearhead Sustainability to Impact Applications of
Coupling Agents in Plastic Industry over Long-Term
Growing Demand for Fiberglass Composites to Lend Opportunities
Global Automotive Materials Market (2020): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Composite Material
Coupling Agents Enhance Surface Conditioning in Dentistry
A Review of COIVD-19 Impact on Dental Care Industry
% Patient Volume Growth in the US Private and Public Dental
Offices: April 2020 - Jan 2021
Growth in Wind Energy Market Spur Demand for Silane Coupling
Agents
Annual Wind Capacity Additions (in GW): 2014-2022
Growing Investments in Solar Energy as a Reliable Source of
Clean Energy to Drive Growth
Annual Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW): 2015-2022
Silane Coupling Agents for NFPCs: A Review
Silane Coupling Agents Finds Use in Optical Materials and Nano
Composites
Coupling Agents Find Increasing Use in Pharmaceuticals
Synthesis Applications
Relevance of Coupling Agents in Cosmetics Industry Bodes Well

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sulfur Silane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Sulfur Silane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sulfur Silane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
Silane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Vinyl Silane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Silane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy
Silane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Epoxy Silane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy Silane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amino Silane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Amino Silane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Amino Silane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber & Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Rubber & Plastics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber & Plastics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fiber Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Fiber Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Adhesives & Sealants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Adhesives & Sealants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Coupling Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy
Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Type -
Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur Silane, Vinyl
Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber
Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives &
Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy
Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Type -
Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur Silane,
Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber
Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives &
Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Coupling Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy
Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Type -
Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur Silane, Vinyl
Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber
Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives &
Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Coupling Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy
Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Type -
Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur Silane, Vinyl
Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber
Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives &
Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Coupling Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy
Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Type -
Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur Silane,
Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber
Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives &
Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Coupling Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy
Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: France Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Type -
Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur Silane,
Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber
Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: France Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives &
Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Coupling Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy
Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Type -
Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur Silane,
Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber
Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives &
Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy
Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Type -
Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur Silane, Vinyl
Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber
Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives &
Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Coupling Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy
Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 86: UK Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Type -
Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur Silane, Vinyl
Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber
Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: UK Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Application -
Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants,
Paints & Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy
Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Type -
Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur Silane, Vinyl
Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber
Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives &
Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy
Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Coupling Agents by Type -
Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur Silane,
Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber
Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Coupling Agents by
Application - Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives &
Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Coupling Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Coupling Agents by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl
Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Coupling Agents
by Type - Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino
Silane and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coupling
Agents by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sulfur
Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Coupling Agents by Application - Rubber &
Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints &
Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


