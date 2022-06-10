ReportLinker

New York, June 10, 2022

Global Coupling Agents Market to Reach $581.4 Million by 2026



Coupling agents represent advanced compounds intended to achieve a chemical bonding between two materials, primarily organic and inorganic materials like a polyolefin and other polymer. Available in liquid, granular and powdered forms, coupling agents are known to exhibit superior conformability with resins, polymers and natural or synthetic waxes. Coupling agents promote adhesion and ensure a stable bonding by lowering the interfacial tension between particulate or fibrous inorganic components and organic matrix polymers. These characteristics make the suitable for filled and reinforced plastics. Coupling agents are widely used in applications requiring strong bond between natural polymers and inorganic substrates. Some of the typical applications of these agents include in-filled polymer frameworks such as thermoplastics and thermosets. These agents are commonly used in fiber-reinforced plastics and rubber products that hold important applications with the aerospace & defense and automotive industries.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coupling Agents estimated at US$467.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$581.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Sulfur Silane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$169.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vinyl Silane segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Coupling Agents market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $111.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $103.7 Million by 2026



The Coupling Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$103.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$108.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market is experiencing a continuous expansion on account of rising demand for these products from various end-use industries, supportive regulations and increasing awareness regarding different benefits of using coupling agents. The market also gains from increasing use of sophisticated materials in different end-use industries along with strong focus of automakers on fuel efficiency and road safety. Stringent regulations and ongoing efforts to improve fuel efficiency are anticipated to drive the market demand. In addition, rising awareness pertaining to the use of coupling agents for exploiting energy applications such as solar and wind is bound to benefit the market over the coming years. Moreover, rising adoption of green tires within the automotive industry, product innovations and increasing use in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industries are expected to prevent attractive opportunities for market participants. Over the years, research and development initiatives of manufacturers have led to the rollout of advanced coupling agents with improved processing characteristics and higher efficiencies. Some of the improved characteristics include enhanced shelf stability, filler dispersion, rheology control, and fewer mixing steps and faster cure that allow improved cost savings. Some of the coupling agents are environmentally friendly and offer limited VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions.



Epoxy Silane Segment to Reach $116.2 Million by 2026



In the global Epoxy Silane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$84.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

3M Company

Advanced Polymer, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Gelest, Inc.

Hexpol Compounding HQ sa

Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

JNC Corporation

Momentive Inc.

Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd.

Rayton chemical Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Coupling Agents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Slowdown in Major End-use Sectors and Impact on Silane Coupling

Agents

Automotive Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Pandemic Impact on the Paints and Coatings Industry

Global Paints and Coatings Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Adhesives & Sealants

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Coupling Agents: An Introduction

Select Applications of Coupling Agents by End-Use Sector:

A Snapshot

Types of Silane Coupling Agents

Market Outlook

Silane Coupling Agents Market on Upswing following COVID-19

Setback

Asia-Pacific Remains An Important Regional Market

High Production Costs: A Major Challenge

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ever-increasing Demand placed on Tires by Modern Vehicles to

Drive Growth

Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight

for Passenger Car and Truck Tires

Growing Usage of Green Tires to Steer Demand

Silane Coupling Agents Feel the Heat as Tire Industry Grapples

with COVID-19 Impact

Regulatory Emphasis on Vehicle Fuel Efficiency & Emission

Control Augurs Well for Market Growth

Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Industry to Set Perfect

Stage for Growth

Strong Contribution from Rebound in Asia

Strong Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry to Drive Growth

Recovery in Construction Activity Fuels Paints & Coatings Demand

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 &

2021

Rise in Consumption of Adhesives and Sealants to Drive Demand

for Coupling agents

Global Market for Adhesives in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018,

2020, 2022 and 2024

Silane Coupling Agents Find Increasing Use in Electronic

Applications

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive

Demand for Silicone

US Consumer Electronics Market in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018,

2020 and 2022

Plastic Packaging: A Growing End-Use Vertical

Focus on Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials to Restrain Growth

Efforts to Spearhead Sustainability to Impact Applications of

Coupling Agents in Plastic Industry over Long-Term

Growing Demand for Fiberglass Composites to Lend Opportunities

Global Automotive Materials Market (2020): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Composite Material

Coupling Agents Enhance Surface Conditioning in Dentistry

A Review of COIVD-19 Impact on Dental Care Industry

% Patient Volume Growth in the US Private and Public Dental

Offices: April 2020 - Jan 2021

Growth in Wind Energy Market Spur Demand for Silane Coupling

Agents

Annual Wind Capacity Additions (in GW): 2014-2022

Growing Investments in Solar Energy as a Reliable Source of

Clean Energy to Drive Growth

Annual Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW): 2015-2022

Silane Coupling Agents for NFPCs: A Review

Silane Coupling Agents Finds Use in Optical Materials and Nano

Composites

Coupling Agents Find Increasing Use in Pharmaceuticals

Synthesis Applications

Relevance of Coupling Agents in Cosmetics Industry Bodes Well



