U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,949.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,153.00
    -14.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.10
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.41
    +0.32 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    -0.75 (-4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8080
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,643.19
    +2,558.74 (+6.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.33
    +22.44 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.81
    -2.62 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Research 2021-2027 - Rising Cases Coupled with Emergence of Novel COVID-19 Strains Driving the Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product & Service (Reagents & Kits, Platforms), by End Use (Clinics & Hospitals, Home Care), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global COVID-19 antigen test market size is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.

A COVID-19 antigen test can help fill the gap in the testing landscape by enabling fast diagnoses in clinical settings. With the rising number of new infection cases coupled with the increasing popularity of antigen testing, a substantial number of companies are making significant attempts to boost their market presence in this arena, thereby driving the market.

Antigen-based screening for acute phase diagnosis is gaining momentum, as antigens are more evident in the sputum from the onset of symptoms. Moreover, integration of antigen detection in disease screening enables its use for PoC, community-wide, or door-to-door testing. This mode of testing can deliver results in real-time, and thus, help accelerate patient admission and treatment processes, leading to improved patient outcomes.

With the expected decline in COVID-19 cases, PoC tests can become critical in the determination of infected individuals and asymptomatic carriers to assure their isolation from the general population. While this test mode is currently unavailable for large-scale use, both private and public organizations across the globe are working on prototypes, with over 50 currently in development.

COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Report Highlights

  • The services segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the increasing usage of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) by service providers including labs, hospitals, and others

  • The reagents and kits segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising popularity of self-administered test kits

  • The clinics and hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020 with the highest test penetration in terms of usage in this end-use segment

  • The home care segment is projected to grow at a lucrative pace during the forecast period owing to the increased approval of over-the-counter tests with no prescription required

  • In Asia Pacific, the market captured maximum revenue share in 2020 with India as one of the key users of antigen tests

  • On the contrary, the approval and adoption of antigen tests in western countries is relatively slow

  • However, with the increase in the number of cases, in the U.S., key diagnostic developers have begun antigen test development and are planning to ship test kits in bulk to healthcare practitioners

  • The key players are engaged in collaboration with biopharma developers to support their product development process

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Information Procurement
1.4 Information or Data Analysis
1.5 Market Formulation & Validation
1.6 Objectives

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segment Outlook
2.3 Market Summary

Chapter 3 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: Industry Outlook
3.1 Competitive Analysis- COVID-19 POC Testing
3.2 Market Trends & Outlook
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Rise in product approvals by regulatory bodies
3.3.1.2 Rising cases coupled with emergence of novel COVID-19 strains
3.3.1.3 Key role of COVID tests in vaccine R&D
3.3.1.4 Paradigm shift towards Point-of-Care (POC) testing
3.3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1 False and misleading results
3.3.2.2 Challenges in early detection of COVID-19 cases
3.3.3 Market opportunity analysis
3.3.3.1 Government initiatives for mass testing
3.3.4 Market challenge analysis
3.3.4.1 Challenges pertaining to COVID-19 testing in healthcare settings
3.4 SWOT Analysis
3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Analysis
4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Participants
4.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)
4.3 Vendor Landscape
4.3.1 Key company market share analysis, 2020
4.4 Public Companies
4.4.1 Company market position analysis
4.4.2 Synergy analysis: major deals & strategic alliances
4.5 Private Companies
4.5.1 List of key emerging companies /technology disruptors/innovators

Chapter 5 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: Product & Service Business Analysis
5.1 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: Product & Service Movement Analysis
5.2 Reagents & Kits
5.3 Platforms
5.4 Services

Chapter 6 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: End-Use Business Analysis
6.1 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: End-use Movement Analysis
6.2 Diagnostic Labs
6.3 Clinics & Hospitals
6.4 Home Care

Chapter 7 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: Regional Business Analysis
7.1 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2027

Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Strategy framework
8.2 Company Profiles
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Financial performance
8.2.3 Product benchmarking
8.2.4 Strategic initiatives

  • Abbott

  • Sd Biosensonsor, Inc.

  • Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Vishat Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd.

  • Genbody Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Access Bio

  • Ads Biotech Inc.

  • Perkinelmer Inc.

  • Princeton Biomeditech Corporation

  • Becton, Dickinson And Company

  • Diasorin S.P.A

  • Quidel Corporation

  • Laboratory Corporation Of America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40j4wo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Qatar Airways says regulator grounds 13 of its Airbus A350s over surface issue

    Qatar Airways has been instructed by its regulator to ground 13 Airbus A350 planes due a faster than expected deterioration of the fuselage surface below the paint on the jets. Qatar Airways has been locked in a months-long public dispute with Airbus, insisting it would not take any deliveries of the carbon-composite widebody jet until the problem was resolved. "With this latest development, we sincerely expect that Airbus treats this matter with the proper attention that it requires," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement announcing the regulator's grounding of the jets.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Flops as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 6th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $41,000 levels would support the pack, however.

  • The Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends as Prices Surge by 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy.Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are

  • Biden’s Electric Vehicle Goal Means Billions in Spending. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    President Biden's goal to have 50% of new car sales be electric vehicles by the end of the decade would mean billions in spending.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to levy a roughly $1 billion fine on Meituan for abusing its market position as antitrust regulators wrap up a four-month-old investigation into the food delivery giant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The State Administration for Market Regulation could announce the penalty in coming weeks and the figure could still change ahead of the final decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will be

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 6th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound from early losses, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • Honeywell CEO Jacks Up Wages, Expecting No Relief From Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. boss Darius Adamczyk is puzzled by all the chatter about how rising inflation rates are temporary.To be a short phase, either supply would have to pick up suddenly or demand would have to cool.“I’m not seeing it,” the 55-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview. “I’m seeing quite a bit of pressure on both.”While Adamczyk declined to take a stand on whether accelerating inflation is short-lived or more permanent, he said he’s seen strong de

  • Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

    Namibia has every right to celebrate. It’s never produced a barrel, but now, its Kavango Basin test wells have hit hundreds of meters of oil

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • No, Team Biden, Carmakers’ Chip Crisis Isn’t Getting Better

    (Bloomberg) -- In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said things were getting better for automakers suffering chip shortages that have shuttered plants and crippled production.Not that much better, it turns out. This week, suppliers of those vital electronic components warned the problem is far from over and said the car industry’s rapid pivot to electric vehicles may further stretch their ability to catch up. Their customers share the cautious view.According to the two biggest mak

  • Ambani Suffers Setback in $3.4 Billion Deal Feud With Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s planned $3.4 billion purchase of an indebted retailer suffered a blow after Amazon.com Inc. won a court battle to halt the transaction, disrupting the Indian tycoon’s ambitions to take on the U.S. e-commerce giant in the $1 trillion local market.On Friday, a two-judge bench of India’s Supreme Court ruled that an emergency order by a Singapore arbitrator last year, which stopped Reliance from proceeding with the deal, is legally binding. Amazon had approached the ar

  • India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon to stall $3.4B Future and Reliance deal

    India’s apex court on Friday ruled in favor of Amazon to stall the sale of Future Group to Reliance Industries in a major victory for the American e-commerce giant in the key overseas market. The Indian Supreme Court said the order by a Singapore arbitration court last year -- which had ruled to stall the deal between the two Indian giants -- is enforceable in India. Reliance Retail said a year ago it had reached an agreement with Future Group to acquire the latter’s retail and wholesaler business, as well as its logistics and warehousing business, for $3.4 billion.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.