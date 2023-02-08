U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Revenues, Testing Volumes, Technology, Products and Channels

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Forecast by Technology, Product, Channel and Country: Assay Volumes and 5-Year Market Size Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A new dynamic market is emerging for COVID-19-based diagnostics. Testing is moving into physicians' offices and even into the home.

Saliva tests? Handheld multiplex testers? Home based testing sticks? And what about the workplace market where safety is paramount? And what happens to the large laboratory capacity that was built up to handle a pandemic now in decline? Learn all about these changing markets in our latest report.

Revenue, testing volumes, technology, products and channels - they are all looked at in this complete report that provides detailed breakdowns by country and regions. Get on top of the situation quickly with market guides and situation analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides
1.1 COVID-19. Strategic Situation Analysis
1.2 COVID-19. Guidance for Executives
1.3 COVID-19. Guidance for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What are Pandemics?
2.2 The Role of Zoonosis
2.3 Market Definition
2.3.1 Assay Volumes
2.3.2 PCR
2.3.3 PCR Multiplex
2.3.4 SEQ
2.3.5 Antigen
2.3.6 Antibodies
2.3.7 Instruments
2.3.8 Reagents and Kits
2.3.9 Extract
2.3.10 Collect
2.3.11 Public
2.3.12 Hospital
2.3.13 Clinic
2.3.14 Workplace
2.3.15 DTC/OTC
2.3.16 Wastewater
2.4 Methodology
2.5 Historical Perspective on Pandemics
2.5.1 HIV/AIDS Pandemic 2005-2012
2.5.2 Flu Pandemic 1968
2.5.3 Asian Flu 1956-1958
2.5.4 Spanish Flu 1918
2.5.5 Sixth Cholera Pandemic 1910-1911
2.5.6 Flu Pandemic 1889-1890
2.5.7 The Black Death 1346-1353

3 The Pandemic Overview
3.1 What is a Virus?
3.1.1 Is a Virus Alive?
3.1.2 Viral Structure
3.1.3 The Viral Genome
3.1.4 Viral Mutation
3.2 The Coronavirus
3.2.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)
3.2.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)
3.2.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus
3.2.3.1 Signs and symptoms
3.2.3.2 Transmission
3.2.3.3 Diagnosis
3.2.3.4 Prevention
3.2.3.5 Management
3.2.3.6 Prognosis
3.2.3.7 A Note on Global Statistics Reporting
3.3 Pandemic Diagnostics
3.3.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread
3.3.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based
3.3.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay
3.3.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

4 Diagnostic Company Profiles
4.1 Abacus Diagnostica
4.2 Abbott Diagnostics
4.3 Accelerate Diagnostics
4.4 Acces Bio
4.5 Advanced Biological Laboratories
4.6 Agena Bioscience, Inc
4.7 Agilent/Dako
4.8 Altona Diagnostics
4.9 Alveo Technologies
4.10 Anatolia Geneworks
4.11 Applied BioCode
4.12 Applied DNA Sciences
4.13 Assurance Scientific Laboratories
4.14 Aus Diagnostics
4.15 Autobio Diagnostics
4.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
4.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company
4.18 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
4.19 BillionToOne
4.20 Binx Health
4.21 Biocartis
4.22 Biodesix Inc
4.23 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)
4.24 Biolidics Ltd
4.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics
4.26 Bioneer Corporation
4.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
4.28 Bio-Reference Laboratories
4.29 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
4.30 Cepheid (Danaher)
4.31 Chembio
4.32 Co Diagnostics
4.33 Color Genomics
4.34 Cue Health
4.35 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
4.36 Diagenode Diagnostics
4.37 Diasorin S.p.A
4.38 Ellume
4.39 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
4.40 Everywell
4.41 Fluxergy
4.42 Fulgent Genetics
4.43 Fusion Genomics
4.44 Genedrive
4.45 Genetic Signatures
4.46 GenMark Dx (Roche)
4.47 Gold Standard Diagnostics
4.48 Hologic
4.49 Illumina
4.50 Immunexpress
4.51 Inflammatix
4.52 Janssen Diagnostics
4.53 Karius
4.54 Laboratory Corporation of America
4.55 Letsgetchecked
4.56 Lexagene
4.57 Luminex Corp
4.58 LumiraDx
4.59 Mammoth Biosciences
4.60 Mayo Clinic Laboratories
4.61 Mbio Diagnostics
4.62 Meridian Bioscience
4.63 Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)
4.64 Mobidiag (Hologic)
4.65 Nanomix
4.66 Novacyt
4.67 Orasure
4.68 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
4.69 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
4.70 Perkin Elmer
4.71 Primerdesign (Novacyt)
4.72 Prominex
4.73 Qiagen Gmbh
4.74 quantumdx.com
4.75 Quest Diagnostics
4.76 Quidel
4.77 Randox Toxicology
4.78 Roche Molecular Diagnostics
4.79 SD Biosensor
4.80 Seegene
4.81 Sherlock Biosciences
4.82 Siemens Healthineers
4.83 Sona Nanotech
4.84 SpeeDx
4.85 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
4.86 Veredus Laboratories
4.87 Vircell
4.88 Visby Medical
4.89 YD Diagnostics
4.90 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

5 COVID-19 Diagnostics Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
5.2 LetsGetChecked Closes $150M Funding Round
5.3 Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Multigene SARS-CoV-2 Test, Launches RUO Variant Assay
5.4 Abbott Sees Sharp Decline in COVID-19 Test Revenue
5.5 Phosphorus Diagnostics Gets EUA for DTC C19 Test, Sample Collection Kit
5.6 NY Times Explores Multiplex Testing
5.7 Hologic Banking on MDx Acquisitions
5.8 Demand for Cepheid SARS-CoV-2 Point-of-Care Tests to Continue Through 2022
5.9 DiaSorin Acquires Luminex to Broaden MDx Portfolio, Expand US Presence
5.10 LumiraDx to Go Public Through SPAC
5.11 Eurofins Test Helps to ID Mutations
5.12 Roche Sees Growing Opportunities for Diagnostics
5.13 Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B
5.14 Fulgent Genetics is to Use COVID-19 Testing Gains to Grow Clinical Sequencing
5.15 LexaGene Syndromic Panel Platform Lets Labs Customize Targets
5.16 FDA Grants EUAs for DTC Sample Collection Kit, Two Molecular Tests
5.17 At-Home Infectious Disease Test Developer Lucira Health Goes Public

6 The Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview
6.3 Global Market by Product - Overview
6.4 Global Market by Channel - Overview

7 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Technology
7.1 PCR
7.2 PCR Multiplex
7.3 Sequencing
7.4 Antibody
7.5 Antigen

8 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Product
8.1 Instruments
8.2 Reagents & Kits
8.3 Extraction
8.4 Collection

9 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Channel
9.1 Public
9.2 Hospital
9.3 Clinic
9.4 Workplace
9.5 DTC/OTC
9.6 Wastewater

10 Appendix
10.1 U.S., Europe, Asia Approved COVID-19 Assays

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybh3k8-covid-19?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-covid-19-diagnostics-market-analysis-report-2023-2028-revenues-testing-volumes-technology-products-and-channels-301741905.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

