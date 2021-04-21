Global COVID-19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) Medical Device Pipeline Market Assessment 2020-2021 Featuring Over 120 Companies
DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" provides comprehensive information about the COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
COVID 19 EIA/ELISA are the most widely used assays having high sensitivity and specificity. They are used to detect the recombinant protein and peptide antigens in the samples. ELISA's are specifically designed to screen large number of samples at a time.
Scope
Extensive coverage of the COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) under development
The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
The report reviews the major players involved in the development of COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) and list all their pipeline projects
The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
Recent developments in the segment / industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2. Introduction
3 Products under Development
Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
Pipeline Products by Territory
Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Pipeline Products under Development by Companies & Stage of Development
5 Companies and Product Overview
20/20 GeneSystems Inc
Abbott Diagnostics
Abbott Laboratories
Absology Co Ltd
Abwiz Bio Inc
Achira Labs Pvt Ltd
ADiTx Therapeutics Inc
ADMA Biologics Inc
AegirBio AB
Aegis Sciences Corp
AESKU Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG
ALPCO Diagnostics
Anhui Deep Blue Medical Technology Co Ltd
Ansh Labs LLC
Arrayit Corporation
ARUP Laboratories
Avacta Group Plc
Axim Biotechnologies Inc
Axium BioResearch Inc
Babson Diagnostics Inc
Base10 Genetics Inc
Beckman Coulter Inc
Beijing Shengkun Kangru Medical Equipment Co Ltd
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
Bio Techne Corp
Biohit Healthcare Ltd
BioIQ Inc
Biolinker Synthetic Biology Ltd
Biomerica Inc
Bloom Diagnostics AG
BreviTest Technologies LLC
Calviri Inc
CareHealth America Corp
Cellmid Ltd
Clinomics Inc
Core Technology Co Ltd
DiabetOmics Inc
DiaCarta Inc
Diagnostics Biochem Canada Inc
DIALAB GmbH
DiaSorin Inc
DLS Research and Ventures
DRG International Inc
EDP Biotech Corporation
Empower Clinics Inc
Enable Biosciences Inc
Enzo Biochem Inc
Epigentek Group Inc
Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
Erba Mannheim
Eurofins Scientific SE
Euroimmun AG
Excelsior Bio-Systems Inc
Ezra AI Inc
Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc
Gauss Surgical Inc
General Biologicals Corp
Genspeed Biotech Gmbh
Hecin Scientific Inc
Icosagen AS
IDvet
Immunodiagnostics Ltd
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Interpace Biosciences Inc
Kantaro Biosciences LLC
Kephera Diagnostics LLC
KRISHGEN BioSystems
Lansion Biotechnology Co Ltd
Leadgene Biomedical Inc
Leinco Technologies Inc
Lumos Diagnostics Inc
Maxim Biomedical Inc
Module Innovations Pvt Ltd
Mologic Ltd
Monarch Global Health LLC
Monopar Therapeutics Inc
Nanjing Liming Bio-Products Co Ltd
Neurix SA
Nirmidas Biotech Inc
Northwestern University
NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH
Novo Nordisk AS
OraSure Technologies Inc
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc
Oy Medix Biochemica Ab
Pepex Biomedical, Inc.
PerkinElmer Inc
Phadia AB
Pinnacle BioLabs
Prantae Solutions Pvt Ltd
Premier Medical Corporation
ProGnosis Biotech SA
Promega Corp
ProMIS Neurosciences Inc
Qiagen NV
Qlife Holding AB
Quanterix Corp
Roche Diagnostics International Ltd
Safetest Comercio de Diagnosticos Ltd
Sciteck Diagnostics Inc
Shenzhen Kingfocus Biomedical Engineering Co Ltd
Shenzhen Tisenc Medical Devices Co Ltd
Shijiazhuang Hipro Biotechnology Co Ltd
Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc
Siemens Healthineers AG
SQI Diagnostics Inc
St Petersburg Research Institute of Vaccines and Sera
Stream Bio Ltd
Syngene
Sysmex Corp
Taizhou ZECEN Biotech Co Ltd
The Binding Site Inc
The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc
Trinity Biotech Plc
University of Melbourne
VidaCheck LLC
Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc
Vyriad Inc
West Virginia University School of Medicine
Zalgen Labs LLC
Zandcell AB
ZEUS Scientific Inc
6 Recent Developments
Oct 07, 2020: For COVID-19 detection and epidemiology, xMAP technology offers unique advantages
May 28, 2020: GeneTex releases high-affinity recombinant monoclonal antibodies to accelerate SARS-CoV-2 research
Apr 15, 2020: Todos Medical achieves medical importer status with US FDA
Mar 24, 2020: Helping expand COVID-19 antibody testing capacity
7 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcf03f
