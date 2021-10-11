Global COVID-19 Pipeline Report 2021 - Comprehensive Insights About 400+ Companies and 400+ Pipeline Drugs
This "COVID-19 - Pipeline Insight, 2021" report provides comprehensive insights about 400+ companies and 400+ pipeline drugs in COVID-19 pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence COVID-19 R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve COVID-19.
COVID-19 Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the COVID-19 report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
COVID-19 Emerging Drugs
REGN-COV2: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
REGN-COV2 Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab; REGN10933 + REGN10987) is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (REGN10933 and REGN10987) and was designed specifically to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
To develop REGN-COV2, Regeneron scientists evaluated thousands of fully-human antibodies produced by the company's VelocImmune mice, which have been genetically modified to have a human immune system, as well as antibodies identified from humans who have recovered from COVID-19. The two potent, virus-neutralizing antibodies that form REGN-COV2 bind non-competitively to the critical receptor binding domain of the virus's spike protein, which diminishes the ability of mutant viruses to escape treatment and protects against spike variants that have arisen in the human population.
Bucillamine: Revive Therapeutics
Bucillamine, a cysteine derivative with two thiol groups, has been shown to be 16 times more potent as a thiol donor in vivo than NAC.2 The drug is non-toxic with high cellular permeability. The basis of the clinical study will analyze if Bucillamine has the potential, via increasing glutathione activity and other antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity, to lessen the destructive consequences of SARS-CoV2 infection in the lungs and attenuate the clinical course of COVID-19.
Mupadolimab (CPI-006): Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Mupadolimab (CPI-006) is an antibody that possesses dual properties: binding to CD73, which may reduce its suppression of the immune response via the adenosine pathway; and activating B cells, which may result in increased antibody production to antigens and the generation of memory B cells to extend protection.
VERU-111: Veru Inc.
Sabizabulin is a cytoskeleton disruptor which by causing microtubule depolymerization has both anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity and could be effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus by disrupting its intracellular transport along the microtubules. Microtubule trafficking is critical for viruses to be transported, replicated, assembled, and released from the cell. In addition, microtubule depolymerization drugs that target the "colchicine binding site" of microtubules, like sabizabulin, also have strong anti-inflammatory effects, including the potential to treat the cytokine release syndrome (cytokine storm) and septic shock induced by the SARS-CoV-2 viral infection that is associated with high COVID-19 mortality rates.
Sarconeos (BIO101): Biophytis
Sarconeos (BIO101) is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. Based on results from cellular and animal studies, it is believed that Sarconeos (BIO101) stimulates biological resilience through activation of the MAS receptor and may have the potential to improve muscle function and preserve strength, mobility and respiratory capacity in various age-related and muscular wasting conditions.
Leronlimab: CytoDyn
Leronlimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeted against the CCR5 receptor found on T lymphocytes of the human immune system. It is being investigated as a potential therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.
Tocilizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche
Actemra/RoActemra (Tocilizumab) is being developed by Hoffmann-La Roche in phase III stage of development for the treatment of Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia. Actemra/RoActemra is an anti-IL-6 receptor biologic approved to treat moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adults. The IL-6 protein triggers the body's immune and inflammatory response to fight infections. But, in the case of those patients where their immune system overreacts, inhibiting IL-6 could keep the body from attacking itself.
In Mar 2020, Roche received Chinese approval for the use of the drug to treat patients developing severe complications from Covid-19.
The new randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III trial will be conducted in alliance with the US Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). It will assess the safety and efficacy of Actemra in combination with standard of care compared to placebo.
COVID-19: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses COVID-19 therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging COVID-19 drugs.
