Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market Size to grow USD 32.7 Billion by 2030; Spherical Insights & Consulting

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·5 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market Size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market is expected to reach USD 32.7 billion by 2030; Companies Covered:Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Trinity Biotech, Puritan Medical Products, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., COPAN Diagnostics, Hardy Diagnostics, Quidel Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Vitagene Inc., HiMedia Laboratories, VIRCELL S.L. and Other prominent key players.

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market Size to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2021 to USD 32.7 billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market has been growing owing to the increasing applications of Injectable drugs. as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1200

View a detailed Table of Content Here -

The use of a wide range of swabs, media, and kits to evaluate the collected samples for the presence of COVID-19 is a result of the recent epidemic of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2019 (which has led to their widespread use). The CDC recommends that medical workers exclusively use swabs composed of synthetic fiber with plastic shafts for collecting and treating clinical specimens suspected to be infected with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Only the nasopharyngeal (NP) swab should be collected for testing for Coronavirus Disease in 2019, according to the recommendations of the CDC (COVID-19). Oropharyngeal swabs, sometimes known as OP swabs, are still considered a valid specimen type. Swab tests with NP can be performed on asymptomatic individuals. An increase in COVID-19 testing anywhere in the world necessitates establishing a system that makes collecting and transporting samples simple, safe, and efficient. Several mergers and collaborations have taken place to increase the production of sample test kits. These are some of the major and important factors likely to accelerate the growth of the COVID-19 sample market.

The swabs segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the product type, the COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market is categorized into Viral Transport Media, Swabs, Blood Collection Kits, and Other Consumables. In 2021, the swabs segment dominated the market with the largest market. The market category for swabs COVID-19 sample kits accounted for the highest part of the overall market. This high percentage can be ascribed to the dependence on numerous diagnostic tools that have been approved, including nasopharyngeal swabs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that samples can also be taken from the respiratory system if nasopharyngeal swabs are inadequate.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 128 market data tables and figures & charts from the report Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Viral Transport Media, Swabs, Blood Collection Kits, Other Consumables), By Application (Diagnostics and Research), By Site of Collection (Hospitals & Clinics and Home Test), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1200   

Diagnostic segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the Application, the COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market is categorized into diagnostics and research. In 2021, the diagnostic segment dominated the market. The growing number of diagnostic centers will further contribute by generating immense opportunities to grow the COVID-19 sample collection kits market. These two factors, along with the growing number of initiatives taken by the government to increase the availability of diagnostic centers, are expected to drive market growth.

Asia Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America is expected to be the largest market. The market for COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits in the North American region has been expanding owing to the increasing rising R&D activities by several small and medium enterprises to develop medical healthcare facilities in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the U.S has kept its R&D tax credit low which increases the demand for Covid- 19 Sample Collection kits in the market. Also, the population of elderly people in the region is rising at an alarming rate; however, America and Canada have the most prosperous aging populations due to social security payments by the government. For instance, the Nordson Corporation launched a Polyurethane Tubing named 80 Durometer medical tubing for medical applications.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2022 and 2030, owing to the increasing demand for several applications such as catheters & cannulas, drug delivery systems, Covid- 19 Sample Collection kits equipment, and other special applications (smoke evacuation tubing and peristaltic pump tubing). In addition, the increase in healthcare accessibility and the rapidly growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures adds impetus to the market’s growth in the region. The multiplying middle-class population in China and India increases the demand for minimally invasive techniques. There is an advancement in the efficient medical devices in the region coupled with the increasing interest of people in taking care of elderly people at home with easy & simple products.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1200  

Key Companies & Recent Developments: Major global COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market vendors include Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Trinity Biotech, Puritan Medical Products, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., COPAN Diagnostics, Hardy Diagnostics, Quidel Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Vitagene Inc., HiMedia Laboratories, VIRCELL S.L. and others major key players from world.

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us  

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


