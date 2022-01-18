U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Global COVID-19 Therapeutics Market worth $14.6 billion by 2022 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global COVID-19 Therapeutics Market– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." of InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. features in-depth analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

InsightAce Analytic Logo
InsightAce Analytic Logo

According to the latest market intelligence research report by InsightAce Analytic, the global COVID-19 Therapeutics market size was valued at US$ 10.2 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 25.6 Billion in 2030, record a promising CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1184

COVID-19 is a contagious disease triggered by the most recently discovered coronavirus, which has affected millions of individuals worldwide. The coronavirus can be treated with various drugs, including corticosteroids, antivirals, monoclonal antibodies, and kinase inhibitors. In August 2021, The World Health Organization (WHO) released a report that represents Artesunate, imatinib, and infliximab are three new potential medications being investigated in the latest phase of the global Solidarity clinical trials to find effective COVID-19 therapies. Additional medicines approved for emergency use include Eli Lilly and Company's monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab with etesevimab; Regeneron's casirivimab and imdevimab; GlaxoSmithKline/Vir Biotechology's Xevudy (sotrovimab); Roche's Actemra; Celltrion's Regkirona; and convalescent plasma. The growth of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Market is primarily attributed the increased prevalence of COVID-19 across the globe. In the first week of January 2022, Covid-19 cases have now been recorded in over 300 million people worldwide. The United States had over 50 million confirmed cases and over 800,000 deaths, making it the Country with the highest death toll. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in product research due to the rising pandemic effect, and they are focusing on the production of enhanced therapeutics that can cure the covid-19. The market is further supported by rising awareness about coronavirus and collective efforts by the pharmaceutical companies and government in the development of covid-19 therapeutic drugs.

Prview for Detailed ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-covid-19-therapeutics-market/1184

The prominent players in the COVID-19 Therapeutics industry include:

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Fulcrum Therapeutics, CytoDyn, Eli Lilly and Company, Celltrion, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd., NRX Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., Catalent, Inc., Humanigen, Inc., Molecular Partners AG, Cipla Limited, Merck, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis International AG, Vir Biotechnology, Brii Biosciences Limited, Revive Therapeutics Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, APEIRON Biologics AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Trevena Inc, Constant Therapeutics LLC, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Amarin Corporation plc, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd., Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bellerophon Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, PhaseBio, BioAegis Therapeutics, Pfizer, Takeda, Roivant Sciences, Celltex Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, A.I. Therapeutics, Inc., Marinomed Biotech AG, Synairgen, Romark Laboratories, SAb Biotherapeutics, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, UNION therapeutics A/S, and Other Prominent Players.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

  • In Dec 2021, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in adults and children.

  • In Nov 2021, Pfizer Inc. publicized its investigational novel COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, PAXLOVID, significantly reduced death and hospitalization according to an interim analysis of the Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in High-Risk Patients) randomized, double-blind study of non-hospitalized adult high-risk patients

  • In Nov 2021, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced that the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had granted authorization in the United Kingdom (U.K.) for molnupiravir (MK-4482, EIDD-2801), the first oral antiviral medicine authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults with a positive SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test

  • In Oct 2021, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received for priority review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) to treat COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients and as prophylaxis in certain individuals.

  • In June 2021, Roche announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for intravenous Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients

COVID-19 Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis:

In 2021, North America is expected to have the largest share of R&D in the global covid-19 therapeutics market, owing to increased government spending on drug development, growing government initiatives for covid-19 vaccine R&D, an increasing number of market players, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives in the U.S. and Canada. However, due to increased government initiatives to increase medication production and the number of research and development activities, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to grow rapidly in the target market. In June 2021, India's pharma regulator approved the emergency use of Eli Lilly and Company India's antibody medication combination, which is used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. The monoclonal antibody medications bamlanivimab 700 mg, and etesevimab 1400 mg have been approved by the company. Both of these medicines are utilized to treat COVID-19 patients who have mild to moderate symptoms.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1184

The Global COVID-19 therapeutic Market Segments

The Global COVID-19 Therapeutic Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Drug Class

  • Antiviral

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Glucocorticoid

  • Anticoagulant

  • Nitric oxide

  • Other Drug Class

The Global COVID-19 Therapeutic Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Product

  • Remdesivir

  • Casirivimab/imdevimab

  • Bamlanivimab and etesevimab

  • Sotrovimab

  • Molnupiravir

  • Other

The Global COVID-19 Therapeutic Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Region

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

North America COVID-19 Therapeutics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe COVID-19 Therapeutics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific COVID-19 Therapeutics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America COVID-19 Therapeutics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa COVID-19 Therapeutics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For Customised Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1184

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market

Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market

Global Swab And Viral Transport Medium Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

Priyanka Tilekar
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-covid-19-therapeutics-market-worth-14-6-billion-by-2022---exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-301462536.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

