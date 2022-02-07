U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,486.25
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,914.00
    -64.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,677.00
    -8.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.00
    -7.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.55
    -0.76 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    +6.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.39 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1448
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3513
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9520
    -0.2480 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,695.27
    +1,174.13 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.87
    +121.90 (+13.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.31
    +20.91 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market Insights, 2022 and Beyond, Featuring Profiles of 358 Vendors Including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Vaccines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After months of what seemed to be a receding pandemic supported by vaccines and adherence to new COVID appropriate protocols as the new normal, the world is witnessing the ghosts of the past rising once again. Barely months after the Indian strain called the Delta, or B.1.617.2 which was 40-60% more transmissible than Alpha and almost twice as transmissible as the original Wuhan strain of SARS-CoV-2 took over the world as a dominant strain, a new variant dubbed as Omicron (B.1.1.529) has emerged. Originally detected in South Africa in mid-November 2021, Omicron is now spreading across the globe with Asia, Europe, and North America reporting infections from this strain.

In addition to acquiring the mutations of the delta variant, the Omicron variant has over 50 mutations with 32 of them seen on its spike protein, two times higher than Delta, indicating that the virus has further adapted to the human species. Even more worrisome and unsettling is the fact that the variant also includes the vaccine-resistant alterations seen in Beta variant. The worst variant the pandemic has thrown up till date and carrying the mutations P681H and N679K, Omicron is feared to reduce vaccine effectiveness by close to 40% to 50%. There are fears that this strain is capable of outsmarting monoclonal antibodies, such as Regeneron's treatment, since these therapies target parts of the virus that have now mutated. Currently classified as `variant of concern`, fears over the spreading Omicron have once again pushed countries across the globe to re-impose international and domestic travel restrictions.

Omicron is now expected to displace the circulation Delta and other variants. It's only a matter of time before a newer more competitive virus emerges. With Europe already battling fourth and fifth waves of infections, the new Omicron variant is bringing back ghosts of the past year. Fears are again rising over possible increase in infections, mortalities, overburdened hospitals, healthcare systems and lockdowns resulting in yet another economic nightmare. Lockdowns, travel and movement restrictions will be back once again if infection from this new strain fails to be controlled. India which is just recovering from the intense second wave with hopes of the disease reaching an endemic state, the new variant is reigniting fears of a possible third wave.

With several countries facing repeated waves of infections, the world is up against a new challenge in this war against the virus. An uphill challenge confronts governments in rapidly stepping up efforts to accelerate the pace of vaccine administration, despite numerous challenges. It's a race against time and to successfully end the pandemic, mass vaccination drives must outpace the speed with which the coronavirus is currently mutating. After a sharp drop in cases throughout the second half of the year 2021, cases have begun to spike again led by infections from the Delta variant.

This variant now accounts for the vast majority of new infections. With the rise in vaccination rates especially in developed countries, measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 like mask mandates and capacity limits have been relaxed. The subsequent relaxation strengthened consumer confidence and allowed economic activity to return to normalcy. However, with the COVID-19 virus rapidly mutating, new variants have emerged in many parts of the world, posing a threat of potential future waves. Different parts of Europe are currently witnessing fourth and fifth waves of infection spread. These new variants are more deadly than the original virus, more easily transmissible and can impact the effectiveness of vaccines.

Prolonging pandemic and new mutant strains means that immunity among vaccinated population is beginning to slip, throwing the focus on booster doses. The leading vaccine makers, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca announced plans to pursue development of booster shots to address the emerging threat of new virus variants. The booster shot will be essential to keep the immune system to the optimum level. A number of wealthy countries like the US, Germany and Israel are considering booster shots to increase protection against COVID-19.

Germany is expected to roll out booster shots to vulnerable individuals. mRNA-vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna will be offered as booster shots, regardless of the vaccine administered previously. In India, Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covaxin, received regulator's approval for conducting trials for a third shot that will be administered as a booster dose. While a booster dose is typically an exact replica of the initial vaccine, it can also be tweaked. Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer are working on variant-specific booster shots. Recently, Moderna announced positive initial data from its ongoing phase 2 study.

The data revealed that the booster dose increased neutralizing antibody responses against the original virus as well as B.1.351 and P.1, in previously vaccinated individuals. Studies suggest that a third dose can boost antibodies even in immunocompromised patients. The rapid pace at which new strains capable of evading antibodies are rising is throwing the focus on vaccine tweaking and researchers are already working on updating vaccines with the new spike proteins to prepare for new variants with a new version of the vaccine. This however requires additional clinical trials, more time consuming research work, and regulatory approvals. The time-to-market remains a main challenge with the process taking six to eight months before vaccines can be updated and commercialized. This time-consuming development process is a major setback when compared to the rapid rate of infection spread from new strains.

In this race against virus evolution, swift and rapid vaccinations are the need of the hour to limit the spread of mutant strains, notwithstanding the fact that vaccines themselves are contributing to virus mutations. Rapid mass vaccinations will make the mutation process and threat more manageable. It is an undeniable fact that vaccines will see a slow erosion in efficacy and effectiveness over the long-term. Therefore it is important to slow the spread of the virus by vaccinating as many people as possible at the earliest. To end the pandemic, which currently seems to have received yet another setback will require more dedicated focus on vaccine equality, international cooperation in COVID research, more transparent information transfer and alert systems on new emerging strains, waiver of IP on vaccines, and science-based swift decisions regarding travel bans. All of these are vital to prevent squandering away hard won gains achieved against the virus over the last 2 years.

Select Competitors Profiled (Total 358 Featured)

  • Moderna, Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc./BioNTech

  • AstraZeneca/University of Oxford

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • CanSino Biologics, Inc.

  • China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (Sinopharm)

  • Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

  • Novavax, Inc.

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals

  • Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline

  • Gamaleya Institute

Market Dynamics

  • Rise of Vaccine Passports: Key to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions & Ensure Public Safety

  • Developments Regarding Digital Certificates

  • COVID-19 Vaccine Passport: Insights & Progress

  • Regions/Countries Planning to Seek Vaccine Passport

  • mRNA Vaccines Offer More Protection Against Newer Variants

  • Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose

  • Longer Interval between the Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to Boost Antibody Levels

  • Mix and Match is the New COVID-19 Vaccine Mantra

  • Long-Haul COVID-19 Holds Potential to Become a Public Health Issue

  • Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All

  • Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine Production

Focus on the Frontrunners

  • Moderna, Inc. (USA)

  • Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany)

  • AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK)

  • Johnson & Johnson (USA)

  • CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)

  • China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China)

  • Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China)

  • Novavax, Inc. (USA)

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA)

  • Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)

Initiatives for Equitable Distribution of Vaccines

  • Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Vaccine Nationalism Hampers Equitable Distribution of Vaccines

  • COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine

  • COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines

  • African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely Access to Successful Vaccines

  • COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)

  • World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production Capability

  • Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand

  • Technology Transfer and Other Payments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0g777

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is it Too Late to Buy Vaccine Stocks?

    The biggest coronavirus vaccine stocks posted explosive gains over the past couple of years. Vaccine leader Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged 1,200% over that time period. And latecomer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared a mind-boggling 3,400%.

  • 12 biotech stocks to consider buying now as prospects for the sector brighten this year

    Biotechnology is so beaten down, relative valuation metrics suggest some stocks could more than double.

  • Softbank leads $150M round for Boston biotech partnered with Big Pharma

    Dewpoint Therapeutics, a biomolecular condensates startup known for its partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies, has brought in $150 million as it marches toward the clinic.

  • Thousands of COVID-19 at-home pills hailed as 'game-changer' are sitting on pharmacy shelves in Wisconsin

    A pharmacy official thinks it's "highly unlikely" that everyone who needs the at-home pills for treating COVID-19 in high-risk people is getting them.

  • The 1918 flu didn't end in 1918. Here's what its third year can teach us.

    In New York City in 1920 - nearly two years into a deadly influenza epidemic that would claim at least 50 million lives worldwide - the new year began on a bright note. "Best Health Report for City in 53 Years," boasted a headline in the New York Times on Jan. 4, 1920, after New York had survived three devastating waves of the flu virus. The nation as a whole, which would ultimately lose 675,000 people to the disease, believed that the end might finally be in sight.Subscribe to The Post Most new

  • Fact-check: Is review of Pfizer vaccine for children under age 5 based in science?

    Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Hays County, said Pfizer's request for vaccine authorization for children under age 5 is "with zero basis in science."

  • Omicron forces S. Korea to end GPS monitoring, some checkups

    South Korea will no longer use GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines and will also end daily checkup calls to low-risk coronavirus patients as a fast-developing omicron surge overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight and proactive medical response, Jeong Eun-kyeong, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said Monday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron became the country’s dominant strain.

  • Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Restoring normal population mobility to "COVID-zero regions" like China will cause some 2 million deaths in a year and the key to controlling the virus is developing vaccines that are better at preventing infection, Chinese researchers said. China's "zero-COVID" restrictions have come under growing scrutiny in recent weeks as it hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing while using sweeping restrictions to try to prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant. The researchers used studies from Chile and Britain to calculate the "baseline efficacy" of current vaccines - CoronaVac in the case of Chile and the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca shots in Britain.

  • South African company produces COVID vaccine using Moderna data

    South African biotechnology company Afrigen Biologics has used publicly available data on Moderna's mRNA vaccine to produce a vaccine of its own at a Cape Town facility.The vaccine could be tested in humans by the end of the year, Afrigen's managing director told Reuters. The reproduction of a widely used vaccine without the vaccine developer's assistance and approval is considered to be a world first, per the wire service."We haven't copied...

  • COVID-19 in Oklahoma tracker: Daily updates on new cases, deaths, vaccines for February 2022

    A resource for information on coronavirus in Oklahoma, including deaths, hospitalizations, vaccinations and new cases.

  • South African regulator approves Sinopharm COVID vaccine

    South Africa's health regulator said on Monday it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm, although a senior health official said the government was not planning to procure doses for now. South Africa, the country worst-hit by the pandemic in Africa in terms of reported COVID-19 infections and deaths, has used the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shots in its vaccination campaign, after signing supply deals with the two U.S. companies. the government delayed some vaccine deliveries late last year because of oversupply as hesitancy slowed the uptake.

  • COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5 Could Change the World—Starting With America

    Robyn Beck/AFP via GettyNew York pharma Pfizer has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to give emergency-use authorization to the company’s messenger-RNA COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. residents from 6 months to 5 years old. All 24 million of them.Experts say approval could come in a matter of weeks, and once the FDA gives Pfizer the nod to offer two doses of mRNA to under-5s, almost all Americans will be eligible for jabs.Whether there'll be a massive uptick in vaccinations, however, is stil

  • Schools 'Kindling' for Omicron Outbreaks? Experts' Dire Warning About Vax Rates

    Schools provide the “kindling” for viral outbreaks, and schoolchildren are getting infected at higher rates right now, making it essential that more kids get vaccinated for COVID-19, two Nebraska health experts said Sunday. Only 18.5% of children 5-11 years old in Nebraska have been vaccinated so far, and 51.1% of youths 12-19 have gotten shots, […]

  • Across Asia, spike in virus cases follows Lunar New Year

    Many Asian countries are facing a spike in COVID-19 infections after the widely-celebrated Lunar New Year holidays, as health officials grapple with the highly-transmissible omicron variant and expectations that numbers will continue to rise in coming weeks. The Lunar New Year, which is China’s biggest holiday, was celebrated across Asia on Feb. 1 even as pandemic restrictions in many countries kept crowds and family outings to a minimum. Hong Kong’s authorities are confronting record cases that are straining its so-called “zero-COVID” policy.

  • With CRISPR gene editing, unique treatments begin to take off for rare diseases

    Paddy Doherty remembers his father as a proud, hard-working family man who stayed physically fit for most of his life. A career in construction and various home improvement projects kept him active until his 60s, when Doherty first caught glimpses of a worrying decline in his dad's health. "I noticed him getting breathless on walks. He'd stop for a while and maybe make an excuse for stopping, saying, 'Oh, isn't that a lovely tree' or whatever," said Doherty, who lives in Ireland. Doctors chalked

  • A better post-pandemic future means not giving in to COVID-19 now

    Normalizing the use of masks by vulnerable people during flu season could save many lives, even after the threat of COVID-19 has receded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckThis is no time to give in to COVID-19. It’s understandable that after two years, everyone is tired of being afraid, staying home, wearing masks and queueing up for rounds of vaccines and tests. With the virus finding the unvaccinated in greater numbers — as expected — and breakthrough infections affecting the vaccinated, a spirit

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fe

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    The most anticipated economic report of the week is the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index for January, out Thursday.

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • Hasbro beats revenue estimates on TV production bounce back

    Revenue from Hasbro's entertainment business jumped 54% in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 26 as the company delivered new episodes of the Showtime series "Yellowjackets" and released a new "Clifford the Big Red Dog" movie. The company's net revenue rose 17% to $2.01 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $1.87 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates.