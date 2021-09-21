Global Coworking Spaces Industry Report 2021-2025 with Profiles of Major Players Impact Hub, WeWork, Knotel, and More
DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coworking Spaces Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global coworking spaces market is poised to grow by $13.35 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the advantages of coworking spaces and constant growth of start-ups in developing countries. The study identifies the supportive government programs and policies promoting small-scale businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the coworking spaces market growth during the next few years.
Report Scope
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape:
By End-user
By Geographical Landscape
The report covers the following areas:
Coworking spaces market sizing
Coworking spaces market forecast
Coworking spaces market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coworking spaces market vendors that include:
CIC
Convene
Expansive
FACTORY
Impact Hub GmbH
Industrious National Management Co. LLC
Knotel Inc.
Regus Group Companies
Servcorp Ltd.
WeWork Companies LLC
Also, the coworking spaces market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Market overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Enterprises and SMEs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Freelancers and startup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
