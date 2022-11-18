The Global Craft Beer Market is expected to grow by $79.02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.22% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Craft Beer Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the craft beer market and it is poised to grow by $79. 02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12. 22% during the forecast period.

Our report on the craft beer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of craft beer in developing countries, new product launches, and increasing mergers and acquisitions.

The craft beer market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The craft beer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• India pale ale

• Seasonal craft beer

• Pale ale

• Amber ale

• Other craft beer



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising population of millennials worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the craft beer market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing export of craft beer and the growing influence of online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the craft beer market covers the following areas:

• Craft beer market sizing

• Craft beer market forecast

• Craft beer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading craft beer market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Boston Beer Co. Inc., Omer Vander Ghinste, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg AS, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Sapporo USA Inc., Shepherd Neame Ltd., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Thornbridge Brewery, United Breweries Ltd., and VAN PUR SA. Also, the craft beer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

