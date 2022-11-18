U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.28
    -1.28 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,602.01
    +55.69 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,088.34
    -56.62 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.59
    +4.47 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.75
    -2.89 (-3.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.00
    -10.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0330
    -0.0036 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1877
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2500
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,594.21
    -102.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.76
    -5.32 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

The Global Craft Beer Market is expected to grow by $79.02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.22% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Craft Beer Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the craft beer market and it is poised to grow by $79. 02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12. 22% during the forecast period.

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Craft Beer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060897/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the craft beer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of craft beer in developing countries, new product launches, and increasing mergers and acquisitions.
The craft beer market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The craft beer market is segmented as below:
By Product
• India pale ale
• Seasonal craft beer
• Pale ale
• Amber ale
• Other craft beer

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising population of millennials worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the craft beer market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing export of craft beer and the growing influence of online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the craft beer market covers the following areas:
• Craft beer market sizing
• Craft beer market forecast
• Craft beer market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading craft beer market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Boston Beer Co. Inc., Omer Vander Ghinste, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg AS, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Sapporo USA Inc., Shepherd Neame Ltd., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Thornbridge Brewery, United Breweries Ltd., and VAN PUR SA. Also, the craft beer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060897/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices W

  • Aerospace suppliers flag cash flow warning as jet production hits turbulence

    Aerospace suppliers are staring at the prospect of dwindling cash flow as they struggle with excess inventory due to production challenges at top planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE. A rebound in global air travel has left the two planemakers scrambling to meet demand but labor and shortages of engines have held them back from ramping up production. Boeing-supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said earlier this month a "challenging environment" is "putting a lot of pressure on our ability to generate cash".

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Hard Line on Quiet Quitters—and Anyone He Thinks Is Close

    The Twitter Inc. CEO’s explicit ultimatum to staffers is consistent with the hard-driving approach that helped him build some of the world’s most valuable companies—but there are risks.

  • On Sale: Front-Month Oil Futures?

    The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil delivered in December dipped below the price of a barrel delivered in January, a situation some commodities traders consider a warning signal about possible weakness ahead. Lower near-term prices encourage physical suppliers to store crude instead of selling it, in hopes it will fetch more later. Supply pile-ups tend to be sticky, suggesting a surplus that could weigh on prices in the future. Analysts are citing weak demand for oil out o

  • The Average Retirement Age in The U.S.

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore

    Items that are popular be surprisingly discontinued at a moment's notice. Learn here about which of your favorite products aren't sold anymore at Costco.

  • 15 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 largest fertilizer companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World. The Fertilizer Industry: An Analysis The growing global population, climate change, and water scarcity problems […]

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now Amid Upcoming Layoffs?

    In this video, I will be talking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recent cost cuts announcements. The stock down more than 40% this year but with the upcoming layoffs, cost restructuring, and continued growth this might present investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term.

  • The celebrities FTX used to build trust are being sued, but can they really be held accountable?

    “We need to meet people where they are—and that means embracing skepticism.” That is what former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a statement announcing the company’s Super Bowl commercial featuring the comedian Larry David on Feb. 13. In the one-minute advertisement, David dismisses some of history’s biggest technological and scientific inventions from the wheel to the light bulb. The subtext: This guy is always wrong.

  • 15 Biggest Exploration and Production Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the fifteen biggest exploration and production companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Exploration and Production Companies in the World. The oil and gas exploration and production industry has become one of the most important industries in the world as […]

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Unity Software

    Sometimes, a business makes an acquisition so significant that it changes the fundamental investment thesis of a stock. After Unity Software (NYSE: U) announced it was buying ironSource, many investors had to reevaluate the company.

  • Elon Musk changes Twitter’s remote work rules, again

    Elon Musk is changing Twitter’s remote work rules yet again amid deadline for employees to commit to his vision for a “hardcore” company.

  • 9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money

    Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...

  • Generac’s Generator Sales Hurt by Lack of Installers

    The company trims its growth forecast, saying its dealers don’t have enough electricians to handle orders, extending wait times for customers.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Shortage of Legacy Chips Keeping Ford CEO Up at Night

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. sees a prolonged shortage of mature chips that automakers need for their vehicles.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shift“It’s too painful. We need to understand your technolo

  • Is Tencent Stock a Buy Now?

    Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) posted its third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 16. The Chinese tech giant's revenue fell 2% year over year to 140.1 billion yuan ($19.7 billion), which represented its second consecutive quarter of declining revenue since its IPO in 2004.

  • Forecast: Analysts Think Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RXRX) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

    Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RXRX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts...