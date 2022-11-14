U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.50
    -12.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,697.00
    -66.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,775.25
    -72.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.60
    -8.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.08
    -0.88 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.80
    -11.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0284
    -0.0072 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.08
    +0.55 (+2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1778
    -0.0062 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6320
    +1.8770 (+1.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,758.20
    +86.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.88
    -6.25 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.04
    +23.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Global Cranes Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cranes estimated at US$17. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2% over the period 2020-2027.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cranes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960602/?utm_source=GNW
Mobile Cranes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed Cranes segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR

The Cranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 259 Featured) -
Aardwolf Australia Pty Limited
Abaco Machines USA, Inc.
Access Piering
Accurate Fabricating Limited
Acrow Formwork & Scaffolding Pty Ltd.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd. (ACE)
ADGA Group Consultants Inc.
Ainscough Crane Hire
Ainscough Industrial Services
Alfagru S.R.L.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960602/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022
(E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Cranes by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Cranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Mobile Cranes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Cranes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fixed
Cranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Fixed Cranes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed Cranes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction & mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Construction & mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction & mining
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Utility by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Utility by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transport/Shipping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Transport/Shipping by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Transport/Shipping by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Oil & gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Cranes Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Cranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cranes
by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Cranes by Segment - Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cranes
by Application - Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction & mining,
Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Cranes by Segment - Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &
mining, Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil &
gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Cranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Cranes by Segment - Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction & mining,
Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Cranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Cranes by Segment - Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction & mining,
Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Cranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Cranes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Cranes by Segment - Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &
mining, Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil &
gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Cranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Cranes by Segment - Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &
mining, Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil &
gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Cranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Cranes by Segment -
Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &
mining, Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil &
gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Cranes by Segment - Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction & mining,
Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Cranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cranes
by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Cranes by Segment - Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cranes
by Application - Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction & mining,
Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Cranes by Segment - Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction & mining,
Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Cranes by Segment - Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &
mining, Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil &
gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cranes by Segment -
Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes
and Fixed Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cranes by
Application - Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Cranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cranes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cranes by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cranes by Segment -
Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes
and Fixed Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cranes by
Application - Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

AUSTRALIA
Cranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Cranes by Segment -
Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and
Fixed Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

INDIA
Cranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Cranes by Segment - Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes and Fixed
Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Cranes by Application -
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &
mining, Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil &
gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Cranes by Segment -
Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile Cranes
and Fixed Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cranes by Application - Construction & mining, Utility,
Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Cranes by
Application - Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 127: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cranes by Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cranes by
Segment - Mobile Cranes and Fixed Cranes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cranes
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Cranes and Fixed Cranes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cranes by Application - Construction & mining,
Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cranes by
Application - Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cranes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & mining, Utility, Manufacturing,
Transport/Shipping and Oil & gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Cranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cranes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960602/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk trial opens to decide fate of his $56 billion Tesla pay

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to take the stand this week to defend his $56 billion pay package against shareholder allegations it was rigged with easy performance targets and that investors were duped into approving it. A Tesla shareholder hopes to prove during the five-day trial that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to dictate terms of the 2018 package, which did not even require him to work at Tesla full time. The shareholder, Richard Tornetta, has asked the court in Wilmington, Delaware, to rescind the pay package, which is six times larger than the top 200 CEO salaries combined in 2021, according to Amit Batish of Equilar.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • Synthetic Graphite Becomes Crucial To Meeting Battery Demand Surge

    On the current trajectory of EV sales and other li-ion battery demand, total battery anode materials (BAM) demand will increase 300% by 2025

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Board Members to Defend CEO’s Pay in Court

    Elon Musk is headed to court this week in Delaware to defend his multibillion-dollar compensation package at Tesla.

  • The Great Remorse takes over the Great Resignation as most workers who quit their job are having a hard time finding a new one

    Quality roles are proving hard to come by for job seekers these days.

  • The Classic 60-40 Investment Strategy Falls Apart. ‘There’s No Place to Hide.’

    The standard advice to keep retirement savings in a mix of stocks and bonds has helped offset big losses in previous years—but not this one.

  • Top 10 LPG Shipping Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten LPG shipping companies in the world. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five firms in the list, then take a look at Top 5 LPG Shipping Companies in the World. The Russian invasion of Ukraine […]

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ArcelorMittal S.A. Just Missed EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    It's been a pretty great week for ArcelorMittal S.A. ( AMS:MT ) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to €26.07 in...

  • First Mover Asia: Extreme Fear Hits Crypto as FTX Hack Makes Bad Situation Worse. What Comes Next?

    Bitcoin just had its worst week since the aftermath of the Terra blockchain's collapse. PLUS: Sam Reynolds takes a fresh look at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Ripple, where a 2018 SEC official’s speech motes may prove crucial.

  • USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China.

  • FTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is Empty

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire has been chaotic, fast and full of unknowns. The world should soon get some answers via a Delaware federal court. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File

  • Amid global conflicts, Boeing reveals future aircraft needs in new report

    Coming out of the Covid pandemic and in the midst of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the aerospace industry is assessing the future.

  • Was China’s Singles Day a Dud? Alibaba and JD.com Decline to Give Numbers.

    Historically, China's e-commerce sales event has generated striking sales gains. This year looks subdued.

  • New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector

    North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much as 30% over the next four years, with more than a dozen planned new facilities or expansions that are part of a nationwide wave of investment in processing the main U.S. export crop, largely to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers. The surge would upend traditional trade flows as exports of whole soybeans to markets like China give way to more domestic demand and greater overseas shipments of soymeal, a product that China typically does not import.

  • BlackRock Signs Pact With Saudi Wealth Fund for Infrastructure

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is EmptyBlackRock Inc signed a pact with Saudi Arabia’s $620 billion wealth fund to explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East.Projects will be sourced acro

  • Peyto Exploration & Development Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.50 (vs CA$0.18 in 3Q 2021)

    Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CA$284.6m (up 30...

  • SpaceX buys ad campaign on Twitter for Starlink, Musk says

    Twitter, which recorded more than 90% of its revenue from ad sales in the quarter ended June 30, has seen an exodus of advertisers fearing changes to content moderation rules, since the Musk acquired the social media platform last month. Several companies including General Motors Co, General Mills, Mondelez International and Volkswagen AG have paused advertising on the platform.

  • Disney Plans Job Cuts And Hiring Freeze; CEO Bob Chapek Anticipates 'Tough And Uncomfortable Decisions'

    Amidst economic uncertainty, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is reportedly planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs. In addition, the media conglomerate has reported its quarterly results with an operating loss of $1.47 billion for its consumer segment. The revenue for the company's Media and Entertainment segment was $12.7 billion, down 3% year-over-year. The operating income in the fourth quarter was down 91% for the Media segment and up over 100% for the Parks segment. According to a Reuters re