Global Creative Agency Sourcing and Procurement Market to Witness Nearly USD 320.75 Billion Growth by 2025| SpendEdge

·4 min read

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The creative agency procurement category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period. Also our study indicated that the prices are outlined to rise by 8%-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a low bargaining power in this market. Read More

Creative Agency Market
Creative Agency Market

  • Creative Agency Sourcing and Procurement Top Suppliers

This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the creative agency procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions. Some of the leading creative agency suppliers profiled extensively in this report include: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., WPP Plc, and Dentsu Group Inc

Get a detailed competitor analysis on our sample report: Download Now

  • Creative Agency Sourcing and Procurement Market Analysis

Get a FREE sample report to know more

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend: www.spendedge.com/report/creative-agencies-category-market-procurement-research-report

  • This market intelligence report identifies the major costs incurred by suppliers and provides additional information on:

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  1. Digital Signage - Forecast and AnalysisThe rapeseed oil will grow at a CAGR of 9.08% during 2022-2026. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

  2. SEM Services Sourcing and Procurement ReportThis report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the SEM services procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions.

  3. Sales Force Automation - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence ReportThe sales force automation procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of various supplier selection criteria, RFX questions, supplier evaluation metrics, and the service level agreements that the buyers should consider adopting to achieve significant cost savings, streamline the procurement process, and reduce category TCO while sourcing for sales force automation requirements.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

