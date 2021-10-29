Global Credit Card Payments Market Report 2021, Featuring American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Barclays PLC, Capital One, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, MasterCard and Synchrony

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Card Payments Market By Card Type, Application and Provider: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A rise in demand for cash alternatives and availability of affordable credit cards across the globe is boosting the growth of the global credit card market. In addition, a rise in demand for credit cards among the youths of developing nations is positively impacting the growth of the market. However, factors such as increase in credit card fraud across the globe is expected to hamper market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in product offerings like using blockchain for increased security is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global credit card payments market is segmented on the basis of card type, application, provider, and region. In terms of card type, the market is divided into general purpose credit cards and specialty & other credit cards. Depending on application, it is fragmented into food & groceries, health & pharmacy, restaurants & bars, consumer electronics, media & entertainment, travel & tourism and others. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into Visa, MasterCard, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the Credit Card Payments Market analysis are American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Barclays PLC, Capital One, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, MasterCard, Synchrony, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and USAA. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global credit card payments market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

American Express

Bank of America Corporation

Barclays PLC

Capital One

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co

MasterCard

Synchrony

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

USAA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2yxev

