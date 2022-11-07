U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

The Global Credit Card Payments Market is expected to grow by $147.16 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Credit Card Payments Market 2022-2026
The analyst has been monitoring the credit card payments market and it is poised to grow by $147.16 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period. Our report on the credit card payments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360227/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of online transactions, the growing emergence of mobile apps for shopping transactions, and the increased use of wireless networks.
The credit card payments market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The credit card payments market is segmented as below:
By End-user
â€¢ Consumer or Individual
â€¢ Commercial

By Geographical Landscape
â€¢ North America
â€¢ APAC
â€¢ Europe
â€¢ South America
â€¢ Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in mobile biometrics for payment as one of the prime reasons driving the credit card payments market growth during the next few years. Also, the high adoption of contactless payment solutions and focus on high customer satisfaction will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the credit card payments market covers the following areas:
â€¢ Credit card payments market sizing
â€¢ Credit card payments market forecast
â€¢ Credit card payments market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading credit card payments market vendors that include American Express Co., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bank of America Corp., Bank of Montreal, Capital One Financial Corp., Citigroup Inc., Credicard SA, Credit One Bank N.A., HDFC Bank Ltd., JCB Co. Ltd., JPMorgan Chase, and Co., Malayan Banking Berhad, Mastercard Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Standard Chartered PLC, SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., USAA, Visa Inc., and Barclays Bank Plc. Also, the credit card payments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360227/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-credit-card-payments-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-147-16-bn-during-2022-2026--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-7-66-during-the-forecast-period-301668959.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

