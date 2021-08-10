U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Global Crew Management Systems Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2024

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Crew Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Crew Management Systems Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 534
Companies: 77 - Players covered include Advanced Optimization Systems, Inc.; AIMS Int`l Ltd.; Awery Aviation Solutions; Fujitsu Limited; Hexaware Technologies Limited; IBS Software Services; ISA; Jeppesen; Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG; Maureva Ltd.; PDC A/S; Sabre Airline Solutions. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Device (Tablets, Smartphones, Personal Computers); System (Cloud-based, Server-based); Application (Crew Planning, Crew Operations, Crew Services, Crew Training)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

A crew management system represents an IT application that helps in the effective management of crew assignments. Crew management systems help in managing and forecasting climatic conditions. E-ticketing and management of flight schedules are the other advantages of crew management systems. Many crew management systems are integrated with crew fatigue risk management modules for efficiently predicting and managing crew fatigue, visualizing the associated risks of fatigue for each crew member, and supporting operational decisions. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Crew Management Systems is projected to reach US$3 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Crew Management Systems, accounting for an estimated 41.4% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period.

The global market for crew management systems is mainly driven by stringent regulations related to the working hours of crew members, as well as to safety of crew members. Another factor driving the demand for crew management systems is the rise in the use of smart devices like smartphones and tablets by cabin crew which simplifies the complicated paper-based or manual processes in performing routine functions such as passenger management, and meal distribution among others. In recent years, there has been a greater proliferation of advanced, automated crew management systems for generating and managing robust, feasible, profitable, and legal crew rosters. These solutions are highly integrated with various modules of crew management, also including crew-level parameters, such as efficient communication, optimal duty plans, and honoring preferences, which facilitate in significantly improving crew loyalty and satisfaction, while allowing airlines to reduce their operating costs. Rising number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) as well as expanding middle class income group with increased discretionary spending; rapid urbanization; increasing international travel and tourism, and rising standard of living to complement aspirational travelling are factors poised to drive growth in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is another key market, supported by the increase in the number of flyers travelling for tourism and business. The Middle East is emerging as a hub of international airline activity, with the region registering the highest number of order bookings for new aircrafts.

The market for Cloud-based System is forecast to grow fastest over the analysis period. The segment is expected to exhibit a faster growth, compared to the server-based CMS over the ensuing years due to an increased number of airlines making use of cloud technology to offer improved services to passengers and crew members. Cloud software is now playing an important role in performing day-to-day operations of crew, including flight schedules, e-ticketing, accommodation arrangements, and climate forecasts, etc. Cloud-based systems facilitate in minimizing human errors, which may cause huge losses for the airline industry. Cloud-based systems, in particular public clouds, facilitate in managing such peak loads through proper allocation of computing power. Airlines thus are able to reduce resource usage during normal loads or valley periods. Cloud-based systems also help in real-time data access and management related to staff mobility. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com ) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-crew-management-systems-market-to-reach-3-billion-by-2024-301350853.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

