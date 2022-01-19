Global CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostic Markets, 2022-2027: Industry Structure - Biotechnology Industry, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Cannabilization, PCR and In Vitro Diagnostics, & The Food Industry
The market has just gotten started with a handful of small startup companies. Expect the big players to start taking notice. CRISPR is even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.
The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.
CRISPR is not just about changing genes. CRISPR identifies unique genetic material instantly, accurately and cheaply. A whole new world of identification and diagnostics opens up. Find out exactly what kind of cold or flu you have. Find out exactly what kind of fish you are eating. Instantly detect the presence of unwelcome bacteria, anywhere. A new COVID test is already available.
Will this disruptive technology change the world of In Vitro Diagnostics? What is the impact on Clinical Laboratories? How will social norms be affected?
The report includes five year market forecasts.
CRISPR Recent Developments
CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 Test Could be used for Asymptomatic Screening
Mammoth Biosciences, Agilent to Comarket CRISPR-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test
Pandemic Accelerates Development of CRISPR Diagnostics
COVID Assays Use CRISPR and Smartphones
ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR Patents to Vivlion
Mammoth Bio Signs Commercialization Deal for SARS CoV-2 Test
ERS Genomics, FASMAC Sign Deal to Commercialize CRISPR-Cas9 Research Reagents
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020
Caspr Biotech Developing COVID Dx
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Cost, Accuracy and Speed
The Economies of Multiplexing with Nucleic Acids
The New Agriculture
Pandemics and Pathogens
Health and Self - A Sea Change in Healthcare
Factors Limiting Growth
Ubiquitous PCR
The Shrinking Cost of All Things Genetic
Wellness has a downside
The Limits of Detection
Market Overview
Market Participants Play Different Roles
Instrument Manufacturer
Independent lab specialized/esoteric
Independent lab national/regional
Independent lab analytical
Public National/regional lab
Hospital lab
Physician lab
DTC Lab
Sequencing Labs
Audit body
Genetic Material Detection Markets, Examples and Discussion
Research Markets
Research Funding and Capital Expense
The Research Role of CRISPR
Clinical Laboratories - Accuracy, Cost and Speed
Multiplexing in the Lab and at the Point of Care
Consumer Diagnostics
The CRISPR Consumer
Why Consumers Like Multiplexing
Public Service Markets
Public Health
Public Security
Environmental Monitoring
AgriBio and Other Markets
AgriBio
Other Uses for CRISPR Gene Detection
Industry Structure
The Biotechnology Industry
In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
Cannabilization, PCR and In Vitro Diagnostics
The Food Industry
Key Companies
10x Genomics, Inc
Aelian Biotechnology
Agilent
Axxam
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Binx Health
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Caspr Biotech
ERS Genomics
FASMAC
Illumina
Janssen Diagnostics
Locus Biosciences
Mammoth Biosciences
NRGene
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Sherlock Biosciences
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Vivlion
