Global CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostic Markets, 2022-2027: Industry Structure - Biotechnology Industry, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Cannabilization, PCR and In Vitro Diagnostics, & The Food Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostic Markets by Research, Clinical Lab, Consumer, Public Service & Other with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The market has just gotten started with a handful of small startup companies. Expect the big players to start taking notice. CRISPR is even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.

The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.

CRISPR is not just about changing genes. CRISPR identifies unique genetic material instantly, accurately and cheaply. A whole new world of identification and diagnostics opens up. Find out exactly what kind of cold or flu you have. Find out exactly what kind of fish you are eating. Instantly detect the presence of unwelcome bacteria, anywhere. A new COVID test is already available.



Will this disruptive technology change the world of In Vitro Diagnostics? What is the impact on Clinical Laboratories? How will social norms be affected?

The report includes five year market forecasts.

CRISPR Recent Developments

CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 Test Could be used for Asymptomatic Screening

Mammoth Biosciences, Agilent to Comarket CRISPR-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

Pandemic Accelerates Development of CRISPR Diagnostics

COVID Assays Use CRISPR and Smartphones

ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR Patents to Vivlion

Mammoth Bio Signs Commercialization Deal for SARS CoV-2 Test

ERS Genomics, FASMAC Sign Deal to Commercialize CRISPR-Cas9 Research Reagents

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020

Caspr Biotech Developing COVID Dx

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Cost, Accuracy and Speed

The Economies of Multiplexing with Nucleic Acids

The New Agriculture

Pandemics and Pathogens

Health and Self - A Sea Change in Healthcare

Story continues

Factors Limiting Growth

Ubiquitous PCR

The Shrinking Cost of All Things Genetic

Wellness has a downside

The Limits of Detection

Market Overview

Market Participants Play Different Roles

Instrument Manufacturer

Independent lab specialized/esoteric

Independent lab national/regional

Independent lab analytical

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician lab

DTC Lab

Sequencing Labs

Audit body

Genetic Material Detection Markets, Examples and Discussion

Research Markets

Research Funding and Capital Expense

The Research Role of CRISPR

Clinical Laboratories - Accuracy, Cost and Speed

Multiplexing in the Lab and at the Point of Care

Consumer Diagnostics

The CRISPR Consumer

Why Consumers Like Multiplexing

Public Service Markets

Public Health

Public Security

Environmental Monitoring

AgriBio and Other Markets

AgriBio

Other Uses for CRISPR Gene Detection

Industry Structure

The Biotechnology Industry

In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

Cannabilization, PCR and In Vitro Diagnostics

The Food Industry

Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc

Aelian Biotechnology

Agilent

Axxam

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Caspr Biotech

ERS Genomics

FASMAC

Illumina

Janssen Diagnostics

Locus Biosciences

Mammoth Biosciences

NRGene

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Sherlock Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vivlion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dh7rtk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-crispr-gene-detection-and-diagnostic-markets-2022-2027-industry-structure---biotechnology-industry-in-vitro-diagnostics-cannabilization-pcr-and-in-vitro-diagnostics--the-food-industry-301464182.html

SOURCE Research and Markets