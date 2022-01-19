U.S. markets closed

Global CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostic Markets, 2022-2027: Industry Structure - Biotechnology Industry, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Cannabilization, PCR and In Vitro Diagnostics, & The Food Industry

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostic Markets by Research, Clinical Lab, Consumer, Public Service & Other with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The market has just gotten started with a handful of small startup companies. Expect the big players to start taking notice. CRISPR is even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.

The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.

CRISPR is not just about changing genes. CRISPR identifies unique genetic material instantly, accurately and cheaply. A whole new world of identification and diagnostics opens up. Find out exactly what kind of cold or flu you have. Find out exactly what kind of fish you are eating. Instantly detect the presence of unwelcome bacteria, anywhere. A new COVID test is already available.

Will this disruptive technology change the world of In Vitro Diagnostics? What is the impact on Clinical Laboratories? How will social norms be affected?

The report includes five year market forecasts.

CRISPR Recent Developments

  • CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 Test Could be used for Asymptomatic Screening

  • Mammoth Biosciences, Agilent to Comarket CRISPR-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

  • Pandemic Accelerates Development of CRISPR Diagnostics

  • COVID Assays Use CRISPR and Smartphones

  • ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR Patents to Vivlion

  • Mammoth Bio Signs Commercialization Deal for SARS CoV-2 Test

  • ERS Genomics, FASMAC Sign Deal to Commercialize CRISPR-Cas9 Research Reagents

  • The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020

  • Caspr Biotech Developing COVID Dx

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Cost, Accuracy and Speed

  • The Economies of Multiplexing with Nucleic Acids

  • The New Agriculture

  • Pandemics and Pathogens

  • Health and Self - A Sea Change in Healthcare

Factors Limiting Growth

  • Ubiquitous PCR

  • The Shrinking Cost of All Things Genetic

  • Wellness has a downside

  • The Limits of Detection

Market Overview

Market Participants Play Different Roles

  • Instrument Manufacturer

  • Independent lab specialized/esoteric

  • Independent lab national/regional

  • Independent lab analytical

  • Public National/regional lab

  • Hospital lab

  • Physician lab

  • DTC Lab

  • Sequencing Labs

  • Audit body

Genetic Material Detection Markets, Examples and Discussion

  • Research Markets

  • Research Funding and Capital Expense

  • The Research Role of CRISPR

  • Clinical Laboratories - Accuracy, Cost and Speed

  • Multiplexing in the Lab and at the Point of Care

  • Consumer Diagnostics

  • The CRISPR Consumer

  • Why Consumers Like Multiplexing

  • Public Service Markets

  • Public Health

  • Public Security

  • Environmental Monitoring

  • AgriBio and Other Markets

  • AgriBio

  • Other Uses for CRISPR Gene Detection

Industry Structure

  • The Biotechnology Industry

  • In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

  • Cannabilization, PCR and In Vitro Diagnostics

  • The Food Industry

Key Companies

  • 10x Genomics, Inc

  • Aelian Biotechnology

  • Agilent

  • Axxam

  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Binx Health

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Caspr Biotech

  • ERS Genomics

  • FASMAC

  • Illumina

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • Locus Biosciences

  • Mammoth Biosciences

  • NRGene

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Sherlock Biosciences

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Vivlion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dh7rtk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-crispr-gene-detection-and-diagnostic-markets-2022-2027-industry-structure---biotechnology-industry-in-vitro-diagnostics-cannabilization-pcr-and-in-vitro-diagnostics--the-food-industry-301464182.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

