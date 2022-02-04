Global CRISPR Market & Competition Landscape 2021-2028 Featuring Profiles of Integrated DNA Technologies, Intellia Therapeutics, Horizon Discovery Group, and Precision Biosciences Among Others

Global Crispr Market

Global Crispr Market

Global Crispr Market

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CRISPR Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CRISPR market is anticipated to display growth at a CAGR of 20.38% through the projected period of 2021-2028.



Factors such as growing lifestyle-oriented diseases and the surging prevalence of genetic diseases are widening the scope of the CRISPR market globally. Additionally, the advancements in gene-based therapy in the agriculture sector, coupled with the increased need for clinical trials, are opening new avenues for the global market over the forecasted period.



In contrast, the rising ethical concerns relating to technology use and the absence of healthcare budgets in developing nations hamper the overall development of the CRISPR market.



Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific is estimated to observe the fastest growth in the CRISPR market over the considered phase. This growth can be attributed to the continuous research and development activities across India and China. Moreover, these countries have well-developed agriculture research facilities to develop effective and productive crops.

Furthermore, the growing reliance on non-vegetarian foods, such as red meat and seafood, contributes to the market's development over the projected phase. Above all, the rising demand for aquaculture predominantly drives the growth of the CRISPR market across the APAC region.



Competitive Outlook

The prominent companies in the CRISPR market are Integrated DNA Technologies, Intellia therapeutics, Horizon Discovery Group, Precision Biosciences, Genscript, Novartis International AG, Editas Medicine, Caribou Biosciences Inc, Synthego Corporation, OriGene Technologies Inc, Cellectis Bioresearch SAS, CRISPR therapeutics AG, Addgene, New England Biolabs, and Lonza Group Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global CRISPR Market



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on CRISPR Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Industrial Biotech is the Fastest Growing Industry Vertical

2.2.2. Rewriting of Genetic Disorders Through Genome Surgery

2.2.3. Increasing Usage of Prospective Applications of CRISPR Technology

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Legal & Regulatory Outlook

2.7. Patent Outlook

2.8. Funding Outlook

2.9. Key Impact Analysis

2.9.1. Cost

2.9.2. Accuracy

2.9.3. Easy to Use

2.10. Key Market Strategies

2.10.1. Acquisitions

2.10.2. Product Launches

2.10.3. Contracts & Partnerships

2.10.4. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.11. Market Drivers

2.11.1. Growing Lifestyle-Oriented Diseases

2.11.2. Surging Prevalence of Genetic Diseases

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Growing Ethical Issues Regarding Technology Use

2.12.2. Likely Misuse of Gene-Editing Tool

2.12.3. Absence of Healthcare Budgets in Developing Countries

2.13. Market Opportunities

2.13.1. Advancements in Gene-Based Therapy in the Agricultural Sector

2.13.2. Increased Need for Clinical Trials

2.13.3. Rise in Awareness About Gene Therapeutics



3. Global CRISPR Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Plasmids

3.2. Vectors

3.3. Proteins

3.4. Designing Tools

3.5. GRNA

3.6. Control Kits

3.7. Library

3.8. Other Products



4. Global CRISPR Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Genome Editing/Genetic Engineering

4.2. CRISPR Plasmid

4.3. Human Stem Cells

4.4. GRNA Database/Gene Library

4.5. Cell Line Engineering



5. Global CRISPR Market Outlook - by Industry Verticals

5.1. Therapeutics and Drug Discovery

5.2. Biological Research

5.3. Agricultural Biotech

5.4. Industrial Biotech



6. Global CRISPR Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Addgene

7.2. Caribou Biosciences Inc.

7.3. Cellectis Bioresearch SAS

7.4. CRISPR Therapeutics AG

7.5. Editas Medicine

7.6. Genscript

7.7. Horizon Discovery Group

7.8. Integrated DNA Technologies

7.9. Intellia Therapeutics

7.10. Lonza Group Ltd.

7.11. New England Biolabs

7.12. Novartis International AG

7.13. Origene Technologies Inc.

7.14. Precision Biosciences

7.15. Synthego Corporation



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7k2qu

Story continues

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



