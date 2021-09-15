The Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.40% during the forecast period

Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the critical care diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by USD 1. 83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.

40% during the forecast period. Our report on the critical care diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on diagnosis of chronic conditions and infectious diseases and increasing number of hospitals. In addition, growing focus on diagnosis of chronic conditions and infectious diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The critical care diagnostics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The critical care diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Microbial and infectious disease testing

• Hematology testing

• Cardiac and lipid testing

• Coagulation testing

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing number of M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the critical care diagnostics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on critical care diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Critical care diagnostics market sizing

• Critical care diagnostics market forecast

• Critical care diagnostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading critical care diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corp., and Siemens AG. Also, the critical care diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

