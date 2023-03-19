Global Critical Power and Cooling Market Size & Analysis
Schneider Electric, General Electric, Eaton Corporation, Delta Electronics, Socomec Group, Falcon Electric, Daikin Industries, nVent, Sudlows, Rittal Group, and Stulz Group, among others, are some of the key players in the critical power and cooling market.
Brooklyn, New York, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Critical Power and Cooling Market is projected to grow from USD 23.12 Billion in 2023 to USD 30.35 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR value of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028.
Efficient operation in the telecommunication industry needs the deployment of critical power and cooling systems to maintain optimal connectivity and operation at all times. The ongoing development in the commercial sector is expected to drive the global critical power and cooling market.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Critical Power and Cooling Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
As per the type outlook, the UPS segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
As per the application outlook, the industrial segment holds the largest share in the market
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
UPS
Genset
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Industrial
Commercial
IT & Telecom
Cooling Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Air Conditioning
Cooling Tower
Liquid Cooling System
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
