The Global CRM Market is forecast to grow by $54.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period

Global CRM Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the CRM market and is forecast to grow by $54.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period.

Our report on the CRM market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of CRM by SMEs, increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings, and focus on customer engagement.



The CRM market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Service and support CRM

• Sales CRM

• Marketing CRM software

• E-Commerce software CRM



By Deployment

• SaaS

• On-premise



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of ai into CRM as one of the prime reasons driving the CRM market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of analytics into CRM and the growing demand for social interaction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the CRM market covers the following areas:

• CRM market sizing

• CRM market forecast

• CRM market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CRM market vendors that include Acoustic LP, Adobe Inc., Agile CRM Inc., Concentrix Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Vtiger Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Zendesk Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the CRM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

