U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.75
    -51.00 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,815.00
    -367.00 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,000.25
    -207.25 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.00
    -26.90 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +0.31 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    -0.29 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9320
    +0.0530 (+1.37%)
     

  • Vix

    22.32
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1939
    -0.0080 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1480
    +1.4970 (+1.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,740.56
    -382.00 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.20
    -15.94 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.19
    -6.53 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     
UPDATES:

Why the hot PCE Index is a big deal for investors

The Global CRM Market is forecast to grow by $54.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global CRM Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the CRM market and is forecast to grow by $54.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CRM Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03034166/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the CRM market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of CRM by SMEs, increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings, and focus on customer engagement.

The CRM market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Service and support CRM
• Sales CRM
• Marketing CRM software
• E-Commerce software CRM

By Deployment
• SaaS
• On-premise

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the integration of ai into CRM as one of the prime reasons driving the CRM market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of analytics into CRM and the growing demand for social interaction will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the CRM market covers the following areas:
• CRM market sizing
• CRM market forecast
• CRM market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CRM market vendors that include Acoustic LP, Adobe Inc., Agile CRM Inc., Concentrix Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Vtiger Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Zendesk Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the CRM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03034166/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • How much money did India save in a year by buying Russian fuel?

    The West-led sanctions on Russia’s oil trade following the Ukraine invasion benefited India the most. In less than a year, the country has saved an estimated $4 billion (30,000 crore rupees) by importing Russian crude oil.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire?

    See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.

  • Boeing halts Dreamliner deliveries over documentation error

    Though near-term deliveries are expected to be delayed, Boeing says it doesn’t expect any changes to its full-year production or delivery outlook.

  • BASF to Cut 2,600 Jobs as Energy Crisis Hits German Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE plans to cut 2,600 jobs and reduce production in Germany as Europe’s biggest chemical producer braces itself for a future without cheap Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally En

  • Here's some bad news for employees looking for raises, remote work and shorter work weeks

    This week, Payscale released the results of its bellwether survey, the 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report. It’s not wonderful news for employees: fewer employers are offering pay raises and those that will aren’t exactly being generous. As for folks who love the idea of more flexibility in their working lives? The survey reveals there’s a growing kibosh on remote work arrangements. Senator Bernie Sanders’ four-day work week? Forget about it.

  • Ford Motor Turns to Industry Outsider to Reverse China Slump

    Ford Motor promoted Sam Wu to head its China business as the American car maker struggles to reverse its dwindling market share in the world’s biggest car market.

  • Airlines Are Posting Big Profits After Raising Fares, Cutting Costs

    The post-Covid recovery has taken hold as travelers take advantage of reopened borders, while carriers are benefiting from higher fares and cost-cutting efforts.

  • US Announces Tariffs on Russian Metals Including Aluminum

    (Bloomberg) -- The US announced new action against Russia’s metals and mining sector that include measures it said will significantly increase the cost of importing Russian aluminum.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is

  • Tesla still the ‘category king’ in EVs, but beware shrinking margins: Analyst

    Tesla shares have been rallying well into 2023, and it’s for all the right reasons, at least for investors who took a bath last year.

  • Coterra Stock Jumps—on Dividends, Baby, Dividends

    Coterra Energy's fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations and the oil-and-gas producer said that its [output this year would be roughly flat](https://www.wsj.com/articles/natural-gas-prices-plunge-and-drillers-dial-back-236a2a9) with last year's. So why are Coterra's shares having one of their best days in more than a year? The promise of bigger dividends and more share buybacks. Coterra said it authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program and would increase its base divid

  • Flexible work prompts CVS Health to sell Woonsocket office space

    An office building with parking for 125 cars is on the market, and 90 CVS workers will be reassigned to other corporate locations.

  • Audi CEO: IRA subsidies make prospect of building U.S. plant "highly attractive"

    Volkswagen-owned Audi may build a factory in the United States, alone or with the Volkswagen Group, to take advantage of subsidies offered by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the premium carmaker said on Friday. Chief Executive Markus Duesmann said that a decision had not yet been made but that the IRA made it far more attractive to build electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. Duesmann made the comments in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, which were later confirmed by the company.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Southwest Airlines' Flight Attendants, Pilots Call Out the Airline

    Southwest Airlines turned flight attendants from service industry workers that bring passengers drinks into the face of the airline. On most airlines, flight attendants greet passengers, but they're mostly in the background.

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is H