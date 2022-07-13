Global Crohn's Disease Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 15.17 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global crohn's disease treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10.92 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Crohn's Disease Treatment Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product approvals, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Amgen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq) for all approved indications of the reference product, Remicade (infliximab), for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's Disease (CD) in adult and pediatric population.

Market Dynamics

The North America and Europe regions have high incidence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) such as Crohn's disease, which is expected to drive growth of market. For instance, according to an article published in the journal Digestive Medicine Research in December 2020, in North America, the prevalence of IBD is projected to affect approximately 4 million persons by 2030. According to the same source, data from Canada reported a prevalence of IBD at 725 per 100,000 in 2018, which is estimated to rise to 981 by 2030. Thus the increasing prevalence of IBD is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global crohn's disease treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations by key players to develop a new therapeutic approach for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) such as crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. For instance, in April 2022, Inotrem, an advanced clinical stage biotech company specialized in immunotherapies for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes, announced a research and development collaboration agreement with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation to support the development of a new therapeutic approach in IBD.

Among drug types, the immunomodulators segment holds a dominant position in global Crohn's disease treatment market, owing to their better therapeutic action. However, the main benefit of these drugs is to decrease the long-term need for steroids and prevent recurring flares. For that reason, immunomodulators are sometimes referred to as 'steroid-sparing' drugs. They also may be used in combination with other agents such as biologics to help prevent antibody formation, which can result in loss of response to biologics.

On the basis of distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the global Crohn's disease treatment market, owing to rising number of patients visiting hospitals for consultation of treatment associated with crohn's disease For instance, according to an article published by the WebMD LLC, an online publisher of information pertaining to human health and well-being, in June 2020, up to 80% of people with crohn's disease will need hospitalisation at some point

Key players operating in the global crohn's disease treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc., and AstraZeneca.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Crohn's Disease Treatment Market, By Drug Type:

Global Crohn's Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Global Crohn's Disease Treatment Market, By Region:

