Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2023 to 2028: Players Include BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta and Bayer Cropscience

The global crop protection chemicals market size reached US$ 88.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 116.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.79% during 2022-2028.

Crop protection chemicals help in managing and minimising plant diseases, weeds and other pests that damage agricultural crops. These chemicals also help in increasing and maintaining year over year crop yield. Crop protection chemicals can be mainly classified into herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.

Earlier, farmers used to control the infestation of insects and fungi by inorganic compounds such as arsenic and mercury salts. Currently, there are hundreds of chemicals available for protecting crops from getting damaged by birds, insects, rodents, bacteria, etc. The importance of crop protection chemicals have increased significantly over the last few decades catalysed by the need to enhance agricultural output and ensure adequate food availability for the growing global population.



From a population of around 7.6 Billion people today, the global population is expected to exceed 9 Billion by 2050. Moreover, the amount of arable land is also decreasing with rising urbanisation levels and more people living in cities compared to the countryside. Crop protection chemicals are expected to play a major role in increasing agriculture productivity in the coming years.

These chemicals are expected to maximize agriculture yield by eliminating pests that reduce yields; resulting in more product per acre and lowering the need to convert natural areas such as woods and forests, native prairies, wetlands, plains, and other wildlife habitat into farm lands.



Crop protection chemicals such as herbicides have made no-till farming a viable option, allowing farmers to reduce erosion by leaving the soil largely undisturbed. Herbicides can be utilised for controlling weeds in no-till crop production, removing the need for cultivation; residue from the previous crop holds the soil in place during wind and rain. Crop residue also prevents runoff of agricultural chemicals and soil that may otherwise impact aquatic habitat and fresh water supplies downstream.



Another major benefit of crop protection chemicals is the control of infectious insects. Livestock is affected by flies and various other pests that cause disease, deliver painful bites, and impose stress. Insecticides play a major role in controlling these insects, resulting in animals converting their feed into meat and milk more efficiently and thus increasing profitability.



Crop protection chemicals have also been used to reduce the spread of exotic pest populations. For instance, herbicides were found to be very effective in controlling the weed purple loosestrife in marshes and wetlands. Similarly, herbicides were also effective against Canada thistle and Johnson grass along rights-of-way and in farm fields.



Crop Protection chemicals also provide a major role in producing high quality grain and forage. For example, insecticides protect alfalfa crops from insects and diseases which would otherwise lead to significant reduction in the protein content (an important dietary requirement for dairy cattle) and yield.



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global crop protection chemicals market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028.



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and others. Currently, herbicides dominate the market, holding the largest share.



