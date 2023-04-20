Global Crop Scouting Market 2023 - 2027: Increase in Adoption of Smart Phones in Agriculture is Expected to Boost Growth

Company Logo

The "Crop Scouting Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 By Type (Classic Crop Scouting v/s Digital Crop Scouting), By Digital Crop Scouting, By Application, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global crop scouting market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Crop scouting, also referred as field scouting, one of the very basic actions of traveling through a crop field while making required stops for observations. Crop scouting is performed so that a farmer can analyses the growth in their field.

This further helps in finding the problems during the growing season, the farmer can work to mitigate them, to avoid the degradation of yield at harvest time. If the problems go uncared especially during the crop growing season, it can harm the total yield which further minimizes the revenue from the sale of the crop.

Traditional methods of crop scouting include walking in the field and observing plants manually specifically the pieces of equipment are still utilized, including field notes to care about the areas that need more attention. Continuous technological advancement makes way for improvements in the facilities used in farming which supports the market growth. Additionally, the studying of pollution of soil is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.



Increase in Adoption of Smart Phones in Agriculture is Expected to Boost the Market Growth



The escalating demand for smart phones has led to the increased demand for smart phone integration in precision agriculture which drives the market growth. Numerous companies have introduced several advanced applications compatible with all smart phones. Various farmers can monitor the field from any location and the data is stored in the cloud as backup with the aid of smart phone integration.

Smart phones fulfil the need of the farmer as it supports connectivity utilizing Bluetooth, USB, and Wi-Fi. The significant growth in smart phone adoption has created lucrative opportunities for the global crop scouting market. With this, the rise in use of mobile devices in agriculture is the development of monitoring protocols &systems for monitoring &managing farms and farm workers which is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.



Government Initiatives to Promote the Crop Production Bolster the Market Growth



The relationship between the policies of the government and agricultural supply requires analysis on various levels. The approaches taken by government authorities to agricultural production are shaped by ideas of economic development, economic interests, the requirements of international agencies (such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund) and regimes.

Extensive research activities on agricultural production propels the growth of the market. The enhancing focus on the national level recognizing that government policy is one of the more direct and tangible factors shaping agricultural production accelerates the market growth.

The government policies and programs that have attempted to shift agricultural production in some way to improve crop production, induce crop substitution. This further present a typology of policies which is utilized to influence agricultural production and to shape the supply of healthier agricultural commodities which are expected to stimulate the market growth in the coming years.



Report Scope:



In this report, global crop scouting market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Crop Scouting Market, By Type:

Classic Crop Scouting

Digital Crop Scouting

Crop Scouting Market, By Digital Crop Scouting:

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Remote Sensing Technology

Others

Crop Scouting Market, By Application:

Insect Scouting

Crop Disease Scouting

Weed Scouting, Others

