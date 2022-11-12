U.S. markets closed

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market to Reach $7,938.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Greater advantage to seller and buyer and advantage in increasing sales and revenue for e-commerce websites have boosted the growth of the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market. The pandemic had a negative impact on the market as international trade came to standstill. However, market across Europe is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market generated $784.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7,938.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31935

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$784.6 billion

Market Size in 2031

$7,938.2 billion

CAGR

26.2%

No. of Pages in Report

323

Segments covered

Offering, Payment Method, Category, End User, and Region

Drivers

Greater advantage to seller and buyer

Advantage in increasing sales and revenue for e-commerce websites

Opportunities

Growing trade relations among countries

Improvement in cross boarder e-commerce channels for transportation of products

Restrains

Hefty amount for delivering the product to customer

Involvement of taxes

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The pandemic had a negative impact on the market as international trade came to standstill. Moreover, transportation of e-commerce products from one country to another was stopped which hampered the market growth.

  • However, as the trade relations among countries are improving, the demand for cross-border channels will increase.

Inquire Here (Get Full Insights in PDF – 323+ Pages) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31935

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market based on offering, payment method, category, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on category, the apparel and accessories segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare and nutrition segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on end user, the adults segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the others segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of offering, the assorted brands segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the in-house brands segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.

Based on payment method, the credit/debit cards segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the internet banking segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast peri global cross-border B2C e-commerce market.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Europe is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market analyzed in the research include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Anchanto Pte. Ltd., BoxMe, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fruugo.com Ltd., Joybuy.com, SIA Joom, Paypal, pinduoduo.com, and Shein.

The report analyzes these key players in the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Key benefits for stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cross-border B2C E-Commerce market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing cross-border B2C E-Commerce market opportunity.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the cross-border B2C E-Commerce market forecast assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cross-border B2C E-Commerce market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Category

  • Apparel and Accessories

  • Personal Care and Beauty

  • Entertainment and Education

  • Healthcare and Nutrition

  • Food and Beverage

  • Others

End User

  • Adults

  • Teenagers/Millennial

  • Senior Citizens

  • Others

Offering

  • Assorted Brands

  • In-House Brands

Payment Method

  • Digital Wallets

  • Internet Banking

  • Others

  • Credit/Debit Cards

By Region

  • North America  (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe  (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific  (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA  (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Buy This Research Report –  https://bit.ly/3A2NAPR

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

M-commerce Payment Market by Payment Method (Mobile Web Payments, Near-field Communication, SMS/Direct Carrier Billing, and Others), Transaction Type (M-retailing, M-ticketing, M-billing, and Others), and Application (Personal and Business): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

B2B Payments Market by Payment Type (Domestic Payments, Cross-border Payments), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, Small-sized Enterprises), by Payment Method (Bank Transfer, Cards, Others), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Metals and Mining, Energy and Utilities, BFSI, Government Sector, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Italy B2B2C Insurance Market by Insurance Type (Life Insurance and Non-Life Insurance), Application (Individuals and Corporates/Group), and Industry Vertical (Travel, Automotive, Utilities, Retail, Healthcare, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

Internet of Things (IoT) in Banking Market by Offering (Solution, Services), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Application (Smart ATMs, Customer Management and Support, Security and Authentication, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Retail E-commerce Market by Category (Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, Consumer-to-Consumer, and Government-to-Administration), Material (Corrugated Box, Protective Packaging, Security Envelopes, and Others), and Application (Electronics & Consumer Goods, Apparel & Accessories, Home Furnishing, Auto Parts, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Personal Care , and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


