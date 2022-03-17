U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.67
    +53.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,480.76
    +417.66 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.78
    +178.23 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.02
    +34.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.88
    +0.90 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.54
    -0.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1096
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3155
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5640
    -0.1940 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,939.78
    -127.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.30
    +1.04 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

Global Crossing Airlines Announces US$6.0 million Financing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JETMF
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.

MIAMI, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) is pleased to announce a US$6.0 million offering of non-convertible debentures (the “Offering”). The lead investor in the Offering is Alterna Capital Partners LLC (“Alterna”), through an affiliate of Alterna Core Capital Assets Fund II, L.P., with a US$2.5 million commitment. Alterna is a real asset investor with a specific focus on transportation assets. The investment represents Alterna’s commitment to support GlobalX with its growth strategy and is made in conjunction with various leasing partnerships. Alterna was founded in 2007 and currently manages over US$600 million across two private equity funds, one credit fund and co-investments.

The Offering will consist of non-convertible debentures (each, a “Debenture”) and one warrant (each, a “Warrant”) for every US$1.24 of principal of the Debentures for gross proceeds of up to US$6,000,000. Each Warrant is exercisable into one share of common stock (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of US$1.24 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

The terms of the Debentures include:

  • a maturity date of 24 months from the date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”) and the principal amount of the Debentures, together with any accrued and unpaid interest, will be payable on the Maturity Date;

  • the Debentures bear interest (the “Interest”) at the rate of 15% per annum, which Interest will be payable in cash quarterly;

  • the Company has the option to prepay the principal amount of the Debentures on 30 business days notice, provided that if repaid in the first year the Company must provide a payment such that the holders of the Debentures receive at least 10% Interest on the principal amount, after deducting any prior Interest payments; and

  • it is intended that repayment by the Company of amounts owing under the Debentures will be secured by a charge over the tangible fixed assets of the Company.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to further the business objectives of the Company and to secure three additional passenger A320 Aircraft for charter operations to be delivered by the second quarter of 2022. Funds will also be used to fund deposits for the first four A321F Aircraft for cargo operations by Q4 2022.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary closing conditions including, among other things, stock exchange approval for the Offering and the receipt of all other necessary consents, approvals and authorizations required by either party.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or solicitation of offers to buy securities in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

For more information, please contact:
Ryan Goepel, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com
Tel: 786.751.8503

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline, Company’s projected aircraft fleet size and delivery dates, details of future charter operations, the destinations that the Company intends to service, the terms of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the execution of definitive agreements for the Offering, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable U.S. and Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.


Recommended Stories

  • FedEx stock moving lower after reporting mixed Q3 results

    FedEx shares are moving lower in after-hours trading after missing on earnings for Q3.&nbsp;

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Cruise leader Carnival  (NYSE: CCL) saw its stock fall 4.1% by 11:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday following a price-target cut on the shares this morning by Truist Financial. In a note out this morning on TheFly.com, Truist cut its price target on Carnival stock by 15%, to $17. After conversations with executives at large travel agencies and analyzing reported future bookings and pricing, according to the note, Truist concluded that Carnival is now looking at weak demand in the first half of this year.

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • JPMorgan Processed Russia Bond Payments, Sent Money to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc. as bondholders waited for a second day to receive the $117 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is considered by some to be the world's leading semiconductor company. Its GPUs power applications in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data centers, and its massive growth has sent the stock price to record highs. Currently, Nvidia sells for a P/E ratio of around 60.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Short sellers bet against energy stocks amid oil volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses short interest in energy stocks as oil prices rise.

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 19.54% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index which gained 2.85% for the same period. […]

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Berkshire Hathaway Stock Hits a Record High. Buffett Can Thank Occidental, Not Apple.

    Shares in Berkshire Hathaway are trading at an all-time high, even as its largest holding — Apple — is deep in the red so far in 2022.