Global Crossing Airlines Selects PacSim A320 FTD

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • JETMF
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.

MIAMI, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) announces that it has selected New Zealand based Pacific Simulators (“PacSim”) to provide them with an FAA Level 5, NextGen Airbus A320 Flight Training Device (“FTD”).

GlobalX, headquartered in Miami, FL, has chosen the PacSim FTD to improve their training outcomes and to provide a seamless transition for pilots when moving to the Full Flight Simulator. The PacSim FTD is a fully enclosed cockpit which incorporates original Airbus parts for durability, reliability, and that ‘real aircraft feel’.

GlobalX CEO, Ed Wegel was impressed with the PacSim device and business case and said, “We evaluated every FTD manufacturer and compared functionality, maintenance and price - PacSim was the clear winner on all counts. This Level 5 FTD will save us on our pilot training costs, increases our simulator scheduling flexibility and gives us complete control over a significant portion of our pilot simulator training. We will be looking to add a second Level 5 FTD from PacSim as we grow our fleet.”

GlobalX has been steadily growing their Airbus fleet over the past 12 months and by the end of 2022 will have ten A320/A321 passenger aircraft and four freighter aircraft. Iain Pero, PacSim’s Sales Director is extremely pleased with the partnership, “GlobalX has seized the opportunity to enter the market during a pandemic. Ed and his team have made some very astute business decisions around their aircraft and training and PacSim is proud to have been selected as part of this growth.”

Delivery is planned for June 2022.

About Global Crossing Airlines
GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ryan Goepel, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com
Tel: 786.751.8503

About Pacific Simulators

PacSim is a Flight Training Device Manufacturer (TDM) with its Head Office located in Christchurch, New Zealand and offices in Australia, USA, India, and Argentina. PacSim manufacture a range of generic and certified fixed base simulators based on the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

For more information please contact:

Mr Iain Pero,
Director of Sales and Marketing
Email: iain@pacificsimulators.com
Phone +61 412 893 777

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline, Company’s projected aircraft fleet size and delivery dates, details of future charter operations, the destinations that the Company intends to service, the terms of the arrangement with PacSim and the expected delivery date

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or " or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


