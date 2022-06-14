U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,735.48
    -14.15 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,364.83
    -151.91 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,828.35
    +19.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.83
    -6.77 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.35
    -2.58 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    -21.80 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    +0.1170 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1987
    -0.0148 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2880
    +0.8820 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,070.50
    -1,485.87 (-6.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.25
    -0.99 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Global Crossing Airlines Signs Second A321 Lease With Greenwich Highland Aviation for Freighter Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JETMF
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.

MIAMI, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) is pleased to announce the signing of a second operating lease of an Airbus A321 aircraft from a Greenwich Highland Aviation, LLC (“GHA”) managed entity (the “Aircraft”), for use in its Passenger-to-Freighter (“P2F”) program.

GHA arranged the acquisition of the Aircraft (MSN 1953), which will commence conversion in July 2022, and will enter service with GlobalX by Jan 2023.

“We are delighted to sign our second lease from our original agreement for four A321 freighters with Greenwich Highland Aviation. Our first A321F from GHA is expected to deliver in September 2022, and we look forward to receiving the second freighter by the end of 2022. Our XCargo™ division is moving forward quickly, with our first A321F dedicated to fly for Avianca,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

“We are proud to be supplying GlobalX with additional A321P2F freighter aircraft as they develop their fleet and cargo operations,” said Stuart Peebles, Principal of Greenwich Highland Aviation.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

About Greenwich Highland Aviation (GHA)

Formed in 2011 by a team of aviation industry professionals, each with over 25 years experience, GHA has become a very successful lessor and trader, specializing particularly in the A320 family. Building on previous individual experience in converting and leasing P2F narrow body equipment GHA has for some time been developing its A321 P2F lease offering package for the narrow body freighter market.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Salvador, Chief Marketing Officer
Email: mark.salvador@globalxair.com
Tel: 786.751.8510

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s aircraft fleet size, the destinations that the Company intends to service, the delivery, conversion and entry into service timelines of the A321F aircraft and details regarding freighter operations.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; GlobalX’s ability to accurately forecast demand; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, risks related to supply chain and labor disruptions, failure to retain or obtain sufficient aircraft, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the effects of increased competition from our market competitors and new market entrants, passenger demand being less than anticipated, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, risks associated with doing business in foreign countries, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labor disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; risks related to significant disruption in, or breach in security of GlobalX’s information technology systems and resultant interruptions in service and any related impact on its reputation; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.



Recommended Stories

  • Boeing delivered 29 737 MAX jets in May, notches widebody orders

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday it had delivered 29 of its cash-earning 737 MAX single-aisle jets to customers in May, bringing in needed funds as the U.S. planemaker worked through supply chain and regulatory hurdles. Boeing also handed over to customers the fourth-to-last of its hump-backed 747s, a freighter to Atlas Air, and three 777 freighters, reflecting strong demand for cargo capacity, it said. The closely watched monthly orders and deliveries snapshot comes as Boeing kicks off media briefings at its Seattle-area facilities this week in preparation for Britain's Farnborough Airshow next month.

  • Airbus widens delivery lead on Boeing through May

    The Boeing Co. continues to lose ground to European rival Airbus in 2022. Both manufacturers have revealed order and delivery totals through May, with Airbus widening the gap on both metrics. Airbus reported 47 deliveries last month to give it 237 through the first five months of the year.

  • Ryanair CEO says summer fares will be up 7%-9% on 2019 levels

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday bookings at Europe's biggest budget airline are strengthening and he expects summer fares to be between 7% and 9% higher than pre-pandemic levels. Speaking to Reuters, he said the load factor, a measure of how well an airline is filling available seats, should be around 94% in June, almost reaching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. "And July, August, and September look very strong with higher load factors and also higher fares," he said.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Franklin Templeton Funds - 10 Best Templeton Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Franklin Templeton Funds as of 5/31/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Franklin Utilities A A+ (C+) Franklin US Government Money A FMFXX B+ (A+) Franklin Rising Dividends ...

  • Qualcomm Stock Has Upside Thanks to Apple and Samsung, Analyst Says

    The chip maker could see more market share in Apple and Samsung handsets, writes KeyBanc analyst John Vinh.

  • Getting Divorced? What CPAs Say You Need to Know About Your Taxes

    Divorce can be emotionally difficult, but it can also be financially difficult too. Our tax experts share tax and financial strategies divorced couples should consider.

  • JetBlue Readies Integration Plan for Proposed Spirit Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. has been working for months on plans to integrate Spirit Airlines Inc.’s operations should it win a takeover battle for the deep-discount carrier.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Alr

  • India’s developer community has a massive talent retention problem brewing

    Most techies who have started a new job this year or are considering getting one prioritise high pay and flexible work.

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation sits at a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term. “Maintaining a cash cushion for emergencies is always encouraged, and you should also have any large upcoming expenses accounted for in cash,” says Anastasio.

  • Fed door open to 0.75% hike after inflation data, market moves

    Eroding inflation data and fast-changing views in financial markets on Monday have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase when Federal Reserve officials meet this week. The growing possibility of a surprise move was reported earlier on Monday by the Wall Street Journal, helping to further push trade in future contracts tied to Fed policy in that direction. Fed officials have not commented publicly since the start of their pre-meeting "blackout" period on June 4, and prior to that had said they were leaning toward a second straight half-point rate increase at their June 14-15 policy meeting.

  • Five Steps to Negotiating a Raise During Booming Inflation

    A rising mountain of pink slips can have an indirect influence on companies and employees, too. Take career professionals who, while likely safe and secure on the job, may be resistant to ask for a raise at a time when many companies are looking to tighten their belts. "For current workers, layoffs can present an opportune time to ask for a raise—especially in an overall strong labor market," said Ben Cook, CEO of Riva, a Palo Alto, Cal.-based salary coaching platform.

  • IBD/TIPP: America's Most Accurate Pollster

    After proving to be America's most accurate national poll in the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, results for 2020 show the IBD/TIPP poll has done it again.

  • Stock Indexes Mixed But Off Day's Lows; Energy Sector Sees Some Green

    The major stock indexes remained mixed in afternoon trading but were off the lowest levels of the day as the market sought direction. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.2%.

  • Nio Stock A Buy? Tesla's China Rival Soars As New Electric SUV Challenging Model Y Looms

    The China EV maker's output is rebounding, with a Model Y rival due. Here's what earnings and its chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Bitcoin, crypto coins plummet in intensifying selloff

    Bitcoin lost 16.8% in the last 24 hours, coming in at $22,641 on Monday afternoon.

  • U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street’s worst week since January

    Investors jittery after hotter-than-expected inflation report, and ahead of this week's Fed meeting

  • SpaceX Raises $1.68 Billion, Under Its Targeted Financing Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX raised $1.68 billion in fresh financing, less than what it had offered investors for a stake in the closely held rocket launch and satellite company. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Conv

  • They're due $100M in Mass. tax breaks. But they haven't delivered the jobs.

    More than half of businesses failed to meet their hiring pledges last year as part of a state tax-break program.

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.