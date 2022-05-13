U.S. markets closed

UPDATE: Global Crossing Provides Details of Q1 Results and Management Webinar

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • JETMF
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. ( JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB ) (the “ Company ” or “ GlobalX ”) is pleased to announce that it intends to release Q1 2022 results after close of market Monday, May 16th and will be hosting a Zoom webinar to provide a business update and discuss Q1 the following day.

When: May 17, 2022 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Global Crossing Corporate Q1 Update

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://bit.ly/3swlQPY

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ryan Goepel, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com
Tel: 786.751.8503

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s aircraft fleet size and the destinations that the Company intends to service.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, risks related to supply chain disruptions, failure to retain or obtain sufficient aircraft, domestic and international airline industry conditions, passenger demand being less than anticipated, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.


