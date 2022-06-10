Global Crowdsourced Testing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Deployment Type, By Testing Type, By Platform, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028

ReportLinker

The Global Crowdsourced Testing Market size is expected to reach $2. 6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9. 1% CAGR during the forecast period. Crowdsourced testing, commonly referred to as crowd testing, is a novel approach to quality assurance.

It integrates human abilities with technological advancements in order to eliminate issues that plague traditional testing. Crowdsourcing leverages a dispersed and temporary workforce of various independent testers instead of conducting testing within an organization. Crowdsourced testing is a type of testing that involves using a crowd-sourced platform to connect manual testers from all over the world for various testing projects. Internal testing differs from crowd-sourced testing. It is, although, a real-time chance for developers to test their software in a real-world setting & update their apps in response to comments and suggestions from external testers. To analyse their applications, the majority of the top players rely on crowd-sourced testing methods.



To be specific, Crowdsourced testing is a method of testing that involves delegating software testing tasks to a group of expert quality assurance testers via an online platform. It is regarded as a cost-effective method of accelerating interactive software development. It also helps to improve the quality of developers’ web and software products. Real-world multi-platform testing, flexibility, and instantaneity, are all advantages of crowdsourced testing.



Businesses and testers benefit from crowd-sourced testing because of its scalability. It gives testers or enterprises the flexibility they need to efficiently scale testing procedures. Businesses & testers can hire crowd testers on demand for their projects. Businesses can execute several tests at the very same time with the support of crowd-sourced testing, reducing the total time to market. Because organizations do not have to invest in a permanent quality assurance resource, crowd-sourced testing is economical and inexpensive.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on market and customers’ behavior, as well as economies and communities. The healthcare, telecommunications, utilities, media & entertainment, and government verticals work around the clock to maintain conditions and provide essential services to everyone. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the telecom sector, in particular, is playing a critical role in supporting the digital infrastructure of several countries around the world. In addition, offline businesses suffered severe damage, while online businesses witnessed a rise in online demand and revenue. Many businesses shifted from offline business to online business realizing the boost in business of companies that already are operating completely from online mode.



Market Growth Factors



High demand for crowdsourced testing across large enterprises



Crowdsourced testing aids in achieving a high degree of quality assurance, development & release process, and bug handling, all of which are important to their development teams, as well as increasing the overall quality & responsiveness of the organization. As a result, testing takes less time and effort, provides access to worldwide testers for findings, and aids in the delivery of higher-quality applications. In addition, open innovation initiatives have been the gold standard for certain multinational corporations.



Need for scaling software quality assurance to improve user experience



Due to growing digitization, the rate of technology adoption among businesses has surged during the past few years. As the world becomes more digital, the number of digital products & services grows. Various android devices were found. With so many different types of mobile devices & operating systems on the market, businesses are scrambling to figure out how to test their apps on all of them to deliver the best possible user experience. To reduce the requirement for a feature-rich & customer-focused product offering, they invest in novel end-user testing techniques, such as crowdsourced testing.



Market Restraining Factors



Concerns about data privacy regulations all over the world



Organizations are rapidly switching to crowdsourced testing services to help them scale QA. In addition, there are several government regulations that imposed in order to protect privacy. For example, with the adoption of the General Data Protection Rule (GDPR), a new European Union (EU) regulatory framework, businesses are figuring out how to effectively comply with the regulation. Crowdsourcing is becoming more popular in software testing, which raises concerns regarding data privacy & security. Crowd testers must use test data that does not match any personal data to comply with GDPR requirements.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Small & medium-sized enterprise segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the crowdsourced testing market in 2021. For SMEs, the deployment of crowd-sourced testing is likely to result in lower costs and increased productivity. The primary characteristics that are likely to encourage SMEs to use crowd-sourced testing at a rapid rate include increased reliability, better scalability, user interaction capabilities, CD & CI, and better efficiency.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, and Others. Telecom and IT segment acquired the highest revenue share in the crowdsourced testing market in 2021. The growth of the market in this vertical can be linked to an increase in the demand for safe software testing services among IT & telecom companies. Billing update systems, operations, and maintenance platforms, and web-based platforms are all majorly incorporating automated software solutions. These platforms would necessitate a highly secure & scalable interface, increasing the market’s demand for automated software testing services.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Cloud segment procured a significant revenue share in the crowdsourced testing market in 2021. Because of benefits such as enhanced collaboration, the opportunity to share designs with stakeholders, a little or no installation process, and an integrated data management system, the demand for cloud-based platforms has increased in recent years. In addition, in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are rapidly implementing cloud-based CAD software, which provides employees with remote access to a software solution for producing and amending technical drawings for ongoing projects.



Testing Type Outlook



Based on Testing Type, the market is segmented into Functionality Testing, Usability Testing, Localization Testing, Security Testing, Performance Testing, and Others. The Functionality testing segment acquired the highest revenue share in the crowdsourced testing market in 2021. The crowd-sourced testing vendors give the product with necessary functional testing methodologies to make sure it is ready for the final release. Several highly qualified testers are hired to efficiently execute functionality testing so that the program can be released to the public. It is a way used by businesses to determine whether or not the software is created with the user in mind. This procedure is performed by checking it from the beginning to the end without the need to comprehend how the development code works internally. It works by exposing bugs in testing before the product’s wide-scale release. Crowdsourced testers ensure that the components of a software application, such as the user interface, error circumstances, text handling, & missing functionalities, are checked.



Platform Outlook



Based on Platform, the market is segmented into Web Application, Mobile Application, and Others. Mobile application platform segment garnered a significant revenue share in the crowdsourced testing market in 2021. There is a rise in the number of mobile-based applications. Customers want the apps to perform smoothly on their phones across a wide range of devices, operating systems, and network services. Mobile app testing is a method of promoting a software product as a high-quality app. With increased competition & consumer expectations, the success of software applications is determined by the user experience they provide.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading segment in the crowdsourced testing market with largest revenue share in 2021. In this region, the United States controls a large proportion of the market. In terms of the use of Crowd-sourced testing-based products and services, the regional market is observing various growth prospects. The United States and Canada are major contributors to technology development in this region, and the increasing fragmentation of devices necessitates the use of crowdsourced testing to ensure a decent user experience across as many devices as feasible.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include EPAM Systems, Inc., Infosys Limited, Cigniti Technologies Limited, Qualitest, Qualitrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Synack, Inc., Digivante Limited, Wipro Limited, Ubertesters, Inc., and Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Crowdsourced Testing Market



Feb-2021: Qualitest took over QA Infotech, a well-established independent Quality Assurance company in India. This acquisition aimed to allow the new company formed to serve its customers in a better manner by giving best-in-class testing solutions & broadened delivery capacity. In addition, the acquisition would also help the co-development of advanced testing solutions with a unique emphasis on automation in a digital environment.



Jun-2020: Qualitest introduced Qualisense, an AI-Powered Software Testing & QA Toolkit. It would utilize ML to aid companies in further better software development strategies, lower the costs of making sure software quality, and streamline testing.



Feb-2020: Infosys came into a partnership with Applause App Quality, a crowdsourced testing solution company. The partnership would aid Infosys in creating end-to-end testing services for its clients. The partnership would solidify Applause’s capability to deliver clients supreme-quality digital testing services. Additionally, the companies would make sure that Infosys clients’ digital experiences are re-validated by actual customers & highly vetted testers before new features are unveiled into the market hence enhancing their clients’ customer satisfaction ratings



Dec-2019: EPAM System expanded its product line crowd testing software solutions. The upgraded QA testing would aid software teams to verify that products work in actual-world conditions before they are introduced. By the addition of user story testing to the test IO platform, businesses would be provided with a wide list of bugs from pure exploratory testing, as well as they would also get pre-release feedback from actual people on actual devices.



Oct-2018: Cigniti Technologies formed a partnership with Passbrain. This partnership aimed to leverage each other’s offerings to aid customers in designing, testing & validating websites, leading apps, & digital products. With this partnership, Cigniti would further uplift the Passbrains’ global vetted community of in excess of 50,000 user testers & testing professionals.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



By Vertical



• Telecom & IT



• Retail



• Healthcare



• BFSI



• Media & Entertainment



• Others



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Testing Type



• Functionality Testing



• Usability Testing



• Localization Testing



• Security Testing



• Performance Testing



• Others



By Platform



• Web Application



• Mobile Application



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• EPAM Systems, Inc.



• Infosys Limited



• Cigniti Technologies Limited



• Qualitest



• Qualitrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



• Synack, Inc.



• Digivante Limited



• Wipro Limited



• Ubertesters, Inc.



• Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



