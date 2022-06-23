U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.00
    +3.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,442.00
    -29.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,619.00
    +53.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,690.40
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.13
    -2.06 (-1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.90
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    -0.25 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0059 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.24
    -0.95 (-3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3810
    -0.7590 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,514.37
    +134.45 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.87
    +2.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,067.19
    -22.03 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

The Global Cruiser Bikes Market is expected to grow by $ 15.49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Cruiser Bikes Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the cruiser bikes market and it is poised to grow by $ 15. 49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cruiser Bikes Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287427/?utm_source=GNW
18% during the forecast period. Our report on the cruiser bikes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand from customers for technologically advanced motorbikes, increasing demand for luxurious bikes, and increasing bike touring activities.
The cruiser bikes market analysis includes engine company segment and geographic landscape.

The cruiser bikes market is segmented as below:
By Engine Company
• More than 1000cc
• Less than 500cc
• 501cc to 1000cc

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• The Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the new product launch as one of the prime reasons driving the cruiser bikes market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing mergers and acquisitions and improvements in rider safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cruiser bikes market covers the following areas:
• Cruiser bikes market sizing
• Cruiser bikes market forecast
• Cruiser bikes market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cruiser bikes market vendors that include Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KLB KOMAKI PVT LTD, Lifan Technology Group Co. Ltd., LVMC Holdings Co. Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., Triumph Motorcycles Ltd., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co. Ltd. Also, the cruiser bikes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287427/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla’s New Factories Are ‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’

    Elon Musk said Tesla’s factories in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars as supply-chain snags and battery-cell manufacturing hurdles limit production. Output at the company’s Shanghai plant also took a hit during the city’s Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Patrick Fallon/Reuters

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Bayer: US Supreme Court rejects chemical maker's weedkiller appeal

    The chemical maker is facing thousands of lawsuits over the risks of its Roundup weedkiller.

  • Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away

    Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking bigger volumes of Russian crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said. The development is likely to increase competition for Asian customers between Russia and other big fuel exporters – Saudi Arabia and the United States  – which are the top three suppliers to Asia. The European Union has slowly reduced imports of Russian crude and fuel since March and agreed a full embargo that will take effect by end-2022.

  • Uber and Lyft Stock Are Down Big. A Recovery Could Be Under Way.

    Ride-sharing stocks Uber and Lyft had slumped this year, but analysts at Needham & Co. and Evercore ISI outlined reasons why the shares could recover more of their prepandemic drive.

  • Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc.’s new plants in Germany and Texas are losing “billions of dollars” as the electric-vehicle maker tries to ramp up production.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets Wrap“

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Senate Advances Bill to Raise Age for RMDs to 75

    The bill, which must be reconciled with similar legislation in the House, is designed to strengthen Americans’ retirement security.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a Dubai subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets.

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • Maersk sees no let up in surging cost of shipping goods

    The cost of shipping goods has surged 25-30% since the start of the pandemic due to array of inflationary pressures that are "unlikely to abate in the short term," world No. 1 container shipping company Maersk told Reuters on Wednesday. Maersk is viewed as a bellwether for global trade as it transports goods for retailers and consumer companies from Walmart and Nike to Unilever. "I think some more inflation (will) come through in the years to come," Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Ocean and Logistics at Maersk said in an interview during the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin.

  • As Russia cuts gas, German industry grapples with painful choices

    The German companies that drive Europe's biggest economy are contemplating painful cuts to their output and resorting to polluting forms of energy previously considered unthinkable as they adjust to the prospect of running out of Russian gas. Chemical giant BASF is working out which factories could cut output first and rival Lanxess may delay shutting some coal-fired power plants. As Gazprom cut flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany by 60% last week, supplier to Proctor & Gamble Kelheim Fibre weighed a decision to spend millions on retrofitting its gas power plant to run on oil.

  • Biden Proposed a Gas Tax Suspension. Here’s Why Oil Prices Are Falling.

    President Biden is calling on lawmakers to lift the federal tax on gasoline for three months and is asking states to take similar measures.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reading drops 2.35% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 2.35% on Thursday, after recording a 1.3% increase earlier this month, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: China’s Guizhou province to slap backdated power charges on uncovered crypto miners Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 29.57 trillion at a block height of 741,888, according to […]