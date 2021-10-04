U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

Global Crunchy Chocolate Market Is Expected to Reach $27.86 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

High-end product innovation, rise in disposable income of individuals, expansion of retail market, and surge in trend of gifting confectionery items drive the growth of the global crunchy chocolate market. Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment contributed to the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global crunchy chocolate market was estimated at $16.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $27.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

High-end product innovation, rise in disposable income of individuals, expansion of retail market, and surge in trend of gifting confectionery items drive the growth of the global crunchy chocolate market. On the other hand, rise in health awareness, fluctuating costs, and unavailability of raw materials restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in demand for organic and premium chocolates is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (307 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13997

COVID-19 scenario-

  • The extended lockdown in the majority of countries gave way to distorted activities in the chocolate processing industry, which in turn impacted the global crunchy chocolate market negatively.

  • However, the overall situation across the globe is getting ameliorated and the market is expected to revive soon.

The global crunchy chocolate market is analyzed across type, distribution channel, age group, price point, and region.

Based on type, the bar segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The balls segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Crunchy Chocolate Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13997?reqfor=covid

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2030. At the same time, the duty-free outlets segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global crunchy chocolate market. The Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13997

The key market players analyzed in the global crunchy chocolate market report include Mars Inc., Mondelez International, Ferrero Group, Nestle SA, A. Loacker Spa, Неrѕhеу'ѕ, Pierre Hermé Paris Lindt & Spruengli AG, Yıldız Holding, and Maison Chaudun. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact us: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


