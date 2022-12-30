U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.50
    -11.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,290.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,995.00
    -37.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.10
    -9.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.00
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6680
    -1.3620 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,515.30
    -89.01 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.28
    -1.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.68
    -32.04 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Global Crushed Stone Market Report 2022: Featuring Lafarge Holcim, MMM, Vulcan, CRH PLC and Heidelberg Cement

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Crushed Stone Market

Global Crushed Stone Market
Global Crushed Stone Market

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crushed Stone Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Crushed Stone Mining market.

The global crushed stone mining market is expected to grow from $4.09 billion in 2021 to $4.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The crushed stone mining market is expected to grow to $4.27 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%.

Companies Mentioned

  • Lafarge Holcim

  • MMM

  • Vulcan

  • CRH PLC

  • Heidelberg Cement

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the crushed stone mining market include Lafarge Holcim, MMM, Vulcan, CRH PLC, and Heidelberg Cement.

The crushed and broken stone mining and quarrying market consist of sales of crushed and broken stone by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine and quarry crushed and broken stone.

The main types of crushed and broken stone mining and quarrying are limestone mining, granite mining, and other types- of crushed stone mining. Limestone mining refers to mining operations in which the primary resource mined is the principal calcium or magnesium carbonate, which includes shell and coquina, along with the associated processing facility, water control system, and settling ponds. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.

Western Europe was the largest region in the crushed stone mining and quarrying market in 2021. The regions covered in this crushed and broken stone mining and quarrying market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growth in the crushed stone mining market is due to increasing road construction in rapidly developed countries such as US and Canada owing to rising infrastructure development. Road construction refers to the construction of a new roadway or the conversion of an existing unpaved road to a paved road.

Precision Surface Excavation Machines are becoming more popular because they help to reduce noise and pollution in sensitive areas. These machines are versatile units that utilize a slicing drum to mechanically unearth materials and have advantages over the customary drilling and blasting strategies, as the major trends witnessed in the global crushed stone mining market.

The countries covered in the crushed and broken stone mining and quarrying market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$4.25 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$4.27 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

0.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Crushed Stone Mining Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Crushed Stone Mining Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Crushed Stone Mining Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Crushed Stone Mining Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Crushed Stone Mining Market Trends And Strategies

8. Crushed Stone Mining Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Crushed Stone Mining Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Crushed Stone Mining Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Crushed Stone Mining Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Crushed Stone Mining Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Crushed Stone Mining Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Crushed Stone Mining Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
10.1.1. Limestone Mining
10.1.2. Granite Mining
10.1.3. Others - Crushed Stone Mining
10.2. Global Crushed Stone Mining Market, Segmentation By Mining Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
10.2.1. Underground Mining
10.2.2. Surface Mining

11. Crushed Stone Mining Market Metrics
11.1. Crushed Stone Mining Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Crushed Stone Mining Market Expenditure, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4r1rw

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • Poland, Germany’s Plans for Russia Oil Pivot Start to Take Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGermany, Europe’s top buyer of Russian cr

  • After a divorce, are you eligible for your ex-spouse's Social Security benefits?

    How is Social Security calculated for divorced spouses? It depends on how much each spouse collected individually

  • Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Here are the biggest retirement changes coming in 2023

    The fallout from higher prices transformed the landscape for older Americans and those saving for their golden years.

  • 1 Thing to Watch Before You Buy Roku Stock

    Knowing a small, but important, detail about this streaming platform's operations might change your entire perspective.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • How Much Retirement Can $600K Get Me?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk’s net worth collapse is biggest loss of wealth in modern history

    Billionaire’s fortune has fallen by $200bn, roughly equivalent to the GDP of Greece

  • The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes

    Congress passed the long-awaited SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that promises to restructure most Americans' 401(k) plans and change retirement contribution and withdrawal rules to help Americans grow and preserve their nest eggs. The SECURE 2.0 Act came as part … Continue reading → The post The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Microsoft a Buy?

    According to IDC, worldwide PC shipments declined 15% in the third quarter of 2022, while smartphone shipments fell 9.7%. As a leader in the battered PC industry, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has seen its shares slip 29% since January. Here's why a stock market sell-off in 2022 makes Microsoft a must-buy.

  • The rise and fall of Dan Price, the CEO from Idaho who set a $70K minimum yearly salary

    Price branded himself as a model corporate leader who put employees’ interests ahead of his own. Two dozen former employees say otherwise.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Eni's Discovery, Petrobras' FPSO Start-Up in Focus

    Apart from Eni (E) and Petrobras (PBR), Imperial Oil (IMO), Chevron (CVX) and Equinor (EQNR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Friday and was on track for a second straight annual gain in a volatile year marked by tight supplies because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China. Crude surged in March with global benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked supply concerns. Prices cooled rapidly in 2022's second half on worries about global recession.

  • The Biggest Winners and Losers in Chinese Stocks in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- In a year when global markets were tethered to anticipation over the end to China’s Covid-Zero policy, the nation’s virus rules and its abrupt unwinding heavily influenced local stock winners and losers. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Go