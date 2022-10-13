U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryogenic Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798278/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Cryogenic Equipment Market to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cryogenic Equipment estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nitrogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oxygen segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
- The Cryogenic Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Argon Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
- In the global Argon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured)
Acme Cryogenics
Air Products
Chart Industries
Cryo Pur
Cryofab Inc
Cryogenic Systems Equipment, Inc.
Cryoquip LLC
Cryostar SAS
Emerson Electric Co.
Fives Cryo
Flowserve Corporation
Herose GmbH
INOXCVA
Linde plc
Parker Hannifin Corporation
PHPK Technologies
SHI Cryogenics Group
Sulzer Ltd
Taylor Wharton
Wessington Cryogenics


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798278/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Escalating Oxygen Demand from Hospitals amid COVID-19 Provide
Relief to Cryogenic Equipment Providers
Cryogenic Containers to Aid Mammoth Mission of COVID-19 Vaccine
Distribution
Contact Protection for Medical Staff during COVID-19 Vaccine
Administration Creates Need for Cryogenic PPE
Cryogenic Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Cryogenic Equipment
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Steadfast Demand for Liquid & Medical Gases to Drive the
Cryogenic Equipment Market Post COVID-19 Pandemic
Global Cryogenic Equipment Market: Prominent Drivers & Restraints
Cryogenic Tanks Reign Supreme in Cryogenic Equipment Market
Liquid Nitrogen Emerges as the Leading Segment
LNG Segment to Witness the Fastest Growth
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Cryogenic Equipment Market
Energy and Power Sector to Dominate the Cryogenic Equipment Market
An Insight into the Use of Cryogenic Equipment in Other Industries
Metallurgy Industries
Chemicals
Automotive and Mechanical Engineering
Food Industry
Construction Industry
Medicine and Pharmaceutics
Defense Industries and Space Advancements
Oil and Gas Industry
Other Industries

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunity
for Cryogenic Equipment Market
Growing Role of Cryogenics in Industrial Manufacturing Fosters
Growth in Cryogenic Equipment Market
Metal Processing Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for
Cryogenic Equipment
Global Steel Processing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Widespread Use of Cryogenic Technology for Food Processing and
Preservation to Boost Market Prospects
Cryogrinding
Preserving Fresh Produce
Freezing Food
Global Frozen Food Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2018, 2021 & 2024
Rising Importance of Cryogenic Gases for Improving Quality of
Foods
Liquid Nitrogen Takes the Icing on Cakes and Bakes
Enhancing Shelf Life of Products: A Key Advantage
Cryogenic Food Freezing Taps Benefits of Liquid Nitrogen Vis-à
-vis other Gases
Helium based Cryogenic Auto-fill Equipment - A Growing Market
Segment
Cryogenic Tanks for Regulating Temperature in Cold Storage Chains
Rising Demand for LNG Drives Demand for Cryogenic Tanks
Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and
2040
Global Gas Supply Breakdown by Source (in %) for 2019
Global LNG Imports Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2019
Shift Towards Renewable Energy Enhances Importance of Cryogenic
Energy Storage System, Driving Market Growth
World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by
Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV
Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Cryogenics and Superconductivity for Affordable Energy Storage
and Generation
Worldwide Steel Production Trends Impact Cryogenic Tanks Market
Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million Tonnes) for
the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020
With Cryogenics Finding Increased Adoption in Medical
Applications, Cryogenic Tanks Market Poised for Growth
Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks for Fast Biological Sample
Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing
Storage and Shipping of COVID-19 Vaccines Drives Efforts to
Develop Cryogenic Containers
COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and Clinical Stage
Increasing Role of Cryogenic Equipment in Electronics Industry
to Spur Growth
Growing Demand for Liquid Oxygen to Fuel Growth in Cryogenic
Tanks Market
Surge in Demand for Medical Oxygen Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Fuels Market Prospects
Market to Benefit from Rising Use of Liquid Oxygen in Water
Treatment
Growing Use of Cryogenic Tanks in Space Technology
Cryogenic Applications for Mars Missions
Introduction of Newer Technologies in Space Systems Bodes Well
for Cryogenic Tanks Market
Robotic Refueling Mission 3 (RRM3)
Growing Need for Transportation Tanks for Cryogenic Liquids:
A Major Growth Opportunity
Technological Innovations and Advancements
CryoHub Innovation Project
Air Products Showcases Sophisticated Solutions for Cryogenic
Food Processing
HAL Delivers Large-sized Cryogenic Propellant Tank to ISRO
Using Optimal Control to Cut Energy Consumption & Carbon
Emission of Cryogenic Refrigerators
Hermetic Shield Addresses Parasitic Heating Issues in Cryogen-
free Dilution Refrigerators
Researchers Eye on Cryogenic Energy Storage to Push Renewable
Energy Generation and Balance Power Grid
Cryogenics to Preserve Human Corpse for Probable Revival in
Near Future
Space Odyssey Dream with Exciting Developments in Cryogenic
Fluid Management

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrogen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Nitrogen by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oxygen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Oxygen by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxygen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Argon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Argon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Argon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LNG
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for LNG by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for LNG by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Cryogens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Cryogens by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Cryogens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallurgy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Metallurgy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Metallurgy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shipping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Shipping by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Shipping by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG
and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,
Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,
Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG
and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,
Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,
Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG
and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,
Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,
Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG
and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,
Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,
Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG
and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,
Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,
Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG
and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: France Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,
Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,
Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG
and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment
by Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,
Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,
Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG
and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,
Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,
Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG
and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: UK Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen -
Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,
Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: UK Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use -
Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG
and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,
Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,
Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG
and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment
by Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 103: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,
Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,
Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen,
Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic
Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798278/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


