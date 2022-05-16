U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Global Cryogenic PPE Market Research 2021-2025| 41% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio| Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cryogenic PPE Market size is expected to grow by USD 426.23 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period. The expanding applications in healthcare and life sciences is one of the primary aspects driving the cryogenic PPE market's rise. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cryogenic PPE Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

Key Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2022-2026: USD 426.23 million

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%

  3. YoY growth (%): 5.92%

  4. Performing market contribution: APAC at 41%

  5. Key consumer countries: US, Canada, China, Japan, and Russia

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for cryogenic PPE. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the increasing use of cryogenic PPE in end-user sectors, particularly in the oil and gas industry, will aid cryogenic PPE market expansion in APAC.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request a Sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Ansell Ltd.

  • Avantor Inc.

  • Bunzl Plc

  • Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • Essex Industries Inc.

  • FLOWTRONIX Ltd.

  • Garbmann Ltd.

  • Goldfreeze Ltd.

  • Hazchem Safety Ltd

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Kora Srl

  • L Air Liquide SA

  • Linde Plc

  • Mallcom India Ltd.

  • National Safety Apparel

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Ted Pella Inc.

  • Tempshield LLC

  • Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd.

  • Wessington Cryogenics

Download our sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Cryogenic PPE Market.

  • Growing applications in healthcare and life sciences:

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges. Download our sample report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Relate Reports

Incubators, Inhalators, Respirators, Resuscitators, and Other Breathing Devices Market by End user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vascular Grafts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cryogenic PPE Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 426.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.92

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ansell Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bunzl Plc, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Essex Industries Inc., FLOWTRONIX Ltd., Garbmann Ltd., Goldfreeze Ltd., Hazchem Safety Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Kora Srl, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallcom India Ltd., National Safety Apparel, Newell Brands Inc., Ted Pella Inc., Tempshield LLC, Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., and Wessington Cryogenics

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Metallurgy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Hand protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 HEE protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Ansell Ltd.

  • 11.4 Bunzl Plc

  • 11.5 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • 11.6 Essex Industries Inc.

  • 11.7 Hazchem Safety Ltd

  • 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.9 Linde Plc

  • 11.10 National Safety Apparel

  • 11.11 Ted Pella Inc.

  • 11.12 Tempshield LLC

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cryogenic-ppe-market-research-2021-2025-41-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-technavio-301547102.html

SOURCE Technavio

