Global Cryogenic PPE Market Research 2021-2025| 41% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio| Technavio
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cryogenic PPE Market size is expected to grow by USD 426.23 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period. The expanding applications in healthcare and life sciences is one of the primary aspects driving the cryogenic PPE market's rise. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Market growth 2022-2026: USD 426.23 million
Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%
YoY growth (%): 5.92%
Performing market contribution: APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries: US, Canada, China, Japan, and Russia
Regional Market Analysis
APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for cryogenic PPE. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Over the forecast period, the increasing use of cryogenic PPE in end-user sectors, particularly in the oil and gas industry, will aid cryogenic PPE market expansion in APAC.
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Ansell Ltd.
Avantor Inc.
Bunzl Plc
Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
Essex Industries Inc.
FLOWTRONIX Ltd.
Garbmann Ltd.
Goldfreeze Ltd.
Hazchem Safety Ltd
Honeywell International Inc.
Kora Srl
L Air Liquide SA
Linde Plc
Mallcom India Ltd.
National Safety Apparel
Newell Brands Inc.
Ted Pella Inc.
Tempshield LLC
Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd.
Wessington Cryogenics
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Cryogenic PPE Market.
Growing applications in healthcare and life sciences:
Cryogenic PPE Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 426.23 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.92
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Russia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Ansell Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bunzl Plc, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Essex Industries Inc., FLOWTRONIX Ltd., Garbmann Ltd., Goldfreeze Ltd., Hazchem Safety Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Kora Srl, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallcom India Ltd., National Safety Apparel, Newell Brands Inc., Ted Pella Inc., Tempshield LLC, Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., and Wessington Cryogenics
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Metallurgy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Hand protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 HEE protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Ansell Ltd.
11.4 Bunzl Plc
11.5 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
11.6 Essex Industries Inc.
11.7 Hazchem Safety Ltd
11.8 Honeywell International Inc.
11.9 Linde Plc
11.10 National Safety Apparel
11.11 Ted Pella Inc.
11.12 Tempshield LLC
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
