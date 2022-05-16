Global Cryogenic PPE Market Research 2021-2025| 41% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cryogenic PPE Market size is expected to grow by USD 426.23 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period. The expanding applications in healthcare and life sciences is one of the primary aspects driving the cryogenic PPE market's rise. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cryogenic PPE Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Cryogenic PPE Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2022-2026: USD 426.23 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% YoY growth (%): 5.92% Performing market contribution: APAC at 41% Key consumer countries: US, Canada, China, Japan, and Russia

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for cryogenic PPE. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the increasing use of cryogenic PPE in end-user sectors, particularly in the oil and gas industry, will aid cryogenic PPE market expansion in APAC.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Cryogenic PPE Market.

Story continues

Growing applications in healthcare and life sciences:

Cryogenic PPE Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 426.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.92 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ansell Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bunzl Plc, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Essex Industries Inc., FLOWTRONIX Ltd., Garbmann Ltd., Goldfreeze Ltd., Hazchem Safety Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Kora Srl, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallcom India Ltd., National Safety Apparel, Newell Brands Inc., Ted Pella Inc., Tempshield LLC, Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., and Wessington Cryogenics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

