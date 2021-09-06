U.S. markets closed

Global Cryogenic Valve Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% By 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·6 min read

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Cryogenic Valve Market Report of 2021-2031. It includes profiles of Cryogenic Valve and Forecasts Market Segment by Type (Globe Valve, Gate Valve, Ball Valve, Diaphragm Valve, Butterfly Valve, Other Cryogenic Valves) Market Segment by Application (Tanks & Cold Boxes, Liquefiers, Transfer lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains, Other Application) Market Segment by Media (Air and Gas, Oil, Chemical Products, Water, Fuel, Other Media) Market Segment by Operation (Manual, Pneumatic, Electric, Hydraulic, Automatic, Other Operation) Market Segment by Gas Type (LNG, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Helium, Other Gases) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global Cryogenic Valve market was valued at US$ US$2,087 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Increased development of automated control systems, diagnostics, and tie-ins to digital control systems (DCS) for valves to improve plant operating safety and performance, while lowering operating costs are among the product and technology developments

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @https://www.visiongain.com/report/cryogenic-valve-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Cryogenic Valve Market?

Because of the coronavirus's rapid spread, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. The development of all vital medical devices needed to cure COVID patients is increasing. Industrial valves are used in the production of a variety of medical devices, which has enabled many main valve manufacturers to expand their businesses while also fighting the deadly coronavirus. For example, Emerson, a well-known player in the ball valves industry, has benefited from the situation. Emerson valves can handle pressure relief while still keeping sterilizer equipment and materials clean.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 535+ page report provides 351 tables and 332 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global cryogenic valve market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Cryogenic Valve. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, media, application, gas type and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing cryogenic valve market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Valves Can Help To Reduce Leakage of Harmful Gases

The pursuit of energy efficiency and the reduction of CO2 and NOx emissions has led to a greater use of advanced manufacturing processes in a variety of end-user industries, resulting in improved efficiency and less waste. A rise in demand for some types of valves is one of the consequences of this trend.

High-Tech Valves Are Gaining Tractions In The Global Market

In the coming years, the market for high-tech valves that require specialised casting, working, and finishing techniques will continue to rise. The most advanced or specialised items continue to be the star performers (such as valves with predictive and preventive maintenance abilities, as well as valves with improved controls involving pneumatic, solenoid, electric, hydraulic or digital mechanisms).

Where are the market opportunities ?

Growing Automation in the Industries and Rising Demand for Valves

Due to process manufacturers' ongoing efforts to increase operational performance, it is expected that the demand for automatic valves will outpace the market for traditional valves. Sales of separately sold automatic actuators, which are used in conjunction with standard valves to allow automated valve functions and are less expensive than automatic control and regulator valves with actuators pre-installed, will see the most development.

Technology and Severe Service Innovations

There are also new designs and metallurgies to properly handle extreme service applications, as well as using the latest electronic technology to include valve diagnostics and wireless communications. Increased development of automated control systems, diagnostics, and tie-ins to digital control systems (DCS) for valves to improve plant operating safety and performance while lowering operating costs are among the product and technology developments

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/cryogenic-valve-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the cryogenic valve market are Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Schlumberger N.V., Velan Inc., The Weir Group PLC, Kitz Corporation, Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co., Ltd., KSB SE & Co KgaA, CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIRCOR), The Wm Powell Company, The SAMSON Group, MECA-INOX, DeZURIK, ValvTechnologies Inc, GEMÜ Group, BAC VALVES, Cryocomp, Herose Company

These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch. For instance, in December 2020, Emerson has released its ASCO™ 141 Series Advanced Redundant Control System (ARCS) to provide a redundant solution for a variety of emergency shutdown valve applications, such as those found in the chemical, power, oil and gas industries.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the cryogenic valve market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Energy Industry, please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help:catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.



